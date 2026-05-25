Watch: METALLICA's KIRK HAMMETT Joined By ROBERT TRUJILLO For Jam At Frankfurt 'The Collection: Live' Book Event

Kirk Hammett, legendary guitarist of the multi-platinum-selling and nine-time-Grammy Award-winning band METALLICA, took part in the "The Collection: Live - A Conversation With Kirk Hammett" book event on Saturday, May 23 at Zoom Saal in Frankfurt, Germany. The intimate, live discussion took a deep dive into Kirk's storied music career and celebrated the launch of his new coffee table book, "The Collection: Kirk Hammett". Joining Hammett on stage at one point during the Frankfurt event was METALLICA bassist Robert Trujillo, who took part in a surprise jam with the guitarist.

"The Collection: Live - A Conversation With Kirk Hammett" events are part of METALLICA's 2026 weekend takeovers at various cities during the band's "M72" European tour.

METALLICA has added one unusual feature to its shows on the band's recent tours: at each stop, Hammett and Trujillo have been covering songs from some of their musical heroes — often choosing songs that are far removed from the band's traditional metal sound. The "doodles," as the band refers to them in their setlists, are pared-down interpretations — just bass and guitar and sometimes Trujillo singing.

Released worldwide via Gibson Publishing, "The Collection: Kirk Hammett" is a premium, hardcover coffee table book in which Kirk tells the stories behind the rare and highly collectible instruments he has used on hit records and on stages worldwide in front of millions of fans. "The Collection: Kirk Hammett" is available globally via Gibson.com and the Gibson Garage locations in three premium formats: limited signed and numbered Custom and Deluxe Editions and a Standard hardcover.

A 400-page premium coffee table book, "The Collection: Kirk Hammett" explores in unprecedented detail the extraordinary guitar collection and life in music of one of heavy metal's true pioneers, Gibson signature artist Kirk Hammett. Shot on location in Hawaii and Los Angeles by legendary rock photographer Ross Halfin and featuring rare imagery from Halfin's photo archives, this latest release from Gibson Publishing features exclusive new interviews with Hammett conducted by Chris Vinnicombe (Gibson editor-in-chief) and Mark Agnesi (Gibson director of brand experience). "The Collection: Kirk Hammett" takes the deepest-ever dive into the METALLICA star's eclectic guitar collection, documenting the instruments he has leaned on throughout his career, from his early days with Bay Area thrash trailblazers EXODUS to selling over 125 million albums worldwide and rocking out with METALLICA for over 40 years on the world's biggest stages. Guitars under the microscope include Hammett's storied 1979 Gibson Flying V and Greeny, the legendary 1959 Gibson Les Paul Standard formerly owned by guitarists Peter Green and Gary Moore, and so much more. "The Collection: Kirk Hammett" is a must-have for fans of Kirk Hammett and METALLICA and anyone with an interest in fine guitars.

In a video teaser featuring narration from Jason Momoa, the actor — who is a longtime METALLICA fan — says: "Every guitar has a story, and the thrill of finding the right one can be as electrifying as any song it will play. Collecting is an obsession, a passion, and a neverending quest for discovering the perfect tone. No one knows this more than Kirk Hammett."

Hammett was a member of EXODUS's original lineup before replacing Dave Mustaine in METALLICA in 1983. In fact, Hammett was not only the person who came up with the EXODUS name, but also the first from the band to meet original EXODUS singer Paul Baloff and brought him into the group. With Hammett on guitar, METALLICA went on to record its debut album, "Kill 'Em All", later in 1983.

In a 1994 interview with Metal Hammer, Hammett said his EXODUS bandmates were less than happy about his decision to leave the band.