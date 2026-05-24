IAN HILL Says Next JUDAS PRIEST Album Is 'Shaping Up To Be A Great Classic' LP: 'A Little Bit More Traditional' Than 'Invincible Shield'

In a new interview with Spain's Metal Journal, JUDAS PRIEST bassist Ian Hill confirmed that he and his bandmates have commenced work on the follow-up to 2024's "Invincible Shield" album. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "We've done most of the music, or all the backing tracks anyway; we've got them down. There might be one extra [song] to do. But the vast majority of it, the backing tracks have been done. The guys have been to Phoenix working on vocals with Rob [Halford, PRIEST singer] over the last few weeks, I believe. So he's in the process of putting the vocals down."

As for the musical direction of the new PRIEST material, Hill said: "The style, it's a little bit different from the last one. It's — I don't know — a little bit more traditional, maybe a little bit quirky with some of the things. And, yeah, it should be good. Like I say, I've only heard it in very raw form — just basically guitar, bass and drums. That's all I've heard so far. But, yeah, it's shaping up to be a great classic PRIEST album. It'll be out some time next year. It'll be out probably March, April, something like that, I should imagine. That's down to the record company."

Asked if he means that the new PRIEST album will be "traditional" in the vein of classic PRIEST LPs "British Steel", "Screaming For Vengeance" and "Defenders Of The Faith", Hill clarified: "No, not that traditional. [Laughs] It's more along the lines of 'Invincible Shield', but a lot more direct, shall I say."

During the same chat, Ian was asked if he thinks PRIEST can one day carry on with new members, even if he and Halford decide to hang it up. Hill replied: "There's no reason why not. I mean, we've already got through about six or seven drummers, four guitarists and two vocalists. So, why not? I'm sure everybody will be up for it if Rob or myself have to pack it in for one reason or another. Yeah, nobody's irreplaceable, so you never know."

As for how long he thinks he can keep recording and touring with PRIEST, Ian said: "Well, we'll see. Like I always say, if the performance starts to suffer, it's time to start thinking about [hanging it up]. So as long as we're able to, to give that 100% — I'm talking personally here — yeah, we'll carry on. But if there are any problems, and it ain't feeling right, or you know you're not giving your all, it might be time to call it [a day]. So we'll see."

According to Hill, the most difficult part of being in a band like PRIEST isn't the performing aspect. "It's the traveling that does get to you from time to time," he explained. "The rest of it's great. The playing part, that's the enjoyable bit. And, of course, the camaraderie and the friendships you have with your bandmates and just on a night off going out for something to eat. All of that's great stuff, but the traveling can be a... not a problem, but it just gets boring. [Laughs] And you never get to see the places you visit. You might say, 'Oh, yeah, you're going to San Francisco. How can San Francisco be boring?' Well, you get to San Francisco, you go to a hotel, you go to the show, and then you move on. You don't get to see the Golden Gate bridge. And, so, yeah, it becomes tedious after a while. But at least at the moment, the live performance and the rest of it's making up for that."

Earlier this month, JUDAS PRIEST guitarist Richie Faulkner told Meltdown of Detroit's WRIF radio station about the progress of the recording sessions for the band's follow-up to the "Invincible Shield" album: "We got together in February, just outside Nashville, and did the same thing [as we did] with [2018's] 'Firepower'… We got together and we did the drum tracks together. We didn't do it on 'Invincible Shield' because of the restrictions around — [they had] just lifted the COVID restrictions, and we were on tour, so we had to fit the recordings around that. And so that was a bit different. But we got together, recorded the groundings for the record outside of Nashville. So we've got the drums done, we've got the bass done, we've got the guitars done. I did solo guitars in my studio at home. So it's moving on. We've got the base for it. And, yeah, it's sounding really cool."

"The Best Of Judas Priest", a career-spanning collection celebrating one of the most influential and enduring bands in heavy metal, will be released on June 19 via Sony Music.

The mighty JUDAS PRIEST has defined and redefined the sound and imagery of heavy metal for more than five decades. With over 50 million albums sold worldwide and more than 2.5 billion global streams across their catalogue, their impact on music and culture remains unmatched.

JUDAS PRIEST continues to showcase its exemplary live shows across continental Europe this summer as well as a festival stop at Bloodstock Open Air in the U.K. on August 9 and a headline show at Eventim Apollo in Hammersmith on September 21.

An in-depth documentary, "The Ballad Of Judas Priest", was premiered at the 76th Berlinale - Berlin International Film Festival in February. Directed by Tom Morello and Sam Dunn, this fascinating insight into the band's vast career will be released later this year.

"The Ballad Of Judas Priest" received its North American premiere on April 26 at the Hot Docs Canadian international documentary film festival in Toronto.

JUDAS PRIEST's current touring lineup consists of singer Rob Halford, bassist Ian Hill, guitarists Richie Faulkner and Andy Sneap and drummer Scott Travis.

PRIEST guitarist Glenn Tipton was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease more than 15 years ago but announced in early 2018 he was going to sit out touring activities in support of PRIEST's "Firepower" album. He was replaced by "Firepower" and "Invincible Shield" producer Sneap, who is also known for his work in NWOBHM revivalists HELL and cult thrash outfit SABBAT.

"Invincible Shield" entered the U.K. chart at No. 2, just behind Ariana Grande's "Eternal Sunshine".

Prior to "Invincible Shield"'s arrival, PRIEST's highest U.K. chart achievement was with 1980's "British Steel", which reached No. 4.

PRIEST's 2018 album "Firepower" entered the chart at No. 5.

"Invincible Shield" was JUDAS PRIEST's fifth Top 10 album, after the aforementioned "British Steel" and "Firepower", as well as 2014's "Redeemer Of Souls" (No. 6) and the 1979 live album "Unleashed In The East" (No. 10).

"Invincible Shield" landed at No. 1 in Germany, Finland, Sweden and Switzerland, as well as No. 5 in France, No. 8 in Italy and No. 16 in Australia.