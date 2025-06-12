JAMES MICHAEL On SIXX:A.M.'s Future: 'We Don't Have Anything Planned, And I'm Okay With That'

In a new interview with Tim Louie of The Aquarian, SIXX:A.M. singer James Michael was asked why there are seemingly no plans for the band to record more new music or play live shows. He responded: "You know, it's a good question. When SIXX:A.M. formed, we never really had the intention of being a band. We were three guys that were pals and loved creating together, and, really, the first music that we created for SIXX:A.M. was so outside of the bounds of what was going on in music at the time. We enjoyed that. That's kind of like a guilty pleasure. We loved the fact that we could just break the rules of what was going on in music at the time, so we carried that through pretty much our entire career, but we reached a point where we admitted to ourselves that we were a band that had to go out and keep being a touring band and do all of that stuff that bands do. We always said to ourselves, 'Hey, let's keep doing this as long as it's fun,' and it's not that it ever stopped being fun, but we did reach a point where we all looked at each other and said, 'I think it's time for us to put a period at the end of this sentence. I think it's time for each of us to go on and do other things.' At least for me, there was… I don't want to call it a fear, but there was this concern that we were going to reach the point of diminishing returns, you know? I didn't want to have albums that I looked back on with regret. A couple of songs that we did towards the end, to be quite honest with you, I was not as excited about. I'm not ashamed of them, but I feel like had we kept going, there would have been a larger handful of those types of moments and of those types of songs."

He continued: "Listen, we never did SIXX:A.M. for the money. We never did it to put money in our bank accounts. So we thought, 'Why are we doing this if we are not feeling the same way that we used to feel about what we are doing?' When we did 'Prayers For The Damned' and 'Prayers For The Blessed', I think all three of us knew at that time that it would likely be the end of our album making."

James went on to say that he is still in contact with both his SIXX:A.M. bandmates, bassist Nikki Sixx (also of MÖTLEY CRÜE) and guitarist Darren James "D.J." Ashba (formerly of GUNS N' ROSES). "We still get along great," Michael revealed. "You know, every time I sit down and decide to put on one of our records just to kind of relive old memories, there is such an electricity about it. I have to admit, a part of me kind of goes, 'What if we just tried something else? What if we just tried something new?' I will bet you that both Nikki and D.J. have those same moments."

James added: "We don't have anything planned, and I'm okay with that, because I feel like we wrapped things up very earnestly and very respectfully. But, yeah, every once in a while when I go back and listen to things, I'm, like, 'I know we could make some more cool stuff.' I know we could. Especially with where we all have grown as human being, so the idea of that… I mean, let's put it this way: I am very sincerely retired, and I'm enjoying that, right? But SIXX:A.M. was a magical thing, and there's always going to be a part of me that thinks there's something cool right around the corner."

During a May 28 appearance on SiriusXM's "Trunk Nation With Eddie Trunk", Ashba was asked about any possible future activities for SIXX:A.M. and whether he is still in contact with Sixx and Michael. Ashba said: "Yeah, I talked to Sixx, like, two weeks ago. We talked for quite a while just to catch up. We're still all great friends. Me and James talk, but James lives in Ireland now. He's pretty much just at a point in his life where he's kind of… I mean, I read it on the Internet like you guys do. He's putting out videos where he's retired. And I have nothing but mad respect for James and Nikki. There has been talk, 'Hey, let's get together and create some new shit.' But if it never happens, it never…

"SIXX:A.M.'s been weird," D.J. explained. "It's a labor of love. We've never looked at it like a band. I know the world and the label, when 'Life Is Beautiful' hit, they're, like, 'You guys are now a band,' and we're, like, 'No. We're just three producers, three best friends that love to create songs together.' So we've never truly looked at SIXX:A.M. like a band. We still, to this day, don't have a drummer. Every time we tour, we have to get a drummer. But it's one of those weird, weird projects that the radio loves us. Every time we release a song, it seems to get a lot of love there. The fans have been incredibly supportive. And listen, I'm open to doing… That would be the only way I would come back and do a band thing would be if Nikki and James wanted to do another tour. I'd absolutely be down for that. But outside of that, I have no interest of joining a new band or doing anything band-wise. But that would be the one exception, for sure. But I would say, I don't know, honestly. I think we're all pretty open to the possibility of us doing something else in the future. We've never really closed the book on it. I'm down. I know Sixx is busy doing his thing, and James is doing whatever he's doing. So I think if the timing was right, I think we'd all be probably down to do something in the future.

"We've just never seen ourselves like a band," Ashba repeated. "And we just love writing songs. It's a lot of fun. It's therapeutic. It's effortless for us. When we get in a room, we can't write songs fast enough. It's just this weird chemistry the three of us have, and we laugh our way through every record we've ever made. We'll sit on the floor in hotel rooms and order pizza and just laugh our way through the lyrics. And we just always have had such a fun time. And I think it's because the lyrics to our songs cut pretty deep in all three of us. We all dig pretty deep into those wounds. So I think laughing our way through it is kind of a weird — it's very therapeutic, I think, for the three of us. It's our therapy session. [Laughs]"

When host Eddie Trunk suggested that "the likelihood of another" SIXX:A.M. record or a single is "maybe a little higher than actually going out and playing shows," Ashba said: "Yeah. I have no idea. I know if we three were to walk into a room, we'd have four songs written easily before we left the room. That's just how we've always been. I can't explain it. Something magical happens when we get in a room together, and it'd be hard for us to be in the same room without writing a song. So, who knows? I don't know what the future holds."

Regarding how SIXX:A.M.'s hiatus came about, Ashba said: "I do know at the time, I had been touring with GN'R around the world, like, six times or something crazy. We would tour for, like, eight months out of the year, and then as soon as I'd get off tour with GN'R, SIXX:A.M. would book me to go out on another tour. So for six, seven years, I really didn't get much of a break. And I know Nikki was kind of doing the same thing with MÖTLEY. So me and him were burning hard at both ends of the candle. So I think everybody just needed a break. We were just so burnt. And I think it was much, much needed at that point."

SIXX:A.M. released "Prayers For The Damned & Blessed Deluxe Edition" on June 6 via Endurance Music Group. The new album is available as a special limited-edition smoke-colored three-LP set as well as on all streaming platforms.

Nearly a decade after the release of SIXX:A.M.'s 2016 albums "Prayers For The Damned" and "Prayers For The Blessed", this deluxe edition set features both albums together with brand-new renditions of "Maybe It's Time" (Piano Version),"Prayers For The Damned" (Piano Version),and an alternative mix of "We Will Not Go Quietly".

Originally formed in 2007, SIXX:A.M. — whose name is a combination of all of the members' last names (Sixx, Ashba, Michael) — emerged as a passion project for Sixx, initially coming together to record a companion soundtrack for his The New York Times best-selling memoir "The Heroin Diaries". Over the years, the trio toured the globe and released six studio albums, a live album, multiple hit singles, including "Life Is Beautiful", "Stars", "Lies Of The Beautiful People", and — from "Prayers For The Blessed" — "Maybe It's Time". SIXX:A.M. announced their hiatus in 2021, marking the end of an era for the band.

With over 500 million streams across digital platforms, SIXX:A.M.'s music continues to resonate with fans worldwide. As the first time both original albums have been available on vinyl in years, this is a must-have for collectors of rock history and fans alike.

"Hits" was released in October 2021 via Better Noise Music. The album was a retrospective celebration of SIXX:A.M.'s biggest hits and fan-favorite songs that also included five previously unheard tracks and mixes, marking the band's first official album with new material since 2016.

Inspired by the release of Sixx's "The First 21: How I Became Nikki Sixx", SIXX:A.M. members Michael, Ashba and Sixx made "Hits" available as a companion piece to the book.

To date, SIXX:A.M. has three U.S. Billboard top 20 albums and a string of hit singles, with its full catalog consisting of five studio albums — "The Heroin Diaries Soundtrack" (2007),"This Is Gonna Hurt" (2011),"Modern Vintage" (2014),"Prayers For The Damned" and "Prayers For The Blessed" (2016) — and three EPs, "X-Mas In Hell" (2008); "Live Is Beautiful" (2008) and "7" (2011).