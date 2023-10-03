ICE NINE KILLS Announces 'Meat & Greet: The Horrorwood Saga Comes To A Tasteful End' Livestreamed Event

After a career-defining, chart-topping album and the two-year unfolding of the "Horrorwood" saga over seven previously released music videos, murdersome metal trailblazers ICE NINE KILLS are ready to bring the curtain down on their blood-soaked "Welcome To Horrorwood" era. On October 12, ICE NINE KILLS will present "Meat & Greet: The Horrorwood Saga Comes To A Tasteful End", a globally live streamed event taking place at the Montalban Theatre in Hollywood, California, where the band will premiere their brand new single "Meat & Greet" and present into evidence this last piece of the "Horrorwood" puzzle in the form of the accompanying music video.

Early access to the tickets to the event are available to members of the Psychos Only club now with general on-sale starting tomorrow, Wednesday, October 4 at 10 a.m. PT. Tickets are priced at $13 each and are extremely limited.

This very special gathering at the iconic Montalban will be hosted by ICE NINE KILLS frontman and prime suspect in several ongoing murder investigations Spencer Charnas along with entertainment journalist Ryan J. Downey. The event will serve as the global launch of "Meat & Greet" and the debut screening of the complete "Horrorwood" saga as all eight official music videos are presented as one complete film for the first time ever.

Fans lucky enough to attend the horror extravaganza will also be treated to a live question-and-answer panel with Charnas, horror icon Bill Moseley ("The Devil's Rejects", "House Of 1000 Corpses", "The Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2") who stars as the lead detective in the "Horrorwood" saga and special guests, exclusive event merch, custom horror-themed beverages, photo ops and unique opportunities to get up close with iconic pieces of ICE NINE KILLS memorabilia. Fans around the world will also be able to join the murderous festivities remotely as the band will be livestreaming the whole event for free on their YouTube channel starting at 7:30 p.m. PT/10:30 p.m. ET.

Charnas commented: "After two years and eight music videos, we're ready to bring the 'Welcome To Horrorwood' saga to a shocking and tasteful climax with the premiere of 'Meat & Greet'. This event will be an immersive multimedia experience celebrating the entire blood-soaked era of 'The Silver Scream 2: Welcome To Horrorwood'. It will surely be a night to dismember…!"

"Meat & Greet" will also herald the imminent release of the band's most intricate and detail-oriented release yet, "Welcome To Horrorwood Under Fire", a three-LP deluxe edition of chart-topping album "The Silver Scream 2: Welcome To Horrorwood". The release will land on October 20 via Fearless Records and will feature the original album, now with the addition of "Meat & Greet", two reimagined tracks and a limited edition, wearable Silence mask, all encased in a super limited and highly collectible flame-engulfed box set.

Speaking on the release, Charnas said: "Bigger, bloodier and more brutal, we've taken the 'Silver Scream 2' and literally set it ablaze! 'Welcome To Horrorwood: Under Fire' is our most ambitious and intricately designed piece of INK memorabilia to date. Designed by the legendary Mike Cortada, The 3D flame-engulfed artwork comes to life through real illuminated lightbulbs built into the custom packaging. Encased within is a collection that includes the original album, a brand new studio track, two new re-imaginings of fan favorites and a haunting orchestral version of the ENTIRE album by the incredible Francesco Ferrini. But the slicing on the cake is a wearable limited edition SILENCE mask straight out of the INK cinematic universe. Complete with a death certificate of authenticity signed by yours truly, this boxset is the ultimate collectible for the most die hard of our psychos."

Decadent, devious and fiercely insane, ICE NINE KILLS celebrate pop culture's darkest edges, mining a cinephile library's worth of iconic horror on 2018's "The Silver Scream", which spawned Top 10 Mainstream Rock single "A Grave Mistake" and Top 20 hit "Savages". The creative marriage made in hell of music and fiction began in earnest with the Top 5 Hard Rock album "Every Trick In The Book", which brought the previous three records' themes to new levels and which the band perfected on 2021's chart-topping smash hit "The Silver Scream 2: Welcome To Horrorwood".

The phenomenally successful album, released in October 2021, scored ICE NINE KILLS their first Top 20 position (No. 18) on the Billboard 200, topped the Digital and Current Hard Music charts, hit Top 5 on the Current Rock, Independent, Current Albums and Album Sales charts and has clocked up 177 million cross-platform streams to date and 15 million YouTube views for singles "Hip To Be Scared", "Assault & Batteries", "Rainy Day", "Funeral Derangements", "Take Your Pick", "The Shower Scene" and most recently, "Welcome To Horrorwood".

Since the release of "The Silver Scream 2: Welcome To Horrorwood", ICE NINE KILLS have seen phenomenal growth. Throughout 2022 they toured the U.S. extensively on three legs of "The Trinity Of Terror", have supported METALLICA in packed, sold-out stadiums around the world on their "M72" world tour, toured the U.S. with SLIPKNOT and launched their enormously successful horror convention, The Silver Scream Con, which just celebrated its second, sold-out edition last month. Spencer was featured in the music video for the official song from "Scream 6", Demi Lovato's "Still Alive", an ICE NINE KILLS flyer was used in the movie and featured a Spencer-recommended easter egg. Since spring of this year, as well as wowing packed-out stadiums around the world with METALLICA, ICE NINE KILLS have headlined numerous sold-out shows on their "Wurst Vacation" European tour and thrilled tens of thousands of fans at Download festival to huge acclaim from both critics and fans alike. They then toured the U.S. with FALLING IN REVERSE on their "Popular Monstour" run and hit the road for "Fear The Premiere" U.S. headline shows in August. ICE NINE KILLS will be finishing the year on a high with the release of "Welcome To Horrorwood Under Fire" and the "Kiss Of Death" co-headline tour with IN THIS MOMENT.