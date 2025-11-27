HELLOWEEN Cancels December 2025 Asian Tour Dates Due To MICHAEL KISKE's Health

German power metallers HELLOWEEN have been forced to cancel their previously announced concerts in Asia after singer Michael Kiske was taken ill. The band was scheduled to perform in Indonesia, Malaysia and Taiwan in early December as part of its "40 Years Anniversary Tour".

Earlier today (Thursday, November 27),HELLOWEEN released the following statement via social media: "Dear pumpkinheads, we sadly have to announce that we are forced to cancel our planned Helloween concerts in (South) East Asia.

"During the recently completed European tour, Michael Kiske contracted acute pharyngolaryngotracheitis and asthmatic dyspnea with bronchitis and has been prescribed immediate bed rest by his doctor.

"We feel very sorry for our fans in Indonesia, Malaysia and Taiwan, but Michael's health has the highest priority for us, and in order to prevent a long term damage to his voice this step is unavoidable.

"We wish Michael a fast recovery and hope to be able to present our fans in (South) East Asia our mighty '40 Years Anniversary' show in 2026!"

HELLOWEEN kicked off the European leg of the "40 Years Anniversary Tour" on October 17 at Rockhal in Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg.

The North American leg of "40 Years Anniversary Tour" will kick off on April 7, 2026 in Dallas, Texas and conclude on May 2, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Support on the trek will come from Finnish melodic metallers BEAST IN BLACK.

HELLOWEEN is touring in support of its latest album, "Giants & Monsters", which came out in August via Reigning Phoenix Music (RPM). The LP follows HELLOWEEN's self-titled No. 1 2021 record and is said to be the most versatile and dynamic release of the band's career. Mixed at the legendary Wisseloord Studios (IRON MAIDEN, JUDAS PRIEST, DEF LEPPARD) in Hilversum, Netherlands, "Giants & Monsters" reaffirms HELLOWEEN's position at the pinnacle of the metal world.

"Giants & Monsters" pushes the boundaries of HELLOWEEN's sound, thanks to the instincts of producers Charlie Bauerfeind and Dennis Ward, as well as the band's relentless pursuit of excellence. Per example, drummer Dani Löble recorded all tracks using three different drum kits to capture the perfect vibe for each song, a testament to their attention to detail and love of experimentation.

"Helloween" was the first HELLOWEEN album to feature the band's expanded lineup, consisting of returning singer Michael Kiske and guitarist/vocalist Kai Hansen along with singer Andi Deris, guitarists Michael Weikath and Sascha Gerstner, bassist Markus Grosskopf and drummer Daniel Löble.

HELLOWEEN released a live album, "Live At Budokan", on December 13, 2024 via Reigning Phoenix Music (RPM). The colossal effort immortalized HELLOWEEN's September 16, 2023 performance at Tokyo's legendary Nippon Budokan.