HALESTORM's LZZY HALE: 'When I Step On Stage, I Am Performing The Show Like This Is The Last Show That I'm Going To Ever Play'

In a new interview with Mexico's Summa Inferno, HALESTORM frontwoman Lzzy Hale spoke about how she and her bandmates manage to balance fearless experimentation with writing music rooted in their signature hard rock style. She said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I don't think we ever stray too far. There's always kind of this internal tug that keeps bringing us back. We're all very much rooted in rock and roll, but I do love experimenting. And a lot of times we say, 'Well, the weirder the idea, the better.' Because if you're trying to put yourself inside of a category or trying to fit in a nice little box, that's just no fun [laughs], and you end up kind of limiting yourselves. So, when we're creating, we remind ourselves that there are no actual rules when it comes to music. And also you don't have to try so hard to be rock and roll, if that is something that you exist to be in. If your heart is in the right place with that, the rock and roll will always find you. [Laughs] So, for us, it's more when we're creating, we're chasing after what gets us excited, whatever that is, and we listen to all sorts of music. My motto is kind of, like, if it's good, it's good; if it's great, it's great. I don't really care who it is. But you can garner inspiration from really anything. One thing that I like to do, and it definitely annoys my friends a little bit, is that if we go out somewhere, we're at a bar, I am a serial eavesdropper. I always have kind of like a notepad and a pen with me and I'll be kind of listening to people's conversations and say, 'Ooh, that's a good line. I'm writing that down.' [Laughs] And then sometimes my friends are, like, 'Are you putting that down? Is that gonna be in a song? Is that gonna be about me?' I'm, like, 'Maybe. Maybe not. I can't say right now.' [Laughs] But that kind stuff is fun too."

Asked what aspect of being a frontwoman has required the most discipline over HALESTORM's nearly three-decade existence, Lzzy said: "Well, performance-wise, I've worked very hard to be consistent, specifically with my vocals and making sure that I can do what I can do every single night in the same key that we recorded in. And so I'm very proud of working very hard for that, taking care of myself so that I'm able to give 110% every single night, because I don't think that I have it in me to just half-ass something. I can't just call in a show. It just doesn't work. When I step on stage, I am performing the show like this is the last show that I'm going to ever play. And in order to do that consistently, that takes a lot of discipline and a lot of work and a lot of trust in myself and my body. But also beyond the musical aspect of just making sure that we keep getting better. And I sit down at the drawing board with my guitar and be, like, 'Okay, I need to get better at that because we're moving in this direction' and trying to learn new things always. But beyond that, I think that one of the coolest things that I realized, and this was probably about seven to 10 years ago, was I was getting worried about being someone that is looked up to, I was worried about being a role model for young girls and I was trying very hard to put whatever this character that I had created up on a pedestal and try not to make mistakes and try not to show my weaker sides, or if I'm depressed, try not to show that. And what I realized after a while is that doesn't work. By pretending to be something that you're not or pretending to be more perfect than you actually are — because I am imperfect — it doesn't reach people in the same way that if you are just living unapologetically and coming to terms with the fact that you are a normal person. I just happen to be in a rock band. And so when I started opening up more about the things that scare me or my low points — I still suffer from anxiety and depression, and I have since I was a kid; the music has absolutely helped with that — but instead of trying to hide all of those things, I not only write about it, but I talk about it, to the fans and in interviews. And it's freeing because what ends up happening is that the fans that then look at me and say, 'Oh, okay, she is also somebody that is attainable. She's just like me. She has bad days. She's imperfect.' And so for me, that's a better way to go about being a role model than trying to hide behind a veil somewhere."

HALESTORM's sixth full-length studio album, "Everest", came out last August via Atlantic Records. HALESTORM worked with producer Dave Cobb, after making three records with Nick Raskulinecz.

Fronted by Lzzy with drummer Arejay Hale, guitarist Joe Hottinger and bassist Josh Smith, HALESTORM's music has earned multiple platinum and gold certifications from the RIAA, and the band has earned a reputation as a powerful live music force, headlining sold-out shows and topping festival bills around the world, and sharing the stage with icons including HEAVEN & HELL, Alice Cooper, Joan Jett and JUDAS PRIEST. Additionally, Lzzy was named the first female brand ambassador for Gibson and served as host of AXS TV's "A Year In Music".

"Love Bites (So Do I)", from HALESTORM's second album in 2012, won the Grammy Award that year for "Best Hard Rock/Metal Performance".

In 2019, HALESTORM was nominated for "Best Rock Performance" Grammy for the song "Uncomfortable".