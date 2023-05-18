HALESTORM's LZZY HALE Discusses Her Songwriting Process In New Episode Of 'How I Wrote That Song'

BMI (Broadcast Music Inc.),Beasley Media Group and Xperi's HD Radio Technology recently announced the launch of the third season of BMI's signature series "How I Wrote That Song", featuring acclaimed songwriters from country and rock/pop. Each episode of the six-part series will give audiences an insider's look into the creative process of writing and producing hit songs as well as the stories behind them.

In the latest installment of "How I Wrote That Song", Radio Sara of WMMR asks Lzzy Hale of HALESTORM about her biggest hits, going back to when the band came out swinging in 2009 with the single "I Get Off". Despite the saucy title, the song's first draft was actually about how the band won over a few hardened record executives in the audience at a live showcase. Lzzy developed the lyrics further with a writing collective called The Girls, explaining: "I was telling them this story [about the show] and one of them — and this is why I love writing with women, because our sense of humor is the same — was like, 'Oh, so you got off on them enjoying what you do'… and we took over this piano, in the lobby of this hotel, and were singing 'I get off on you, getting off on me,' just totally annoying everybody around us."

She adds with a laugh: "It originally didn't start from sex, but it definitely grew its own legs!"

Sara and Lzzy also discuss the Grammy-nominated song "Uncomfortable" and a new track called "Terrible Things". Along the way, they touch on her unexpected radio hit with DAUGHTRY this year, swapping gender perspectives in song lyrics, and how activism plays a role in her writing process.

Additional award-winning music creators included in the series include heavy hitters Ann Wilson (HEART),Tyler Hubbard (May 30),Luke Spiller of THE STRUTS (June 13) and Clint Black (June 27).

"BMI is thrilled to announce a stellar lineup for Season 3 of 'How I Wrote That Song'," said BMI's AVP, creative, Nashville, Mason Hunter. "It is such a great way to highlight the vast talent that BMI has the pleasure to represent, and it gives our songwriters a way to connect with fans as they tell the stories behind their biggest hits. Thanks to our wonderful longstanding partners at Xperi's HD Radio Technology and Beasley Media Group for pushing this compelling content out to their listeners."

"After two consecutive, highly successful campaigns with our partners at BMI and Xperi/HD Radio, we are excited to bring back 'How I Wrote That Song' to celebrate some of the biggest hit songwriters heard on our radio brands," said Beasley Media Group's chief content officer Justin Chase. "Our listeners and digital audience love to hear the story behind their favorite songs!"

"The 'How I Wrote That Song' series has been a great success, and Xperi is excited to continue working with BMI and Beasley Media Group to highlight the songwriters who create the songs we know and love," said Xperi's senior vice president, radio, Joe D'Angelo. "This is especially meaningful to us as we continue to build on 20 years of broadcast radio innovation, both through our HD Radio Technology, which delivers superior audio quality and a wealth of content choices for music fans around the world, and our DTS AutoStage in-vehicle media platform, which now supports lyrics, further bringing the songwriter into the radio experience."

