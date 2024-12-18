GWAR, ARCH ENEMY, SACRED REICH, BETWEEN THE BURIED AND ME, Others Added To 2025 MILWAUKEE METAL FEST

GWAR, ARCH ENEMY, SACRED REICH, BETWEEN THE BURIED AND ME, Others Added To 2025 MILWAUKEE METAL FESTDecember 18, 2024
GWAR, ARCH ENEMY, SACRED REICH, NECROT, BETWEEN THE BURIED AND ME, FROZEN SOUL and REPENTANCE are among the newly announced acts for Milwaukee Metal Fest, the iconic midwestern event. The festival will take place once again at The Rave/Eagles Ballroom from May 16-18, 2025, with the pre-party kicking off on May 15.
The updated lineup is now as follows:
Friday, May 16:
DOWN
CHIMAIRA
ENSLAVED
PARADISE LOST
SUICIDE SILENCE
ROTTING CHRIST
WOLVES IN THE THRONE ROOM
FUGITIVE
OPPRESSOR
WORMROT
NO/MÁS
AVERNUS
BRAT
NEST
GIGAN
RUINDWELLER
BURY MY DEMONS
Saturday, May 17:
BLACK LABEL SOCIETY
DEVIN TOWNSEND
EXODUS
3 INCHES OF BLOOD
DESTRUCTION
BETWEEN THE BURIED AND ME
DEMOLITION HAMMER
TESSERACT
EVILDEAD
NECROT
MACABRE
NEKROGOBLIKON
LEGIONS OF DOOM
GORGASM
RENESANS
REPENTANCE
SNAFU
Sunday, May 18:
GWAR (40th-anniversary set)
ARCH ENEMY
THE DILLINGER ESCAPE PLAN
SCOUR
AMIGO THE DEVIL (acoustic set)
SACRED REICH
TROUBLE
HARM'S WAY
THE ACACIA STRAIN
FROZEN SOUL
SPEED
END
EXHORDER
DECEASED
FULL OF HELL
LIONHEART
SNUFFED ON SIGHT
GATES TO HELL
TRACHEOTOMY
RIG TIME
Milwaukee Metal Fest was founded in 1987 by Jack Koshick (also the founder of March Metal Meltdown) and was an annual event up until 2004, then returned for a one-off in 2007.
Milwaukee Metal Fest returned to prominence in 2023 under the watchful eye of HATEBREED frontman Jamey Jasta — who purchased the rights to the event from Koshick — and Sound Talent Group's Tim Borror, as well as the team at The Rave/Eagles Club, where so many of the original festivals took place.
We’re excited to announce another killer batch of bands on the 2025 line up including 2 headliners for Sunday May 18th...
Posted by Milwaukee Metal Fest on Wednesday, December 18, 2024
