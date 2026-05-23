JACK OSBOURNE Says OZZY 'Would Be Into' The Idea Of A.I. Avatar: 'It's Gonna Be So Tasteful What We're Doing'

During a May 22 livestream on his YouTube channel, Ozzy Osbourne's son Jack addressed some of the negative feedback he and the rest of the Osbourne family have received to the recently announced Ozzy A.I. avatar, which is coming to life through a partnership between Hyperreal, the digital human technology company behind the patented Digital DNA process, and Proto Hologram. Together they will enable the avatar to have conversations with fans and move, speak and respond as Ozzy would. Jack said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Here's the thing: it's gonna be so tasteful what we're doing. It's not gonna be fucking lame… And it's really complex what we're doing. This isn't just like hooking up an image of my dad to ChatGPT. This is going to be... Yeah. This is some high-level technology that we're gonna be working with, and it's gonna feel very real, and it's kind of wild how it will be utilized. But it's awesome. It's really cool, and it's something that I think my dad would be into. 'Cause we actually talked about it before he passed, about doing something like this. So, yeah. I know he would be into this."

Digital Ozzy will appear in Proto Luma units — described as life-size, patented holoportation devices that can display live or pre-recorded content with its 86-inch multi-touch volumetric display, 4K resolution, high fidelity speakers, and spatial computing / conversational A.I. capabilities — in the U.K. and U.S. beginning late summer.

Proto is the original hologram and A.I. spatial compute platform used globally in entertainment, healthcare, education, finance, retail and more. Hyperreal's Digital DNA technology is the only patented end-to-end system for capturing and performing an authenticated avatar across likeness, voice, motion, and performance character.

"Every element of this avatar was built exclusively from authenticated, approved source material: curated, consented, and controlled by the people who love him most," Hyperreal CEO Remington Scott said in a statement to BLABBERMOUTH.NET. "This is a living performance, not a rendering; and it draws from nothing that wasn't given willingly. We have the enthusiastic participation of Ozzy's family, and that changes everything about what this can be."

"It's an honor to be trusted to bring one of true gods of rock back to the world to continue to connect with fans — thank you, Sharon and Jack!" added David Nussbaum, founder of Proto Hologram. "We wouldn't do it if we didn't know both of our company's technologies will create an experience that truly extends Ozzy's presence, his heart and soul, into the future."

"The things that you can do with that are just endless," Ozzy's wife and manager Sharon Obourne said on Wednesday (May 20) during a talk called "The Enduring Legacy Of A Rock Icon And His Family: Ozzy Osbourne And The Osbournes" on the License Global main stage at Licensing Expo at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas..

Hyperreal previously created a life-sized, A.I.-powered avatar of late comic book legend Stan Lee that interacted with attendees at last year's Los Angeles Comic Con. Comic Con visitors were able to pay $15 to speak to the holographic Lee, who responded in what appeared to be accurate A.I.-generated responses in Lee's familiar voice. Hyperreal had also developed digital avatars of Paul McCartney, the Notorious B.I.G. and Mike Tyson.

"It's kind of scary how it's really very accurate," Jack said at Licensing Expo. "He will exist digitally as himself for as long as we have computers. Technology has come such a long way to where it's almost drag and drop. You could shoot a template for a commercial ... literally prompt what you want digital Ozzy to do in that commercial and you just drop it in. It's that simple now."

"You can ask Ozzy anything, and he will answer you in his own voice — and the answers will be what Ozzy would have said," Sharon added. "We're going to take it all around the world. People can talk to him and he will talk back."

Back in December 2023, Ozzy was asked during an episode of "The Osbournes" podcast if he would ever consider possibly making a song with a artificial intelligence-generated version of his late guitarist Randy Rhoads, and if not Randy, maybe another rock star like John Lennon (THE BEATLES),or somebody that Ozzy's always looked up to. Ozzy replied: "I haven't considered it yet, but as far as me doing something like what the remaining BEATLES did with the John Lennon thing," referencing the recently released "Now And Then", featuring the voices of all four original BEATLES performers, with surviving members Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr essentially finishing what was initially an old demo recording by John Lennon, "that was a partial song and they cleaned the track up. I don't think I have anything left of Randy Rhoads."

When Jack asked if Ozzy would be open to using A.I. to study the way Randy Rhoads played and make a new song in a similar style, Ozzy said: "Well, you know what? I'm open for anything, if it was good quality. 'Cause, let's face it, that BEATLES thing, 'Now And Then', wasn't a BEATLES song; it was a John Lennon song."

"The thing with A.I., you can go, 'Make me a new album.' … But that's the future," Ozzy said. "The music scene's gonna be completely different."

Asked if it makes him nervous, Ozzy said simply: "No."

Ozzy added: "The cat's out of the bag. You can't undo it. The danger is people will misuse it. Because I'll get like a formula for a song and I'll put that formula in and I'll keep on doing that."

"The Enduring Legacy Of A Rock Icon And His Family: Ozzy Osbourne And The Osbournes" was moderated by Jens Drinkwater, head of licensing at Global Merchandising Services, and Lisa Streff, senior vice president of licensing and brand development at Global Merchandising Services. Global Merchandising Services continues to expand the Ozzy Osbourne licensing program through new collections, collaborations, products, and fan experiences designed to connect with both longtime fans and new audiences.

Ozzy Osbourne, known globally as the Prince Of Darkness, remains one of the most influential figures in music, entertainment, and popular culture. From redefining heavy metal with BLACK SABBATH to building a solo career that became a global phenomenon, Ozzy's influence has reached across generations, geographies, and cultures.

That impact expanded even further with "The Osbournes", the groundbreaking reality series that helped redefine celebrity television and brought an unfiltered, deeply human portrait of rock and roll family life into homes around the world. As the show approaches its 25th anniversary in 2027, the Osbourne family brand is entering a new phase of growth, with renewed focus on storytelling, fan engagement, licensing, and strategic partnerships.

Interest in Ozzy's legacy continues to build across multiple major projects, including the upcoming Ozzy Osbourne biopic, a highly anticipated screen project exploring his extraordinary life and career. Additional fan moments, including the upcoming "Back To The Beginning" Ozzy and BLACK SABBATH theatrical project and the return of Ozzfest in 2027, are further driving global excitement around one of music's most enduring cultural icons.

Ozzy's licensing program continues to expand across fashion collaborations, collectibles, accessories, lifestyle products, and emerging digital opportunities, all rooted in the authenticity, edge, humor, and rebellious spirit that define the brand. At the same time, the Osbournes family brand is being developed for new categories and partnerships that reflect the family's signature voice, humor, and cultural relevance.

Ozzy died on July 22, 2025 of a heart attack, his death certificate revealed. The certificate also reportedly said the 76-year-old musician suffered from coronary artery disease and Parkinson's disease.

Ten months ago, Osbourne reunited with the rest of the original BLACK SABBATH lineup — guitarist Tony Iommi, bassist Geezer Butler and drummer Bill Ward — for what was his final performance at the "Back To The Beginning" charity concert in their original hometown of Birmingham, United Kingdom.

In June 2025, Birmingham Museum & Art Gallery unveiled a special exhibition dedicated to the life and career of Ozzy. Titled "Ozzy Osbourne: Working Class Hero", the pop-up has received over 450,000 visitors since it opened and has now been extended to September 2026.

"Ozzy Osbourne: Working Class Hero" showcases Ozzy's most prestigious international honors, including Grammy Awards, Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame accolades, MTV awards, Hollywood Walk Of Fame, Birmingham Walk Of Stars honors and a selection of his platinum and gold discs.

Earlier this year, Sharon confirmed that the Ozzfest traveling festival would return in 2027 as a two-day event in Birmingham, United Kingdom. She also shared plans to take the festival for another two days in the U.S., adding: "We've got to find a lot of young, new talent".