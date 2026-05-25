IRON MAIDEN Shares Official Video Recap Of 'Run For Your Lives' 2026 World Tour Kick-Off In Athens

British heavy metal legends IRON MAIDEN kicked off the 2026 leg of their "Run For Your Lives" world tour Saturday night (May 23) at the Olympic Athletic Center of Athens (OAKA) in Athens, Greece. An official video recap of the concert can be seen below.

Although most of the setlist has remained the same as the one for the 2025 leg of "Run For Your Lives", one notable change was made for the Athens concert: the addition of "Infinite Dreams", a song from MAIDEN's seventh studio album, "Seventh Son Of A Seventh Son", marking the first time the track had been performed in concert since 1988 when it was played during MAIDEN's tour in support of the LP.

Before launching into the sixth song of MAIDEN's set, singer Bruce Dickinson addressed the crowd. He said: "We couldn't think of a better place in Europe to start this tour… We know a few of you have seen some of this show before. We thought we'd just do a little bit of something different, just for this next song, because it's a song that we have not played for many, many years. No, it's not 'Alexander The Great'. But it will be when you go to bed tonight — your 'Infinite Dreams'."

The setlist for the Athens concert was as follows:

01. Murders In The Rue Morgue

02. Wrathchild

03. Killers

04. Phantom Of The Opera

05. The Number Of The Beast

06. Infinite Dreams (first time since 1988)

07. Powerslave

08. 2 Minutes To Midnight

09. Rime Of The Ancient Mariner

10. Run To The Hills

11. Seventh Son Of A Seventh Son

12. The Trooper

13. Hallowed Be Thy Name

14. Iron Maiden

15. Aces High

16. Fear Of The Dark

17. Wasted Years

OAKA is Greece's largest stadium venue, which has hosted major international music acts and sporting events over the years.

Support for MAIDEN's show in Athens came from American thrash metal pioneers ANTHRAX.

Last October, MAIDEN announced the North American dates of their critically acclaimed "Run For Your Lives" world tour. In celebration of their 50th anniversary, the band will be performing at stadiums and major amphitheaters across the United States and Canada, allowing fans the chance to witness the brand new, state-of-the-art production, on the scale it is intended for — huge stages in outdoor venues, to accompany the setlist of songs from the band's groundbreaking first nine albums. They will also headline America's rock festival Louder Than Life at the Highland Festival Grounds in Kentucky on September 17, 2026.

The shows will mark 45 years since IRON MAIDEN first visited Canada and the USA on the 1981 "Killer" world tour, according to a press release, and "feature some of the biggest shows the band has ever played there."

Ahead of the "Run For Your Lives" tour's kick-off in May 2025, MAIDEN shared a message with fans, urging them to "severely limit the use of their phone cameras out of respect for the band and their fellow fans". MAIDEN has since announced that it will continue this policy for the 2026 legs of the tour.

Since forming in 1975, IRON MAIDEN has released classic albums like "The Number Of The Beast", "Powerslave" and "Seventh Son Of A Seventh Son".

MAIDEN's most recent LP, the band's seventeenth, "Senjutsu", came out in 2021.

In December 2024, IRON MAIDEN played the final show of its "The Future Past Tour" at Allianz Parque in São Paulo, Brazil. That run of concerts was the last for longtime drummer Nicko McBrain, who has since been replaced by Simon Dawson, a former session drummer and MAIDEN bassist Steve Harris's rhythm section partner of the past 14 years with BRITISH LION.