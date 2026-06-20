HELLOWEEN's DANIEL 'DANI' LÖBLE Shares 'We Burn' Drum-Cam Video From 2026 HELLFEST

HELLOWEEN drummer Daniel "Dani" Löble has shared drum-cam video of him performing the song "We Burn" with his bandmates on June 19 at this year's Hellfest festival in Clisson, France. Check it out below.

In a note accompanying the YouTube release of the video, Dani wrote: "One of those magical festival moments. Playing 'We Burn' in broad daylight at Hellfest, surrounded by an incredible crowd of around 50,000–60,000 metal fans, with the French sun adding some extra heat to the experience. Thanks to everyone who made this show so special. See you on the road!"

Löble is a Swiss-born drummer who has been a member of HELLOWEEN since 2005.

Prior to joining HELLOWEEN, Dani had played with Blaze Bayley (former singer of IRON MAIDEN),Thilo Hermann of RUNNING WILD, RAWHEAD REXX and GLENMORE.

In a 2025 interview with Kevy Metal, Löble stated about how he gets ready for HELLOWEEN's live performances: "I prepare at home. I practice sports as a hobby, so I work out on a daily basis. Also, I practice drums every day when I'm at home. So I'm always at 60 to 70 percent of what I need to perform live. That's my ground level, and I almost never drop below that, unless I'm sick.

"When I slowly start preparing for a tour by constantly drumming the songs at home, I will eventually end up at a decent level, fitness-wise," he explained. "Then band rehearsals start, which are even more intensive: you hit the drums harder, it's more physical. Also, our rehearsal phase is relatively long to begin with. So by the time the tour starts, I tend to be at the level I want to be. Maybe at 95 percent for the first five shows, and then I arrive at 120 percent. That's where I need to be; 100 is only just enough. So I prepare. I know my body, and I always approach a rock show as an athlete: the entire day is structured so that I can deliver for two and a half hours. My body needs that. I know my muscles inside and out, and I know exactly: now I need to eat this, be there shortly before the show, then I go to sleep for a bit. Through the years, I have learned how to handle my muscle strength. Sometimes it can be very difficult. When the stage is very hot, for instance. That's when I will hold back just a little bit, so I can make it through two and a half hours."

HELLOWEEN is continuing to tour in support of its latest album, "Giants & Monsters", which came out last August via Reigning Phoenix Music (RPM). The follow-up to HELLOWEEN's self-titled 2021 record was mixed at the legendary Wisseloord Studios (IRON MAIDEN, JUDAS PRIEST, DEF LEPPARD) in Hilversum, Netherlands.

"Giants & Monsters" pushed the boundaries of HELLOWEEN's sound, thanks to the instincts of producers Charlie Bauerfeind and Dennis Ward, as well as the band's relentless pursuit of excellence. Per example, Löble recorded all tracks using three different drum kits to capture the perfect vibe for each song, a testament to their attention to detail and love of experimentation.

Upon its release in June 2021, "Helloween" landed in the Top 10 in more than 10 countries, including Germany, Spain, Finland, Sweden, Switzerland and Austria. The cover artwork for the LP was painted by artist Eliran Kantor, who has previously worked with HATEBREED, SOULFLY, TESTAMENT, ICED EARTH and SODOM, among others.

"Helloween" saw the legendary German power metallers going "back to the roots," with the band recording fully analog and Löble playing the drum kit previously used by HELLOWEEN's original drummer, the late Ingo Schwichtenberg, on the legendary "Keeper Of The Seven Keys" recordings.

HELLOWEEN released a live album, "Live At Budokan", on December 13, 2024 via Reigning Phoenix Music (RPM). The colossal effort immortalized HELLOWEEN's September 16, 2023 performance at Tokyo's legendary Nippon Budokan.