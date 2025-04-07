THE DARKNESS Releases Music Video For 'Rock And Roll Party Cowboy'

British rock veterans THE DARKNESS have stormed the U.K. albums chart with their eighth studio LP, "Dreams On Toast", out via Cooking Vinyl. It has entered at No. 2 in the U.K. official albums chart and reached No. 1 in multiple charts, including the Independent Albums, Rock & Metal Albums, Vinyl Albums and Album Downloads charts. It is THE DARKNESS's highest-charting album since the band's smash hit debut "Permission To Land".

Celebrating the success, THE DARKNESS has released the video for the new searing hard rock anthem "Rock And Roll Party Cowboy". Co-directed by drummer Rufus "Tiger" Taylor and Darri3D, the gloriously outrageous animated video glows with the fluorescent lights of Sunset Strip as THE DARKNESS perform to rabid fans. They channel the sounds of hard rock legends such as ZZ TOP, MOTÖRHEAD and JUDAS PRIEST with searing solos, hell-raising vocals and a fist-pumpin' rhythm section to create a tongue-in-cheek reflection on the hedonistic, macho music scene of the '70s and '80s.

The explosive video is packed full of pyro and also stuffed with DARKNESS easter eggs, from the spaceship synonymous with "Permission To Land" to frontman Justin Hawkins's noble flying white tiger steed which soared above fans at Wembley Arena in 2004. THE DARKNESS returned to the iconic venue for a triumphant performance at the end of March to mark the release of "Dreams On Toast" as part of their most recent sold-out U.K. headline tour.

Regarding the video, Rufus says: "Only three things embody what it is to be a rock n roll party cowboy these days. My dog, Don Vito. The international live music band group, THE DARKNESS. And the fans around the world who support us so fiercely. This one's for you."

Produced by Dan Hawkins, "Dreams On Toast" flawlessly captures THE DARKNESS in their finest form, celebrating their influences, strengthening their sound, while also embarking on avenues never heard from the band before in a grand display from a passionate, hungry and inspired collective.

From the likes of the jaunty '70s pop genius of lead single "The Longest Kiss", searing hard rock of "Rock And Roll Party Cowboy", heartfelt '60s pop balladry of "Hot On My Tail", huge swaggering anthems such as "Mortal Dread" and "Walking Through Fire", while even creating a country classic with "Cold Hearted Woman", "Dreams On Toast" brings all of the wildest fantasies of THE DARKNESS to life.

When "Dreams On Toast" was first announced in September 2024, Justin said in a statement: "You know that thing when God's breath tickles your soul and tells you to create? Yeah, makes me giggle too. But you can't resist. God might not be the power she once was, but say what you like about her, she knows damn well that what the world needs now, is rock sweet rock. And who are we, mere mortals of extraordinary ability, to argue with the divine?

"So we knuckled down and thought really hard about the best of the best, the elite songs, the life-changing music of the ages. Then we popped out a dozen bangers before lunch. And these bangers we present to you here, wallowing in an aromatic aural ragu, served atop the charred remains of our envious contemporaries… ladies and gentlemen, I give you 'Dreams On Toast'!"

"Dreams On Toast" album artwork was designed by Grammy-nominated artist Perry Shall.

"Welcome To The Darkness", the epic documentary directed by famed photographer Simon Emmett, will be available for the first time in the U.S. on April 15. The film originally released November 2023 in the U.K., follows THE DARKNESS from before their wildly successful monster debut album "Permission To Land" in 2003 throughout the majestic highs and massive lows over the years, to beyond 2017's "Pinewood Smile".

Photo credit: Simon Emmett