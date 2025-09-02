JACK OSBOURNE Slams 'Pathetic' ROGER WATERS After PINK FLOYD Founder Trashes OZZY OSBOURNE

Ozzy Osbourne's son Jack has blasted Roger Waters after the PINK FLOYD co-founder claimed in an interview that he "never did" care about BLACK SABBATH and "couldn't give a fuck" about Ozzy.

While speaking with The Independent Ink, Waters said: "Ozzy Osbourne, who just died, bless him in his whatever state that he was in his whole life. We'll never know. Although he was all over the TV for hundreds of years with his idiocy and nonsense. The music, I have no idea. I couldn't give a fuck."

Waters added: "I don't care about BLACK SABBATH, I never did. Have no interest in biting the heads of chickens or whatever they do. I couldn't care less, you know."

On Tuesday (September 2),Jack took to his Instagram Stories to write: "Hey Roger Waters, fuck you. How pathetic and out of touch you've become. The only way you seem to get attention these days is by vomiting out bullshit in the press. My father always thought you were a cunt. Thanks for proving him right."

During a 2004 chat with Rolling Stone, Osbourne said that the PINK FLOYD classic "Money" was one of his favorite rock songs, adding that it stirred up vivid recollections from his wilder years. "Reminds me of my LSD days. I'm glad I survived," he reminisced.

Waters reportedly gave a mean review of BLACK SABBATH's debut song, "Evil Woman", in 1970, saying at the time: "Well, well, well… I'm speechless — well, almost… You keep thinking it's going to start. You think that for the first minute, but then, if you are really perceptive, you realize it isn't going to start, and that’s all there is."

Ozzy died on July 22 of a heart attack, his death certificate revealed. The certificate also reportedly said the 76-year-old musician suffered from coronary artery disease and Parkinson's disease.