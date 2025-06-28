JAKE E. LEE Says The Two Men Who Allegedly Shot Him Have Been Arrested And Are Awaiting Sentencing

Former OZZY OSBOURNE guitarist Jake E. Lee says that the two individuals who allegedly shot him last fall near his home in Las Vegas have been arrested and are due to be sentenced in July.

Lee was in his driveway in the morning of October 15, 2024 about to walk his dog at about 2:40 a.m. when he was shot in the forearm; in the back, with the bullet breaking a rib; and in the foot. None of the shots hit a vital organ. A neighbor heard the shots, hid his kids, grabbed a gun and called 911. Lee's dog was unharmed. Police reportedly found 15 shell casings at the scene.

The 68-year-old guitarist offered an update on the incident while confirming his participation in next weekend's all-star "Back To The Beginning" event in Birmingham, United Kingdom, which will mark BLACK SABBATH and Ozzy's final performance.

"Just confirming I'm playing in Birmingham on the 5th of July," Lee wrote Friday night (June 27). "In fact I believe I'll be first at bat, which means [my dog] Coco has to be up at 7:00am [in Las Vegas] to watch Pops [as part of the pay-per-view livestream]!

"I'm thrilled to be sharing the stage with top tier musicians," Jake continued. "I won't name cause you never know until the curtain rises, but will confirm once we have our rehearsal next week.

"Oh, btw, the two that shot me have been caught and face sentencing next month," Lee added. "The gun was tied to two previous murders so my case is almost an afterthought. They're going bye bye for a long time. On that happy thought, see ya on TV!"

Last November, Jake wrote on Facebook that the shooting occurred after he noticed two men "dressed in black, hoodies pulled down low" checking out a motorcycle in a driveway. "They saw us coming up on them and exited the driveway and quickly walked down the street, the same direction we were headed." The men "kept checking over their shoulders at us" as Coco "pulled hard on the leash." Lee added that the men then warned him: “You need to quit following us, turn around and fuck off."

Lee refused to back down, believing the men were "obviously more intimidated by an 80-pound pitbull than an old guy in a bright Hawaiian shirt. He explained that "after some macho back and forth," he and his dog continued to walk home, leaving the men behind. It was then he was shot.

"We were about 50 feet apart when I heard the shots," Lee said. "I quickly realized he wasn't aiming at me. He was aiming at my dog. I threw my end of the leash at Coco and yelled to go home. He did. He's a good boy.

"One bullet went through my forearm, one through my foot, and one in the back, which broke a rib and damaged a lung. All the fingers still move."

Earlier this month, Lee told Guitar World magazine that he agreed to take part in "Back To The Beginning" after he was approached by RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE's Tom Morello, who is serving as musical director for the event.

"Tom Morello called me," Lee confirmed. "He said, 'There's going to be a thing, an original SABBATH performance and Ozzy Osbourne's final performance. I can't see this going on without Jake E. Lee in there somewhere.'"

Lee added that he was excited about the upcoming show both as a participant and as an audience member, even through he hadn't been in touch with Ozzy for years.

"It's a thrill to be a part of it," he said. "And even more so for me to watch it. I hope Ozzy can get through it. I haven't spoken with him or seen him in decades. I really don't know what condition he's in, but he deserves a final farewell performance. No matter how he is, or how well his singing is, he deserves to have that final farewell. I'm happy to be a part of it."

Lee, who was tapped by Ozzy Osbourne to replace the late Randy Rhoads in the singer's solo band, played on two Ozzy records: 1983's "Bark At The Moon" and 1986's "The Ultimate Sin".

In a statement to TMZ shortly after the shooting, Ozzy said: "It's been 37 years since I've seen Jake E. Lee, but that still doesn't take away from the shock of hearing what happened to him today. It's just another senseless act of gun violence. I send my thoughts to him and his beautiful daughter, Jade. I just hope he'll be OK."

After performing with Ozzy, Lee formed the hard rock band BADLANDS. He released the solo albums "Retraced" and "Guitar Warrior" in 2005 and 2007, respectively. After a self-imposed exile from the music industry and the public eye, Lee returned with a new band called RED DRAGON CARTEL, releasing a self-titled album in 2013 followed by "Patina" in 2018.