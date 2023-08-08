HALESTORM To Focus On Next Studio Album After Fall 2023 European Tour

Before taking the stage on August 2 at Place Bell in Laval, Quebec, Canada, the members of HALESTORM were asked by UpVenue what they have planned for after they complete their fall 2023 European tour with BLACK VEIL BRIDES. Singer Lzzy Hale said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Oh, God. Just moving on and moving up. We've already begun writing for another record, so we'll probably try to put that together in our spare time in some way. And yeah, just keep moving on. We have more touring coming up."

Added guitarist Joe Hottinger: "We're gonna try to do the record. And then... We're working on a summer [2024] tour, and a fall tour, and we'll be getting back here [to Canada] next year, hopefully. Just gotta do what we always do — play shows."

Asked if they are able to work on new music while on the road or if they need to be in a studio setting to write, Lzzy said: "We do a little bit of both. I've been breaking out some of my… I have a small rig that's just basically for catching ideas. It's not brilliant quality. So none of what I'm doing right now is gonna be like record quality taking, but just trying to organize thoughts. And sometimes it's fun because you're in an environment where if you're creating a song backstage, like today, and you go on stage, there is something subconsciously that I'll be thinking about, like, 'Oh, was what I…?' It will be a fleeting thought onstage, like 'Is the idea that I was working on today, is that worthy of the stage? And is that worthy of the people that are that are gonna be listening to it?' So sometimes that's helpful. Other times it's helpful to just lock yourself in a studio and be, like, 'We're not coming out until it's all done.' So, yeah, [we do] a little of both."

Lzzy and her brother Arejay (drums) formed HALESTORM in 1998 while in middle school. Hottinger joined the group in 2003, followed by bassist Josh Smith in 2004.

This past May, HALESTORM teamed up with country singer Ashley McBryde for a reimagined version of the band's song "Terrible Things", which was originally featured on the Lzzy-fronted outfit's 2022 studio album "Back From The Dead".

Last December, HALESTORM released a deluxe edition of "Back From The Dead". "Back From The Dead: Deluxe Edition" includes seven previously unreleased B-sides, including "Mine", a 1980s-inspired rocker. "Back From The Dead: Deluxe Edition" is available digitally, on CD, and cassette tape, marking the first time that the album has been offered in those physical formats.

In December 2018, HALESTORM was nominated for a "Best Rock Performance" Grammy Award for its song "Uncomfortable". Six years earlier, the band won its first Grammy in the category of "Best Hard Rock/ Metal Performance" for "Love Bites (So Do I)".