IRON MAIDEN's 'Legacy Of The Beast' Announces MOTÖRHEAD In-Game Collaboration

IRON MAIDEN's "Legacy Of The Beast" free-to-play mobile game is excited to announce another major in-game collaboration, this time with MOTÖRHEAD.

A new year brings a list of new in-game collaborations. Teaming up in the past couple of years with musical heavyweights such as DISTURBED, FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH and GHOST, "Legacy Of The Beast" is very excited to partner with MOTÖRHEAD's iconic mascot Snaggletooth in the free-to-play game. This exciting collaboration has culminated in a new dungeon event called "Born To Raise Hell", whose storyline is also inspired by the lyrics and albums of MOTÖRHEAD.

The dungeon itself is set on the legendary Sunset Strip which has a long history of being a hub of rock music and nightlife. In the 1980s it was a popular destination for bands such MOTÖRHEAD who played at clubs such as the Whisky A Go Go and the Rainbow Bar & Grill becoming a second home to their legendary frontman Lemmy.

In this new week-long event, fans and players will journey into the neighborhood of Sunset Boulevard where gangs are running rampant and it's a time of chaos. Syndicates are at war to gain power, influence, and profit. Snaggletooth teams up with Wasteland Eddie to take to the streets to clear out the roaming rival gang before they reach a level of organized crime. If they're able to take down the gang's leader, could it bring an end to the territorial dispute and rebuild the city?

Meet Snaggletooth Wednesday, March 15, 2023 at 5 p.m. PT in "Iron Maiden: Legacy Of The Beast" mobile game during the "Born To Raise Hell" event.

When asked about bringing the legend of MOTÖRHEAD and Snaggletooth into the "Legacy Of The Beast" universe, Todd Singerman, MOTÖRHEAD's manager said: "We are very excited to partner with Navigator Games and 'Legacy Of The Beast' to bring to life the Snaggletooth as a playable character in an environment inspired by the Hollywood strip and venues close to the band and Lemmy. There feels no more fitting place to battle baddies than outside the Rainbow!"

In "Iron Maiden: Legacy Of The Beast", metal and RPG gaming fans take on the role of the band's iconic mascot, Eddie who travels across a spectacularly diverse array of worlds by traveling through time in captivating 3D environments. Eddie appears in many forms, each a part of IRON MAIDEN's rich history, and each with a set of special powers and abilities.

"It's an honor to have one of the most original and iconic metal mascots in the form of MOTÖRHEAD's Snaggletooth joining IRON MAIDEN's Eddie in 'Legacy Of The Beast'," said Will Moore, CEO of Navigator Games. "Creating this character with MOTÖRHEAD's management has been a huge opportunity to pay our respects to MOTÖRHEAD who many of us at Navigator Games have respected since we were teens first discovering metal."

Over the years, "Legacy Of The Beast" has expanded to include 38 dungeons and six story worlds, from the pits of Hell, Ancient Egypt, and World War II to the far future, with hundreds of characters including over 100 Eddies based on classic MAIDEN album covers. A vast array of enemies — corrupt Demons (Lucifer, Baphomet),Gods (Horus, Osiris, Odin) and Monsters, a bloody Player vs. Player Battle Arena, and a ruthless Gauntlet feature designed to satisfy new players and hardcore long-term players. The "Clans" feature allows players to join forces with their blood brothers to complete team tasks and face off against monstrous Raid Bosses. All to an in-game soundtrack of close to 60 IRON MAIDEN tracks, including "The Trooper", "Where Eagles Dare", "Aces High" and more.

Launched in 2016, "Iron Maiden: Legacy Of The Beast" is an action-packed, free-to-play mobile game available on Apple's App Store and Google Play. Players battle as Eddie, IRON MAIDEN's famed undead mascot, in his many forms across amazing worlds inspired by MAIDEN's rich imagery and music. Eddie's quest to gather the pieces of his fragmented soul sees him fighting legions of unrelenting enemies and teaming up with powerful heroes pulled straight from IRON MAIDEN lore. IRON MAIDEN is intimately involved in character creation and story content, ensuring everything lives up to the MAIDEN name and brings their vision to life.

For more information, visit www.ironmaidenlegacy.com.