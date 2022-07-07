IRON MAIDEN: Bologna Concert Canceled 'Due To Very Bad And Dangerous Weather Conditions'

IRON MAIDEN's concert in Bologna, Italy Thursday night (July 7) has been canceled "due to very bad and dangerous weather conditions, including extensive lightning and high winds," according to a post on the Bologna Sonic Park Facebook page.

Earlier this week, the Italian government declared a state of emergency in five regions because of a drought caused by lack of rain and rising temperatures. To help the regions that have been especially hard hit, Italy is sending $37.5 million in relief funds distributed to several regions, including Emilia-Romagna, where Bologna is located.

IRON MAIDEN is continuing to tour in support of its latest album, "Senjutsu", which came out in September. It marks MAIDEN's second consecutive double album behind 2015's "The Book Of Souls" which is the longest MAIDEN album, with a running time of 92 minutes.

Prior to the "Legacy Of The Beast" kick-off concert on May 22 in Zagreb, Croatia, IRON MAIDEN hadn't performed live in two and a half years — since the completion of its South American tour in October 2019.

IRON MAIDEN's first album in six years, "Senjutsu" was recorded in 2019 in Paris with longstanding producer Kevin Shirley and co-produced by bassist Steve Harris. It features three tracks whose running time exceeds 10 minutes each.

For "Senjutsu" — loosely translated as "tactics and strategy" — the band once again enlisted the services of Mark Wilkinson to create the spectacular Samurai-themed cover artwork, based on an idea by Harris.

"Senjutsu" bowed at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 chart, charting higher than even the band's early classics like "Powerslave" and "The Number Of The Beast". Nearly 90 percent of the LP's 64,000 equivalent album units earned came from pure album sales. The critically acclaimed double album debuted one place higher than 2015's "The Book Of Souls" and 2010's "The Final Frontier", which both peaked at No. 4.

"Senjutsu" was MAIDEN's 13th album to top in the Top 40 in the U.S.

According to Billboard, "Senjutsu" logged the second-largest week of 2021 for a hard rock album in both equivalent album units earned and in traditional album sales.

"Senjutsu" topped the charts in several European countries upon its release, including in Belgium, Finland, Germany, Italy, Sweden and Switzerland.

@IronMaiden what’s about Bologna? This silence is a shame. No respect for the fans — Giacomo Brunoro (@Giacomo_Brunoro) July 7, 2022

So sorry for you guys. The concert was right outside my office. I was bumbed I couldn’t go, but even worse hearing it got canceled on all of you. Damn! I hope you all enjoyed your time in Bologna somewhat. Airbourne are awesome… but that absolutely sucks they canceled the show. — Simon Naylor 🌱 (@Brooksidefilms) July 7, 2022

I walked through the storm. It was huge and insane. But, it was over and done with in about an hour. It’s a shame the show couldn’t have just been delayed. Really sorry to all the Iron Maiden fans who came to Bologna today only to have this happen. — Simon Naylor 🌱 (@Brooksidefilms) July 7, 2022

@IronMaiden Followed you around the world for over 30 years,travelled from Brighton to be in Bologna right now. Shameful of the band to not say anything to the fans tonight,online or in person.Some very,very disappointed local fans who would have appreciated some acknowledgement. — John Foster (@SuperJohnnyFoz) July 7, 2022

400€ only for the ticket and to arrive to Bologna from Turin, without counting the merchandise, such a shame that you didn't even showed up 1 single fucking second, At least one fucking damn bastard to tell us sorry guys we can't play to gih, see you next time. No, shame! — Diego Centeno (@Lucianoturey) July 7, 2022