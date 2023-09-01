GWAR Releases Last Recording From ODERUS URUNGUS, 'Tammy, The Swine Queen'

Ten years have passed since the release of GWAR's masterwork known as "Battle Maximus". The record is a tribute to fallen Scumdog Warrior Flattus Maximus (a.k.a. Corey Smoot) and was the last album recorded with vocalist Oderus Urungus (a.k.a. Dave Brockie) before he departed the planet Earth in 2014.

Today, in celebration of this momentous occasion, GWAR has released a tenth-anniversary edition of "Battle Maximus". In addition to being completely remixed and remastered, this edition features the final recorded vocal performance of Oderus Urungus on the previously unreleased and never-before heard song "Tammy, The Swine Queen". Listen to it below.

Checking in from the road, vocalist Blöthar The Berserker commented: "Musically, 'Battle Maximus' is a great debut work by Pustulus Maximus, and lyrically, it is the final word of lead singer and band founder Oderus Urungus, The record is run through with the desperate, dangerous, and fully bananas imagination of Oderus. In fact, this re-release includes a song so nutty we named it twice, and then promptly forgot to put it on the record the first time around. 'Tammy, Queen Of Dirt' or 'Tammy, The Swine Queen' is the final performance of the maestro of mayhem, Oderus Urungus, and for our fans, it does not disappoint."

Guitarist BälSäc, The Jaws 'O Death said: "Ten years after its initial release, the wounds are just as fresh. The words that Oderus wrote as a tribute to his fallen Scumdog brother, Flattus Maximus, gain new meaning when heard as the final lyrics he would ever sing. The songs echo in stereo through the twin holes that were left in our hearts by the absence of Oderus and Flattus. This new remix of 'Battle Maximus' breathes new life into this album that demands to be considered as one of GWAR's greatest."

Blöthar The Berserker added: "'Battle Maximus' is an important GWAR album. Recorded as a farewell to guitarist Flattus Maximus, this album was born out of straight pain. As the Scumdog warriors grieved the passing of their brother, they had no way of knowing they were also recording the last album with singer Oderus Urungus. 'Battle Maximus' then, is on the cusp of the greatest challenge of GWAR's career. This version has been remixed and remastered and it sounds straight up viscous. I hope you relish it as much as I…"

Available as a double LP, CD and in digital formats, "Battle Maximus" is being released via GWAR's own Pit Records. The double vinyl also features expanded packaging, redesigned art and an embossed cover. The standard LP is Crystal Blue with Dark Blue swirl vinyl, the Bandbox exclusive version is Stained Glass vinyl, Newbury Comics version is White with Blue swirl vinyl and Revolver Icons Series features multiple different colors all with NFTs to authenticate.

"Battle Maximus" track listing:

01. Intro

02. Madness At The Core Of Time

03. Bloodbath

04. Nothing Left Alive

05. They Swallowed The Sun

06. Torture

07. Raped At Birth

08. I, Bonesnapper

09. Mr. Perfect

10. Tammy, The Swine Queen*

11. Battle Maximus

12. Triumph Of The Pig Children

13. Falling

14. Fly Now

15. Carry On Wayward Son

16. Wheel Of Punishment

* Previously unreleased bonus track