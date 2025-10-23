IRON MAIDEN Announces 2026 North American Tour With MEGADETH And ANTHRAX

British heavy metal legends IRON MAIDEN have announced the highly anticipated North American dates of their critically acclaimed "Run For Your Lives" world tour. In celebration of their 50th anniversary, the band will be performing at stadiums and major amphitheaters across the United States and Canada, allowing fans the chance to witness the brand new, state-of-the-art production, on the scale it is intended for — huge stages in outdoor venues, to accompany the once-in-a-lifetime setlist of songs from the band's groundbreaking first nine albums. They will also headline America's biggest rock festival Louder Than Life at the Highland Festival Grounds in Kentucky on September 17, 2026.

IRON MAIDEN bassist Steve Harris says: "We are greatly looking forward to bringing this 'Run For Your Lives' tour to North America and hope the fans enjoy seeing the show and hearing the set list as much as we do playing it. It's an added bonus to have a few of our good friends on the tour with us. MEGADETH are playing all the shows and it's an honor to have them join us on their last-ever tour. We also have ANTHRAX with us on the bigger shows. We had a great time with them when they came out with us on Ed Force One around the world in 2016. We're delighted to have both bands with us for this tour and know our fans will enjoy seeing them."

IRON MAIDEN singer Bruce Dickinson adds: "This whole tour has been such great fun. I really enjoy belting out all these great old songs, and the whole band are loving playing them too! We've got all the big ones from that early period including 'Hallowed', 'Run To The Hills', 'Trooper', 'Number Of The Beast', 'Killers', 'Powerslave', '2 Minutes'… and some of them we haven't played in the U.S. for over 20 years!! Plus there's some real epics including my particular favorite 'Rime Of The Ancient Mariner' and 'Seventh Son'… We are doing them all and more. I mean, who wouldn't for a 50th-birthday party!"

"For a tour celebrating the 50th anniversary of IRON MAIDEN," notes MAIDEN manager Rod Smallwood, "the scale and incredible visual aspects of this show deserve larger venues than the arenas we have generally played in the past. We particularly chose this time of year to go bigger outdoors but to give us darkness when we go on stage so you will see the best of the production. Fans certainly won't be disappointed in the show or the 50th-anniversary set list that is for sure! We particularly look forward to playing the huge shows in Montréal and the Alamodome in San Antonio, two of the biggest shows we have ever played in North America plus, of course, Louder Than Life — America's biggest Rock Festival! Along with the stadium shows in Los Angeles, New Jersey and Hershey we have also chosen to play a few of the biggest amphitheaters as they always have a fantastic atmosphere and great visual sight lines. We're also going to be doing everything we can to bring the hugely popular Eddie's Pop-up Dive Bar experience across the Atlantic for the very first time. Our European fans just loved these and we're convinced that the mix of MAIDEN fans, Trooper Beer and exclusive tour merch makes for a winning combination. Likewise we will continue to offer the well-loved Trooper VIP Experience at all venues."

"Finally, it was really special on our European dates this year to see that the vast majority of our fans appreciated and respected our request to severely limit their use of phones at our concerts, ideally just keeping it in their pockets the whole time, especially in those standing areas in front of the stage. Our fans' understanding and cooperation made a colossal difference to the atmosphere of every show and increased the enjoyment enormously for the band and fans alike. So for all our North American shows we are once again requesting that fans keep their phones in their pockets and enjoy the show 'in the moment', rather than raise their phone in the air trying to film sections and thus inconveniencing those around them and annoying the band. So if a so-called fan near you thinks they are special and filming what they selfishly want please just ask them, very politely of course, to put their phone somewhere the sun doesn't shine!"

These upcoming tour dates will mark 45 years since IRON MAIDEN first visited Canada and the USA on the 1981 "Killer" world tour, and feature some of the biggest shows the band has ever played there. The return to BMO Stadium concert in Los Angeles on September 25 will be the 25th time the band has played in the City of Angels. A history-making tour, for sure!

2026 "Run For Your Lives" North American tour dates

Aug. 29 - Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena *

Sep. 03 - Montréal, QC – Parc Jean-Drapeau *^

Sep. 05 - Harrison, NJ – Sports Illustrated Stadium *^

Sep. 09 - Boston, MA – TD Garden *

Sep. 11 - Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live *

Sep. 12 - Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion *

Sep. 15 - Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium *

Sep. 17 - Louisville, KY – Louder Than Life Festival

Sep. 19 - Shakopee, MN – Mystic Lake Amphitheater *

Sep. 22 - Chicago, IL – Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre *

Sep. 25 - Los Angeles, CA – BMO Stadium *^

Sep. 29 - San Antonio, TX – Alamodome *^

* With MEGADETH

^ With ANTHRAX

There will be an exclusive IRON MAIDEN fan club presale beginning on Tuesday, October 28. Headline shows go on general sale on Friday, October 31.