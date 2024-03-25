IRON MAIDEN Announces Support Act For Fall 2024 North American Tour

Iconic British band IRON MAIDEN have added a brand-new show to the North American leg of "The Future Past Tour" later this year. They will be performing at the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona on Wednesday, October 9. Having last played in Phoenix on the "Legacy Of The Beast Tour" in 2019, this return to the city will be their seventeenth performance there, since originally playing at the Memorial Coliseum on June 4, 1981 as part of the "Killer World Tour", which marked IRON MAIDEN's first-ever tour of the USA.

Tickets for the Phoenix concert go on general sale on Friday, March 29 at 10 a.m. local time. There will be no further shows announced in North America.

Acclaimed Mongolian metal band THE HU will be joining IRON MAIDEN on all shows throughout North America.

THE HU comments: "IRON MAIDEN is the master of the masters of rock music — they are one of the biggest inspirations to us! The way that they create and perform their music is majestic and we still remember the first time we heard their 'Trooper' song and felt the deep energy behind each word. Something about their rhythm hits so close to home and we can't wait to be on a tour with them for the first time. America, we will see you very soon and be prepared for the mind-blowing shows we will bring to you!"

"The Future Past Tour", which includes songs from both IRON MAIDEN's most recent studio album "Senjutsu" as well as 1986’s seminal album "Somewhere In Time", alongside other fan favorites, played to over 750,000 fans at more than 30 sold-out shows across Europe in the summer of 2023. The band also performed in Edmonton, Calgary and Vancouver alongside their highly praised appearance at California's Power Trip festival last October which had Consequence stating: "IRON MAIDEN set the bar high at Power Trip" and The Desert Sun saying "IRON MAIDEN didn't disappoint and delivered a hard-hitting performance to open the festival on a high note." Featuring one of the most spectacular stage productions of the band's career, it has received rave reviews in every city and country that IRON MAIDEN visited.

The North American tour dates are as follows:

Oct. 4 - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre, San Diego, CA

Oct. 5 - Michelob ULTRA Arena, Las Vegas, NV

Oct. 8 - Kia Forum, Los Angeles, CA

Oct. 9 - Footprint Center, Phoenix, AZ (NEW SHOW)

Oct. 12 - Aftershock Festival, Sacramento, CA

Oct. 14 - MODA Center, Portland, OR

Oct. 16 - Tacoma Dome, Tacoma, WA

Oct. 18 - Delta Center, Salt Lake City, UT

Oct. 19 - Ball Arena, Denver, CO

Oct. 22 - Xcel Energy Center, St. Paul, MN

Oct. 24 - Allstate Arena, Rosemont, IL

Oct. 26 - Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, ON

Oct. 27 - Videotron Centre, Quebec, QC

Oct. 30 - Centre Bell, Montreal, QC

Nov. 1 - Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA

Nov. 2 - Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY

Nov. 6 - DCU Center, Worcester, MA

Nov. 8 - PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh, PA

Nov. 9 - Prudential Center, Newark, NJ

Nov. 12 - CFG Bank Arena, Baltimore, MD

Nov. 13 - Spectrum Center, Charlotte, NC

Nov. 16 - Dickies Arena, Fort Worth, TX

Nov. 17 - Frost Bank Center (formerly AT&T Center),San Antonio, TX

In 2019, an NPR story put a spotlight on "a band from Mongolia that blends the screaming guitars of heavy metal and traditional Mongolian guttural singing," accurately highlighting the cultural importance and unique musical identity of THE HU. Founded in 2016 in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, The HU — comprised of producer Dashka along with members Gala, Jaya, Temka and Enkush — are a modern rock group rooted in the tradition of their homeland. The band's name translates to the Mongolian root word for "human being," and their unique approach blends instruments like the Morin Khuur (horsehead fiddle),Tovshuur (Mongolian guitar),Tumur Khuur (jaw harp) and throat singing with contemporary sounds, creating a unique sonic profile that they call "Hunnu Rock."

Their debut album, 2019's "The Gereg", debuted at No. 1 on the World Album and Top New Artist charts while receiving critical acclaim from the likes of Billboard, NPR, GQ, The Guardian, The Independent, Revolver and even Sir Elton John himself. Their appeal was instantly recognized globally with sold-out tours across the world in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia and acknowledged by their home country who awarded them Mongolia's highest state award, The Order Of Genghis Khan, which was granted to the band by the president of Mongolia, Khaltmaagiin Battulga, in 2020.

A deluxe version of "The Gereg" included collaborations with Jacoby Shaddix of PAPA ROACH and Lzzy Hale of HALESTORM, and caught the attention of METALLICA, who heard their Mongolian rendition of "Sad But True" and then enlisted them to take part on their "Metallica Blacklist" album, released in 2021 with THE HU's cover of "Through The Never" alongside other high-profile guest artists like Miley Cyrus, Chris Stapleton, Phoebe Bridgers, J Balvin, St. Vincent and many more. The band was also made "canon" in the "Star Wars" fandom after they wrote and recorded an original song for EA Games' "Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order" which was featured in its gameplay.

THE HU released their second album "Rumble Of Thunder" while continuing to tour across the globe, adding in dates in Japan and festival appearances at Coachella, Lollapalooza, Download festival and more. In November of 2022, THE HU became the first-ever rock/metal band to receive the prestigious UNESCO "Artist Of Peace" designation at UNESCO's headquarters in Paris, FR by UNESCO director-general Audrey Azoulay. Previous recipients include Celine Dion, Shirley Bassey, Sarah Brightman, Herbie Hancock, Marcus Miller and World Orchestra For Peace.

To date, THE HU have accumulated hundreds of millions of combined streams and video views.