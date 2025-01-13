'I Could Never Front SOUNDGARDEN', Says Singer SHAINA SHEPHERD

Singer Shaina Shepherd, who performed with SOUNDGARDEN's surviving members Kim Thayil, Matt Cameron and Ben Shepherd at a benefit concert last month, says that she "could never front SOUNDGARDEN".

The vocalist was responding to followers of the Hot Metal magazine Facebook page about her appearance with the grunge icons at a December 14 charity event in Showbox in Seattle, during which she performed six songs, with GUNS N' ROSES bassist Duff McKagan also joining the group on stage.

Shepherd, who fronts soul/grunge act BEARAXE, took to the comments under the Hot Metal post about her performance, saying: "Haters gonna hate while I live my dream."

When one Hot Metal reader defended his right to express an opinion without being accused of hate, Shepherd responded: "SOUNDGARDEN is a revolutionary band that changed my life, your life, the world. I could never front SOUNDGARDEN. But I love making music with those guys. I did it for me, for them like any other music endeavor. I don't care what any of you think - never did. I care what they think - always will. This whole article is meaningless. Just like your timeline."

Shepherd responded to other disparaging comments with "cool", "nice", "OK" and "dope" while a positive comment was met with "bet!"

SOUNDGARDEN's surviving members reunited last night (Saturday, December 14) for a special "brief encore performance" at the 13th annual SMooCH concert benefiting Seattle Children's Hospital's uncompensated care fund.

Thayil, Cameron and Ben Shepherd performed under the anagram alias NUDEDRAGONS, joined by Shaina Shepherd. Also appearing on the bill for the Nordstrom-backed benefit gig wereSebadoh, Doug Martsch of BUILT TO SPILL and GUNS N' ROSES bassist Duff McKagan.

Fan-filmed video of NUDEDRAGONS' entire performance can be seen below.

Featured songs:

* Hunted Down (with Shaina Shepherd) 0:41

* Outshined (with Shaina Shepherd) 3:52

* Flower (with Shaina Shepherd) 9:52

* Beyond The Wheel (with Shaina Shepherd) 13:51

* Kickstand (with Shaina Shepherd) (duet with Duff McKagan on vocals) 20:41

* Kick Out The Jams (MC5 cover) (with Shaina Shepherd) (with Duff McKagan on bass and vocals) 23:03

Thayil and Shaina Shepherd previously performed together in 2020 as part of MoPOP's virtual tribute concert to ALICE IN CHAINS. Shaina and Kim were joined by Bubba Dupree, Bill Herzog and Nathan Yaccino for renditions of ALICE's "It Ain't Like That" and "What The Hell Have I".

In 2021, Thayil, Cameron and Shepherd joined Brandi Carlile on stage in Seattle to play SOUNDGARDEN's "Black Hole Sun" and "Searching With My Good Eye Closed". Prior to that appearance, the trio reunited for a 2019 memorial concert in Los Angeles.

Pete and Brandy Nordstrom created SMooCH (Seattle Musicians for Children's Hospital) after their own son had an extended stay at Seattle Children's Hospital following a heart surgery. They wanted to help ensure that all kids in the region have access to top-notch medical care, regardless of their family's ability to pay. They have always felt strongly about community participation and musicians are great at bringing communities together for a cause.

SOUNDGARDEN singer Chris Cornell was found hanged in his room at the MGM Grand Detroit hotel in May 2017, following the band's show at the city's Fox Theatre. His body was found soon after he had spoken with a "slurred" voice to his wife by phone. The death was ruled a suicide.