HEART Announces Fall 2024 'Royal Flush' Tour With CHEAP TRICK

Legendary rock band HEART has announced a fall 2024 leg of its "Royal Flush" tour with CHEAP TRICK. The trek will kick off September 26 in San Francisco and wraps up December 15 in Las Vegas.

With a career spanning nearly five decades, the 2013 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame inductees have earned global recognition selling more than 35 million albums worldwide, with 20 Top 40 singles to their name. HEART will be performing their catalog of global chart-topping classic hits, including "Magic Man", "Barracuda", "Crazy On You" and "These Dreams".

The current members of HEART feature Nancy Wilson (rhythm, lead and acoustic guitar, backing and lead vocals),Ann Wilson (lead vocals and flute),Ryan Wariner (lead and rhythm guitar),Ryan Waters (guitars),Paul Moak (guitars, keyboards and backing vocals),Tony Lucido (bass and backing vocals) and Sean Lane (drums and bike).

"We're excited and all geared up to hit the road in 2024 to perform for our devoted fans," HEART's lead vocalist Ann Wilson stated. She added: "The exceptional talent of the band — Ryan, Ryan, Paul, Tony and Sean — brings a whole new level of energy to HEART's live performance."

Nancy Wilson shared: "I am incredibly proud of the show that our band has crafted and am looking forward to reconnecting with our fans. We can't wait to share our music with everyone and celebrate the timeless legacy of our classic hits."

HEART 2024 "Royal Flush" tour dates with CHEAP TRICK except where otherwise noted:

Apr. 20 - Greenville, SC - Bon Secours Wellness Arena

Apr. 22 - Savannah, GA - Enmarket Arena

Apr. 25 - Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Live (in Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood)

Apr. 26 - Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena

Apr. 28 - New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival

May 1 - San Antonio, TX - Frost Bank Center

May 3 - Thackerville, OK - Lucas Oil Live at WinStar World Casino and Resort

May 4 - Tulsa, OK - BOK Center

May 7 - Indianapolis, IN - Gainbridge Fieldhouse

May 10 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena

May 11 - Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center

May 13 - Baltimore, MD - CFG Bank Arena

May 15 - Columbus, OH - Schottenstein Center

May 17 - Rosemont, IL - Allstate Arena

May 18 - Louisville, KY - KFC Yum! Center

May 21 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena

May 23 - Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena

May 24 - Atlantic City, NJ - Hard Rock Live

Jul. 30 - Cleveland, OH - Progressive Field (with DEF LEPPARD & JOURNEY)

Aug. 1 - Ottawa, ON - Canadian Tire Centre

Aug. 2 - Toronto, ON - Rogers Centre (with DEF LEPPARD & JOURNEY)

Aug. 5 - Boston, MA - Fenway Park (with DEF LEPPARD & JOURNEY)

Aug. 7 - Quebec City, QC - Videotron Centre

Aug. 8 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre

Aug. 10 - Albany, NY - MVP Arena

Aug. 11 - Buffalo, NY - KeyBank Center

Aug. 13 - Cincinnati, OH - Heritage Bank Center

Aug. 15 - Milwaukee, WI - Fiserv Forum

Aug. 16 - Hinckley, MN - Grand Casino Hinckley Amphitheater

Aug. 18 - Lincoln, NE - Pinnacle Bank Arena

Aug. 21 - Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel Arena

Aug. 23 - Charleston, WV - Charleston Coliseum

Aug. 24 - Knoxville, TN - Thompson Boling Arena at Food City Center

Aug. 27 - Norfolk, VA - Scope Arena

Aug. 28 - Allentown, PA - The Great Allentown Fair

Sep. 17 - Portland, OR - Moda Center

Sep. 20 - West Valley City, UT - Maverik Center

Sep. 22 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Sep. 26 - San Francisco, CA - Chase Center

Sep. 28 - Los Angeles, CA - Crypto.com Arena

Sep. 29 - Phoenix, AZ - Footprint Center

Oct. 2 - Lubbock, TX - United Supermarkets Arena

Oct. 4 - Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile Center

Oct. 5 - St. Louis, MO - Enterprise Center*

Oct. 8 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center

Oct. 10 - Austin, TX - Moody Center

Oct. 12 - North Little Rock, AR - Simmons Bank Arena

Oct. 14 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

Oct. 16 - Greensboro, NC - Greensboro Coliseum

Oct. 17 - North Charleston, SC - North Charleston Coliseum

Oct. 19 - Charlottesville, VA - John Paul Jones Arena

Oct. 21 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

Nov. 13 - Birmingham, AL - Legacy Arena at BJCC*

Nov. 14 - Memphis, TN - FedExForum*

Nov. 16 - Wichita, KS - Intrust Bank Arena*

Nov. 19 - Des Moines, IA - Wells Fargo Arena*

Nov. 21 - Moline, IL - Vibrant Arena at The MARK*

Nov. 22 - Green Bay, WI - Resch Center*

Nov. 24 - Winnipeg, MB - Canada Life Centre**

Nov. 27 - Saskatoon, SK - Sasktel Centre**

Nov. 29 - Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place**

Nov. 30 - Calgary, AB - Scotiabank Saddledome**

Dec. 3 - Vancouver, BC - Pacific Coliseum

Dec. 5 - Spokane, WA - Spokane Arena

Dec. 7 - Boise, ID - Extra Mile Arena

Dec. 9 - Sacramento, CA - Golden1 Center

Dec. 12 - Bakersfield, CA - Mechanics Bank Arena (special guest to be announced)

Dec. 13 - San Diego, CA - Pechanga Arena

Dec. 15 - Las Vegas, NV - Fontainebleau Las Vegas (An Evening With)

* JASON BONHAM'S LED ZEPPELIN EVENING

** With BACHMAN–TURNER OVERDRIVE featuring Randy Bachman

Last December, HEART played its first three concerts in more than four years — in Highland, California, at Greater Palm Springs in Palm Desert, California, and in Seattle, Washington,.

Prior to HEART's December 27 show in Highland, the band's last performance took place in October 2019 in St. Paul, Minnesota.

In a recent interview with the 96.1 KLPX radio station, Ann Wilson, who has been working on solo projects, and in September of 2023 released the album "Another Door", billed as ANN WILSON & TRIPSITTER, stated about HEART's reunion concerts: "We're gonna see how it works with the HEART thing, whether it feels like a level up. If it does feel like a level up, then we'll keep doing it. But that's what it has to be. It can't just slide down into jukebox time… It's gotta be real. No going through the motions. No phoning it in. No just getting on some kind of circuit just to take people's money and play the old songs again and again and again. No, we're gonna make it cool, really make it cool."

Ann's sister, HEART guitarist Nancy Wilson made a surprise appearance during Ann's concert on October 10, 2023 in Santa Rosa, California.

Nancy joined her sister and TRIPSITTER on stage at the Luther Burbank Center For The Arts in Nancy's hometown to perform the HEART classic "Barracuda".

Last June, Nancy revealed in an interview with Joe Rock of Long Island, New York's rock station 102.3 WBAB that she was working on fresh music with Ann. The 70-year-old musician, who had spent some of the recent months on tour with her new band NANCY WILSON'S HEART, broke the news of her latest collaboration with Ann while discussing some of her current recording projects, including "Tomboy", which involves covering songs written by her male friends.

"I think right now I've been working on 'Tomboy' the most because I love the title, for one thing; it's almost like 'boy genius' or something," she explained. "But I've got a bunch of new ideas for songs. But I've also been writing new music with Ann too. So it's a real creative time. I think being on the tour right now, when I get home, I'm gonna really dig into the other projects, including finishing some new material with Ann. So it's really a good time to be creative. And I've got a new studio in my house, and so I can't wait to sort of run tape on stuff."

Asked if there is anything that she feels is really exciting because she feels it's something that's so different from what she's done before, Nancy said: "Yeah. Some of the stuff I've been working on with Ann is like that. I've also worked a bit with Sue Ennis, who used to work a lot with me and Ann for HEART music. And so I have some lyrics mainly that I worked on with Sue and took to Ann. And there's a couple of things that I'm really excited about. Very cool. Like stuff that you wouldn't have heard us do in the '80s. [It's] closer to what you would have heard us originally do in the '70s, late '70s. So it's really fun. It's just exciting and inspiring."

Nancy went on to say that she is really pleased to be collaborating on new material with her sister. "It's been a really nice kind of rediscovery of our relationship, working on music together again," she said. "So, yeah, I'm really happy about that."

In April 2023, Ann denied rumors of a rift with Nancy. In an interview in the 300th issue of Classic Rock, Ann said that she was "not" feuding with her younger sister. "It's a myth," she insisted. "Nancy and I are okay with each other. We just have different ideas for what HEART should be, and we haven't figured out a compromise yet.

"Fifty years on, I still want it to break barriers and rules, and she's more satisfied to ride the L.A. imaging thing and just do legacy stuff," Ann explained. "So that's a real split between us. Things like this will happen, though, but then they'll get better, and we'll love each other more."

Relations between the two sisters were considered to be at an all-time low after a much-publicized incident when Ann's husband was arrested during a HEART tour in 2016. But in an interview with Rock Candy magazine to coincide with the release of her solo album "Fierce Bliss", Ann said: "Things happen in families. And that was a really good example of something that happened within a family, and we worked it out. But the part that made it hard was that it happened in the public eye. If it had happened privately, we'd have got the family in a room and sat down and worked it out between us. Instead, the police were called, and this myth was born that Nancy and I were feuding, and we were at each other's throats all the time. And it's really not like that at all."

A proposed HEART tour fell through in 2022 after the two sisters failed to agree on which backing band to use. Ann wanted her guys, Nancy didn't.

In February 2022, Nancy spoke to Joe Rock about why HEART had been inactive for most of the previous three years.

"HEART had a big offer on the table [in 2021] for a bigger tour, but Ann wasn't interested in going out with my lineup of guys that we were out with before," she said. "She has a new lineup of guys that she wanted me to join up with. And I sort of [thought] I don't really know them and don't have loyalty yet for anybody like that."

HEART toured North America in the summer of 2019 after the aforementioned nasty split that kept the Wilson sisters estranged for three years.

Ann and Nancy had a falling out during HEART's 2016 tour, when Ann's husband Dean Welter was arrested for assaulting Nancy's then-16-year-old twin sons in a backstage altercation at a gig near their hometown of Seattle. He pleaded guilty to two lesser assault charges to avoid jail time.

After completing HEART's 2016 tour, Nancy formed a new band called ROADCASE ROYALE and released an album, "First Things First". ROADCASE ROYALE featured three members of HEART along with Liv Warfield from Prince's NEW POWER GENERATION band and her guitarist Ryan Wilson.

In Nancy's new band NANCY WILSON'S HEART, she is joined in the group by her longtime collaborators, guitarist Ryan Waters, drummer Ben Smith, bassist Andy Stoller and keyboardist Dan Walker, along with powerhouse singer Kimberly Nichole.

Photo credit: Criss Cain (courtesy of Republic Media)