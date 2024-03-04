HALESTORM And I PREVAIL Announce Summer 2024 North American Tour With HOLLYWOOD UNDEAD

HALESTORM and I PREVAIL will embark on a massive co-headline tour this summer, produced by Live Nation. The trek kicks off on July 9 in Raleigh and runs through August 17 in Las Vegas. HOLLYWOOD UNDEAD and FIT FOR A KING will serve as support, making this a powerhouse package that will be remembered as one of summer 2024's best lineups.

Various pre-sales start tomorrow. The general on-sale is set for Friday, March 8 at 10 a.m. local time.

"We're thrilled to join forces with HALESTORM this summer," states I PREVAIL's Eric Vanlerberghe. "Touring with HALESTORM is long overdue, as we admire their talent, energy, and dedication to rock music, and are thrilled to finally see it happen. This is going to be one of the best tours of the summer and one of the best we've ever done."

"Freaks, we are so proud to announce that we are joining forces with I PREVAIL," says HALESTORM's Lzzy Hale. "This isn’t your typical summer tour. This is two worlds colliding under one haven for our collective armies. And bringing you a show unlike any we've done before! We have a lot of surprises in store, so get your tickets now for an experience none of us will forget!"

HALESTORM has partnered with mental health organization Sound Mind Live to engage fans to pledge support that will provide free-to-the-community mental health programming across the country for fans and the broader community.

HALESTORM and I PREVAIL on tour with HOLLYWOOD UNDEAD and FIT FOR A KING:

Jul. 09 - Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park

Jul. 11 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center

Jul. 13 - Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre

Jul. 15 - Gilford, NH - BankNH Pavilion

Jul. 16 - Boston, MA - Leader Bank Pavilion

Jul. 18 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

Jul. 21 - Tinley Park, IL - Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

Jul. 23 - Bridgeport, CT - Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

Jul. 24 - Scranton, PA - Pavilion @ Montage Mountain

Jul. 26 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center

Jul. 27 - York, PA - York Fair^

Jul. 30 - Mansfield, OH - Inkcarceration*

Jul. 31 - Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Aug. 01 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Aug. 03 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion

Aug. 04 - Franklin, TN - FirstBank Amphitheater

Aug. 07 - St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Aug. 08 - Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP

Aug. 10 - Woodlands, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Presented by Huntsman

Aug. 11 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Aug. 13 - Denver, CO - Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre*^

Aug. 14 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater

Aug. 16 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Financial Theater

Aug. 17 - Las Vegas, NV - Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood Casino & Resort

* Festival

^ Non-Live Nation date

Having amassed over 2.5 billion streams globally, the Grammy Award-winning band HALESTORM has grown from a childhood dream of siblings Lzzy and Arejay Hale into one of the most celebrated rock bands of the last two decades. Most recently, the band released "Back From The Dead", their fifth full-length studio album which has tallied over 100 million streams worldwide. Rolling Stone called the title track "a biting but cathartic howler about overcoming all obstacles," and that song as well as "The Steeple" marked their fifth and sixth number ones at rock radio, respectively. Associated Press said the album "will definitely be in the running for best hard rock/metal album of the year." Their previous album, "Vicious", earned the band their second Grammy nomination, for "Best Hard Rock Performance" for the song "Uncomfortable", the band's fourth #1 at rock radio, and led Loudwire to name HALESTORM "Rock Artist Of The Decade" in 2019. Fronted by the incomparable Lzzy Hale with drummer Arejay Hale, guitarist Joe Hottinger and bass player Josh Smith, HALESTORM's music has earned multiple platinum and gold certifications from the RIAA, and the band has earned a reputation as a powerful live music force, headlining sold-out shows and topping festival bills around the world, and sharing the stage with icons including HEAVEN & HELL, Alice Cooper, Joan Jett and JUDAS PRIEST. Additionally, Lzzy was named the first female brand ambassador for Gibson and served as host of AXS TV's "A Year In Music".

I PREVAIL have established themselves as the forerunners of the genre in the 21st century. Their latest release, "True Power", once again produced by Tyler Smyth, features the sort of stadium-sized riffs that will rattle your teeth loose from your gums and unforgettable, supremely catchy melodies that will camp out in your brain for weeks at a time. The band also alternately mixes screamed vocals that sound as though they crawled from the depths of hell with soaring, emotional vocals and heartfelt, intimate lyrics that go so deep, they hit marrow. The end result is an album that resonates with the listener in the most personal way. Rising to an arena level and receiving two Grammy nominations — "Best Rock Album" for "Trauma" and "Best Metal Performance" for crushing lead single "Bow Down" — I PREVAIL proved that they were built to last. To date, they've racked up more than 4.1 billion global streams, are approaching 716 million YouTube views, and saw both "Hurricane" and "Bad Things" singles top Billboard's Mainstream Rock Airplay chart in 2020 and 2022, respectively. A number of their singles and album "Lifelines" have now been certified gold and platinum, and they have been praised by press far and wide, including Forbes, Billboard, Hollywood Reporter and NPR.