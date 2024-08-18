JACK RUSSELL Tribute Concert To Be Held In St. Charles, Illinois On Friday

In memory of legendary former GREAT WHITE lead singer Jack Russell, the Arcada Theatre in St. Charles, Illinois will host a tribute concert on Friday, August 23.

JACK RUSSELL'S GREAT WHITE was originally scheduled to appear with headliner VIXEN, but Jack's illness caused him to back out of the show just two weeks before. The JACK RUSSELL'S GREAT WHITE band will still perform the show under its new name, ONCE BITTEN, enlisting the powerful vocals of Terry Ilous, former GREAT WHITE frontman.

Onesti Entertainment president and CEO Ron Onesti, who runs Arcada Theatre, said that Jack would have wanted the show to go on and that this tribute is a fitting way to honor his musical legacy. Additionally, the release of Jack Russell's autobiography, "The True Tale Of Mista Bone: A Rock + Roll Narrative", was planned to coincide with the concert. Katelyn Louise "K.L." Doty, the author and official Russell family spokesperson, will still attend to discuss her book and share stories about Jack.

"This is another sad day in rock and roll," said Onesti. "Jack would have wanted the show to go on, what better way to honor his musical life than with a salute by his own bandmates?

VIXEN will close the night with a performance of their greatest hits.

"I know this will be an emotional evening for all rockers present, including the girls from VIXEN. I am sure they shared many co-bills with Jack and his band. Thanks to VIXEN for being a part of this," said Onesti.

Russell's death was announced by his family in a social media statement on Thursday (August 15). The statement read: "With tremendous sadness, we announce the loss of our beloved Jack Patrick Russell — father, husband, cousin, uncle, and friend.

"Jack passed peacefully in the presence of his wife Heather Ann Russell, son Matthew Hucko, cousin Naomi Breshears Barbor, and dear friends Billy and Cheryl Pawelcik.

"Details of a public memorial will be announced at a later date.

"Jack is loved and remembered for his sense of humor, exceptional zest for life, and unshakeable contribution to rock and roll where his legacy will forever thrive.

"His family asks for privacy at this time."

The news of Jack's passing came less than a month after he announced that he was retiring from touring following a diagnosis of Lewy body dementia.

Lewy body dementia is the second most common cause of neurodegenerative dementia after Alzheimer's disease.

Lewy body dementia impacts memory, decision-making and ability to solve problems. It has led to motor and muscle weakness and rigidity. It also can cause sleep disorders and hallucinations.

Lewy body dementia is often misdiagnosed as Alzheimer's or Parkinson's disease due to its early similarity to those other neurodegenerative diseases.

After actor and comedian Robin Williams took his own life in August 2014, autopsy results revealed he was suffering from LBD.

Russell was performing with his version of GREAT WHITE when a pyrotechnics display sparked a nightclub fire that killed 100 people at a 2003 concert in Rhode Island. At the time of the fire, the group that was on the road was called JACK RUSSELL'S GREAT WHITE. Guitarist Mark Kendall, who founded GREAT WHITE with Russell in 1982, later said he was asked to join Russell and his solo band on the tour to help boost attendance. Guitarist Ty Longley died in the blaze.

Russell exited GREAT WHITE in December 2011 after he was unable to tour with the group due a series of injuries, including a perforated bowel and a shattered pelvis. Jack largely blamed these injuries on his alcohol and painkiller addictions as well as the prednisone drug he was prescribed.

Russell sued his onetime bandmates in 2012 over their continued use of the GREAT WHITE name after Jack had taken a leave of absence from the band for medical reasons. A short time later, Russell was countersued by Kendall, rhythm guitarist/keyboardist Michael Lardie and drummer Audie Desbrow, claiming the vocalist's self-destructive behavior was damaging the GREAT WHITE name (they also alleged he was charging promoters less for his own touring version of GREAT WHITE). The parties settled in July 2013 without going to trial, with Russell most recently performing as JACK RUSSELL'S GREAT WHITE while the others are continuing as GREAT WHITE.

In October 2022, GREAT WHITE officially named Brett Carlisle as its new lead singer. Carlisle joined the band as the replacement for Andrew Freeman, who sang for GREAT WHITE for only five months.

Carlisle made his live debut with GREAT WHITE on September 24, 2022 at the Cannery Casino Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Russell's autobiography, titled "The True Tale Of Mista Bone: A Rock + Roll Narrative", was recently released via Gatekeeper Press. Penned by author Katelyn Louise "K.L." Doty, it features a sentimental foreword by Lita Ford, with additional commentary from Eric Singer, Eddie Trunk, John Kalodner, Kip Winger and others. The book, with a cover photo by legendary rock photographer Mark Weiss, is available in paperback, hardcover and e-book form.

For more information, visit www.jackrussellbook.com.