Is NICLAS ENGELIN Still A Member Of IN FLAMES? 'I Pass On That' Question, He Says

Guitarist Niclas Engelin, who has been sitting out IN FLAMES' tour dates for the past three and a half years, was asked in a new interview with Australia's "Scars And Guitars" podcast what the "health complications" were that reportedly prevented him from taking part in the band's touring activities. "I pass on that, my friend," he said, declining to answer the question. Pressed about whether he is "still a member" of IN FLAMES, he responded: "I pass on that as well."

Back in August 2020, when he was asked by the "MetalBreak" podcast what his "future" with IN FLAMES looked like, he said, "I choose to pass on that," before quickly adding, "I'm still in the band."

Engelin's replacement for IN FLAMES' live shows since early 2019 has been former MEGADETH and current ACT OF DEFIANCE guitarist Chris Broderick.

Engelin is not listed as a member of IN FLAMES on the band's Facebook page (Broderick is),and he is not featured in any of IN FLAMES' current promotional photos.

Back in April 2019, IN FLAMES singer Anders Fridén told Sticks For Stones that Broderick was doing a "great" job filling in for Engelin.

"We've known [Chris] for 17 years," Anders said. "He was in a band called JAG PANZER, and they opened up for us back then, so we've been friends since. And when Niclas called us, like 48 hours before we had to leave, and he went to the hospital — he had to. So we didn't wanna cancel. Our music is made for two guitars, and we didn't wanna have one guitar playing and everything else on a backing track — we wanted to have someone playing it. We happily found out that Chris was free and he came out and we had a couple of days' rehearsal in Austin before the tour started in Houston. And, yeah, it's going great. We've known him, as I said, for a long time, so we knew it would work on a social level. And [his] guitar [playing] is obviously phenomenal."

Engelin is currently involved with THE HALO EFFECT, a new project also featuring four other former members of IN FLAMES — Jesper Strömblad (guitar),Daniel Svensson (drums),Peter Iwers (bass) and Mikael Stanne (vocals). THE HALO EFFECT will release its debut album, "Days Of The Lost", on August 12 via Nuclear Blast.