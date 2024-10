IAN HILL On Key To JUDAS PRIEST's Longevity: 'It's Love For One Another'

In a new interview with Matt Zaniboni of Metal Express Radio, JUDAS PRIEST bassist Ian Hill was asked what has been the key to the longevity of the band. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I think going back to those early days, it's the things that we went through to get where we are. And I think it makes a bond with the members. I know some members have changed over the years, but, now, of course, Rob [Halford, PRIEST singer] and myself went through all that, sleeping in the van outside the gigs in January in Norway and stuff like that, things that you wouldn't dream of doing now. And if your own kids suggested it, you'd do your best to stop them. But we did all of that, and it creates that bond, and it's still there with myself and Rob. Of course, Glenn [Tipton, PRIEST guitarist] as well. And I think it is that. We've had personnel changes over the years, but they've come gradually, if you like. I mean, you say Richie [Faulkner, PRIEST guitarist] being the new guy in the band. He's been with us now for 13 years. So he's spent a lot of time with the rest of us, and that philosophy sort of rubbed off on him as well. I mean, Andy's [Sneap, PRIEST producer and touring guitarist] been with us now since 2018. So he's getting it as well. Of course, Scott's [Travis, PRIEST drummer] been with us now since '89. And so the band's roots and that core — I don't know… It's love, really. It's love for one another. It's rubbed off on those as well, and that's been the secret behind it. We've all got personality quirks, things that drive each other mad. But you've always got that anchor. You always have that anchor, what's built the band over these years. And that's continuing with all the members of the band to this day."

Last month, Halford dismissed the idea of retirement, telling Ned of the Waterloo, Iowa radio station Rock 108: "I think if your desire is still there, if your passion is still there, if you can still deliver the goods, to quote a PRIEST song, if you're moving along and the machine's not too wobbly, you can still get from A to B on one wheel, as long as it looks good and sounds good and all the other pieces are in place, why would you wanna retire? I wouldn't know what to do with my life if I suddenly couldn't do this beautiful work. I need to do it. It's part of me that I need to do to live as a person because I love it so much. And I think I'm speaking for everybody in PRIEST. And that's the leading light that pushes through. That's what keeps you carrying on. You marry that instantly with our glorious fans here in America and around the world that have kept this heavy metal machine rolling, because we can't do this alone. We'd look pretty dumb going into an arena if there's nobody in there. You need people there. That's part of the experience. It completes you. A live show completes the love of your band. It's like going to see your favorite basketball team or football team. You can watch them on the TV, you can get the shirt, you can see them on the Internet, but going to see them live, going to support them live is the ultimate commitment and dedication. So our fans are the biggest part of this story. We're nothing without our fans. It's true."

This past March, Hill was asked by Spain's Rock FM if he and his bandmates have thought about a possible retirement yet. The 72-year-old bassist responded: "No, we have no plan to retire yet. We're still able to perform. The time to think about retiring is when your performances start to dip and you're not doing too well. You have to think about it then. We're not stupid; we know that we're not getting any younger and that there will be a time when we have to retire, but there's no plans to do so just yet."

Earlier that same month, Halford was asked by Germany's Rock Antenne if there is an end to JUDAS PRIEST. The now-73-year-old singer responded: "No, no. It's a good question. And no. I think once you start thinking about the end, you start to kind of deflate and decompress and the light starts to get a bit dim. I think all of us in this band, we're just so grateful to be where we are with this 19th studio album, 'Invincible Shield'. I think if you say, 'One more tour and then we're gonna call it quits,' or, 'One more album. Then we'll call it quits.' … Hey, listen, life is life. We all have the emotions, 'Oh, god. I've gotta work today. I just wanna stay in bed and watch the TV.' It's perfectly normal. But you have to balance that up against all these great things that JUDAS PRIEST has been blessed to achieve. And this thing about responsibility as well — I've gotta tell you, you owe your fans everything. So we've gotta come back to Germany, gotta come back to Austria, Italy, France, Spain, Japan, New Zealand, Australia. All of our beautiful fans are waiting and waiting and waiting to see this band again and celebrate this music that we make with JUDAS PRIEST."

In February, JUDAS PRIEST guitarist Richie Faulkner was asked by Mexico's Summa Inferno how much longer he thinks the band can keep touring and recording. He responded: "Well, it's not for me to say, really. Those guys were the originators of PRIEST metal and they're still doing it and it's up to them, really. If they ever feel like they don't wanna do it or they can't do it anymore, that's for them to decide.

"When I joined the band, it was only for one tour, and that was gonna be the farewell tour. So, obviously, I've had to think about what I'm gonna do after PRIEST from that time. For all I know, that was gonna be the only tour, [and] then I'd have to do something after that. So it's always been a part of my mindset. But as long as PRIEST are here and we all wanna do it together and they wanna do it and push on, then I'm here for it. I'm here to fly the flag for them however long they wanna do it."

Back in 2019, Hill told Canada's "Thorn Of Rock" radio show that there were no plans for the band to retire anytime soon. "We've done it for 50 years, and it would just seem strange if we stopped," he said. "Having said that, we thoroughly enjoy what we're doing, which is a main motivation these days. And there's no reason to stop. As long as can put on quality performances and put out quality music, we'll keep on doing so. And as long as the fine people who are the PRIEST fans are happy with that, there's no reason for us to stop."

Hill is the sole remaining original member of PRIEST, which formed in 1969. Halford joined the group in 1973 and Tipton signed on in 1974. Rob left PRIEST in the early 1990s to form his own band, then came back to PRIEST in 2003. Original guitarist K.K. Downing parted ways with the band in 2011, and was replaced by Faulkner.

Halford was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2020 after experiencing symptoms for at least a couple of years. In July of that year, Rob underwent prostatectomy, an operation where the entire prostate gland is removed plus some of the tissue around it, including the seminal vesicles. After more cancer was found in 2021, he went through radiation treatments and eventually got then all-clear. He also had an appendectomy after a tumor was discovered on his appendix.

Faulkner suffered an acute cardiac aortic dissection during the band's performance at the Louder Than Life festival in September 2021. Faulkner was rushed to the UofL Health - Jewish Hospital where the cardiothoracic surgery team needed approximately 10 hours to complete a life-saving surgery.

Halford's cancer battle and Faulkner's acute cardiac aortic dissection are not the only health scares the members of PRIEST have had to deal with in recent years. Tipton was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease more than 15 years ago but announced in early 2018 he was going to sit out touring activities in support of PRIEST's "Firepower" album. He was replaced by "Firepower" and "Invincible Shield" producer Andy Sneap, who is also known for his work in NWOBHM revivalists HELL and cult thrash outfit SABBAT.

"Invincible Shield" arrived on March 8 via Sony Music.