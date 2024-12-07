JAKE E. LEE Shares Photos Of Bullet Wound In His Back: 'How Did That Not Actually Hit My Spine?'

Former OZZY OSBOURNE guitarist Jake E. Lee has shared more details about the shooting in October which left him hit three times about 10 miles from the Las Vegas Strip. He was later taken to the Sunrise Hospital & Medical Center's intensive care unit.

According to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Lee was in his driveway about to walk his dog at about 2:40 a.m. when he was shot in the forearm; in the back, with the bullet breaking a rib; and in the foot. None of the shots hit a vital organ. A neighbor heard the shots, hid his kids, grabbed a gun and called 911. Lee's dog was unharmed.

On Friday (December 6),Lee shared two photos of the bullet entry wound in his back, and he included the following message: "Feels like I'm dragging this out but I just get caught up in other stuff. Without further ado, here's part 2:

"The second bullet felt nothing like the first. Whereas the first one was a burning sensation, this one was an impact strong enough to push the air out of my lungs. Like getting hit with a baseball bat. The bullet entered mid back and exited out my left side. It fractured the 10th and 11th ribs and punctured my left lung. It wasn't something I would consider that painful, much like the first one. On a 1-10 scale maybe a 4.

"When the paramedics got to me the first thing they asked was if I could move my legs. They wanted me to show them. They told me a couple times on the way to the hospital how lucky I was. In the ER I was again asked if I could move my legs. They seemed impressed. Over the next couple days whenever a nurse was redressing my wounds I would hear about how close the bullet was to my spine. Finally, at home about 5/6 days later my daughter Jade was redressing my back and said 'oh my god Dad'. So I asked her to take a photo so I could see wtf everyone was going on about. Oh. Yeah. I see. How did that not actually hit my spine?

"These are the photos she took, entrance mid back and exited left side. The lung initially needed a tube in it to drain the blood. Lung is now clear and ribs are almost healed. And yeah, I got relatively lucky with that.

"Part 3 will deal with the shot through the foot, which yes, felt completely different than the first two. After I document that I will put this incident behind me and focus on the future!"

The 67-year-old musician previously wrote about the shooting in a November 30 post on his Facebook. He wrote at the time: "Feels like I need to clarify the events leading to the shooting. [My dog] Coco and I were walking home from our walk. Spotted two, gentlemen, dressed in black, hoodies pulled down low, face masks covering their mouths, in a driveway checking out a motorcycle. They saw us coming up on them and exited the driveway and quickly walked down the street. The same direction we were headed. They kept checking over their shoulders at us. Coco did not like them and was pulling hard on the leash towards them but I pulled back and kept it at a steady pace. They stopped to face us. I stopped about six feet shy of them, holding Coco tight to me. One of them said 'You need to quit following us and turn around and F*** off.' I replied 'We're not following you, we're going home. You don't belong here, you're the ones that should F*** off'. They kept nervously looking at Coco, obviously more intimidated by an 80 lb. pitbull than an old guy in a bright Hawaiian shirt! And I love how Coco handles strangers. He's not aggressive but he's not friendly. He just stands at attention and stares at them. Anyway, after some macho back and forth (I could just tell they were teenagers trying to act tough and getting upset that I wasn't the least bit intimidated),I suggested Coco and I continue on home, they turn around and leave the way they came and we call it a night. I never saw a gun. So we started walking, which brings us to my previous text, Part 1, guess we can call this the prologue."

Referencing the photos which were attached to his post, Jake added: "Here's a tease to Part 2, a couple pictures of my left side, two days after, when I was still in the ICU."

On November 28, Jake shared a separate post in which he described the actual shooting. He wrote: "We were about 50ft apart when I heard the shots. I quickly realized he wasn't aiming at me. He was aiming at my dog! I threw my end of the leash at Coco and yelled to go home. He did. He's a good boy.

"The first shot to hit me was in my left forearm. Entered about an inch below the elbow on the underside. Exited topside. It felt like a burn. Not particularly painful, just like a quick burning sensation. I thought it must have been a graze. Fortunately it missed any bones, and my elbow joint, and has healed remarkably quickly. The scars aren't much bigger or darker than some of my age spots and I'd probably have to point them out for you to notice. All the fingers still move well. Initially lost the feeling on the back of my hand but it has been slowly coming back.

"In the spirit of giving thanks, I am most thankful my dog wasn't hurt, and also the damage to my fretting arm was minimal."

Lee previously explained that he walked his dog in the middle of the night because "I'm a night owl, always have been. My wife works graveyard in a casino. 2-3 in the morning is the middle of the day for us! And during the summer, with temps 115-120° [Fahrenheit] during the day, walking Coco in the early morning can still be over 100°. So we walk when it's coolest, and have for the last two years without mishap, until recently."

In a separate post, he said that the October 15 shooting occurred after he "crossed paths with a couple of thieves" as he was returning home from walking his dog. They were "dressed darkly, hoodies pulled down their faces and masks covering their mouths," he wrote. "Standing in a neighbor's driveway checking out his motorcycle. There was a verbal confrontation which ended with an agreement that I would walk one way and they would walk the opposite. That didn't work out."

On October 17, Jake said in another social media post that "the police found 15 shell casings at the scene" where he was shot "which means [the shooter] emptied his clip on me. I could only dodge so many so one bullet went through my forearm, one through my foot, and one in the back which broke a rib and damaged a lung."

The Las Vegas Police Department later released a statement in which they said: "Officers responded to a shooting incident in the 11000 block of Alora Street. Officers arrived and located a male victim suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. The male was transported to the hospital. No arrests have been made at this time. This is an ongoing investigation."

Lee, who was tapped by Ozzy Osbourne to replace the late Randy Rhoads in the singer's solo band, played on two Ozzy records: 1983's "Bark At The Moon" and 1986's "The Ultimate Sin".

In a statement to TMZ, Ozzy said: "It's been 37 years since I've seen Jake E. Lee, but that still doesn't take away from the shock of hearing what happened to him today. It's just another senseless act of gun violence. I send my thoughts to him and his beautiful daughter, Jade. I just hope he'll be OK."

After performing with Ozzy, Lee formed the hard rock band BADLANDS. He released the solo albums "Retraced" and "Guitar Warrior" in 2005 and 2007, respectively. After a self-imposed exile from the music industry and the public eye, Lee returned with a new band called RED DRAGON CARTEL, releasing a self-titled album in 2013 followed by "Patina" in 2018.