MOTÖRHEAD Guitarist PHIL CAMPBELL: 'There'll Never Be Another One Like LEMMY'

In a new interview with Australian Musician editor Greg Phillips, former MOTÖRHEAD guitarist Phil Campbell was asked if it gives him a great deal of satisfaction to see people still holding late MOTÖRHEAD leader Ian "Lemmy" Kilmister "in such high regard" a decade after his death. Phil said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Yeah, well, he deserved it. Lem, he was such a unique character, and he was honest. He was an honest person, an honest player. Just the vibe about him, he was so unique. There'll never be another one like Lem. He loved meeting the fans and everything. And the music inspired so many bands as well. And he stuck to his guns. He wouldn't compromise for anyone. His lyrics were amazing, although in the music business very well underrated, I think. His lyrics are absolutely incredible. He was always reading a book. And he had his personal gambling machine in the dressing room where he'd win his own money back. I'd often go into his dressing room and give him my loose change — I'd give him, like, five coins or 10 coins, whatever I had lying around, and he'd stick them in. And that's just what he enjoyed. And there won't be another character like Lem coming around anytime soon. But yeah, it's greater that he's honored and remembered. And yeah, he should be, 'cause he was an icon of rock and roll, I think."

Campbell was a member of MOTÖRHEAD from 1984 through 2015, and for the last 20 years of the band's existence was its sole guitarist, appearing on classic releases such as "Orgasmatron", "1916" and "Bastards", among others. With Lemmy's 2015 passing, MOTÖRHEAD came to an abrupt end.

In his current band PHIL CAMPBELL AND THE BASTARD SONS, Phil is joined by his sons Todd, Dane and Tyla.

PHIL CAMPBELL AND THE BASTARD SONS released their third album, "Kings Of The Asylum", in September 2023 through Nuclear Blast Records. It was PHIL CAMPBELL AND THE BASTARD SONS' first studio release to feature singer Joel Peters.

In October 2019, Phil released his first-ever solo record, "Old Lions Still Roar". The album, which had been in the works for more than five years, included guest appearances by Rob Halford (JUDAS PRIEST),Dee Snider (TWISTED SISTER) and Alice Cooper, among others.

Lemmy died on December 28, 2015 at the age of 70 shortly after learning he had been diagnosed with cancer.

MOTÖRHEAD had to cancel a number of shows in 2015 because of Lemmy's poor health, although the band did manage to complete a European tour a couple of weeks before his death.

In June 2020, it was announced that Lemmy would get the biopic treatment. The upcoming film, "Lemmy", will be directed by Greg Olliver, who previously helmed the 2010 documentary of the same name, "Lemmy".

A custom-made urn containing Lemmy's ashes is on permanent display in a columbarium at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Hollywood, California.