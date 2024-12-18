GWAR, ARCH ENEMY, SACRED REICH, BETWEEN THE BURIED AND ME, Others Added To 2025 MILWAUKEE METAL FEST

GWAR, ARCH ENEMY, SACRED REICH, NECROT, BETWEEN THE BURIED AND ME, FROZEN SOUL and REPENTANCE are among the newly announced acts for Milwaukee Metal Fest, the iconic midwestern event. The festival will take place once again at The Rave/Eagles Ballroom from May 16-18, 2025, with the pre-party kicking off on May 15.

The updated lineup is now as follows:

Friday, May 16:

DOWN

CHIMAIRA

ENSLAVED

PARADISE LOST

SUICIDE SILENCE

ROTTING CHRIST

WOLVES IN THE THRONE ROOM

FUGITIVE

OPPRESSOR

WORMROT

NO/MÁS

AVERNUS

BRAT

NEST

GIGAN

RUINDWELLER

BURY MY DEMONS

Saturday, May 17:

BLACK LABEL SOCIETY

DEVIN TOWNSEND

EXODUS

3 INCHES OF BLOOD

DESTRUCTION

BETWEEN THE BURIED AND ME

DEMOLITION HAMMER

TESSERACT

EVILDEAD

NECROT

MACABRE

NEKROGOBLIKON

LEGIONS OF DOOM

GORGASM

RENESANS

REPENTANCE

SNAFU

Sunday, May 18:

GWAR (40th-anniversary set)

ARCH ENEMY

THE DILLINGER ESCAPE PLAN

SCOUR

AMIGO THE DEVIL (acoustic set)

SACRED REICH

TROUBLE

HARM'S WAY

THE ACACIA STRAIN

FROZEN SOUL

SPEED

END

EXHORDER

DECEASED

FULL OF HELL

LIONHEART

SNUFFED ON SIGHT

GATES TO HELL

TRACHEOTOMY

RIG TIME

Milwaukee Metal Fest was founded in 1987 by Jack Koshick (also the founder of March Metal Meltdown) and was an annual event up until 2004, then returned for a one-off in 2007.

Milwaukee Metal Fest returned to prominence in 2023 under the watchful eye of HATEBREED frontman Jamey Jasta — who purchased the rights to the event from Koshick — and Sound Talent Group's Tim Borror, as well as the team at The Rave/Eagles Club, where so many of the original festivals took place.