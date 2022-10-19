IGGY POP Signs With ANDREW WATT's GOLD TOOTH RECORDS; New Single 'Frenzy' Due Next Week

Atlantic Records has announced an exclusive partnership with Gold Tooth Records, founded by Grammy Award-winning and multi-platinum producer Andrew Watt. In addition, the one and only Iggy Pop is the first artist signed to this joint venture. The Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award honoree and godfather of punk shared he will make his label debut on October 28 with "Frenzy", the first single off Iggy's forthcoming album.

"I'm the guy with no shirt who rocks," says Pop. "Andrew and Gold Tooth get that, and we made a record together the old-fashioned way. The players are guys I've known since they were kids and the music will beat the shit out of you. Have a great day."

Adds Watt: "Iggy Pop is a fucking icon. A true original. The guy invented the stage dive. I still can't believe he let me make a record with him. I am honored. It doesn't get cooler. This album was created to be played as loud as your stereo will go. Turn it up and hold on."

Craig Kallman, chairman and CEO, Atlantic Records, says: "We're incredibly excited to welcome Andrew and Gold Tooth into the Atlantic family. As a brilliant producer and stellar musician, Andrew has the gift of elevating every project into a work of art. And, of course, we're over the moon to have the legendary and phenomenal Iggy Pop as our first joint signing. Iggy's groundbreaking work forever changed the rock landscape, and he continues to make boundary-crashing music. This also marks his return to the Warner family, more than 50 years after he made his recording debut with THE STOOGES on our sister label Elektra. Iggy's never stopped evolving, and he's made a fantastic album that we can't wait for the world to hear."

Widely acknowledged as one of the most influential artists and dynamic live performers of all time, Pop is a singer, songwriter, musician, author, record producer, DJ, and actor whose epic body of work has earned him both worldwide critical acclaim and fanatic cult success. Beginning in 1967 with his era-defining group THE STOOGES, Pop merged primal rock, blues, and free jazz into something altogether dangerous and new, paving the way for punk, post-punk, hard rock, and grunge. His landmark solo career — which kicked off with 1977's David Bowie-produced "The Idiot" and "Lust For Life" — has seen Pop traverse a stunning span of musical genres, inspiring generation after generation of rock 'n rollers with his iconoclastic songcraft, uncompromising performance style, and one-of-a-kind charisma. Perhaps the greatest living embodiment of rock and roll, Pop has never slowed down, pushing the art form forward for more than half a century, including his most recent full-length recording, 2019's contemplative, critically acclaimed "Free".

Watt's diverse array of credits includes work with Justin Bieber, Post Malone, Elton John, Ed Sheeran, Miley Cyrus, Dua Lipa, Ozzy Osbourne and more. In 2021 he was honored with the Grammy Award for "Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical", and recently produced Osbourne's Billboard chart-topping album "Patient Number 9", as well as the single "Hold Me Closer", the highly anticipated hit collaboration by Britney Spears and Elton John. At the top of 2022, Watt produced the entirety of Eddie Vedder's critically acclaimed solo release "Earthling", and in February, he landed two genre-bending hits on the Hot 100 in The Kid LAROI's "Thousand Miles" and Ed Sheeran and Lil Baby's "2step". Beyond his producing and songwriting, Watt had the honor of joining Vedder on tour as part of his all-star side project THE EARTHLINGS.

