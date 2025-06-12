GARY HOLT On Upcoming EXODUS Album: It's 'Beautiful, 'Crushing', 'Catchy' And 'Spectacular'

In a new interview with Germany's Rock Hard magazine, EXODUS guitarist Gary Holt opened up about the recent departure of singer Steve "Zetro" Souza and the decision to bring Rob Dukes back. Asked why Zetro "had to leave", Gary said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): 'Without going into details, I tell people like this: being in a band is like being married. And you might see that husband and wife out in public and they're really nice and charming, but you don't know what's happening in their house. Like, maybe she's throwing fucking dishes and knives at his head. Maybe he's smacking her around. You don't know what's happening. And there was a lot of unhappiness in the band, and I wish him no ill will. We had a good time until just kind of the four of us were trying to enjoy this as much as we can. I'm 61 years old. I want to end my career smiling all the time."

Asked if bringing Rob back was "the only option" or if he talked to other singers as well before deciding to reunite with Dukes, Gary said: "No, we talked to nobody else. Rob's still one of our best friends. And I don't like change. That's the thing — people think, 'Oh, well, they did this.' I had some guy on Instagram say, 'You just did this for money.' And when has it ever been financially beneficial to part ways with your singer? It's usually the opposite. But, once again, we're all in our sixties now. We wanna have fun with friends. We wanna enjoy ourselves doing this. And I could have brought in some young guy who's 30 years old, who still has abs, isn't fat like the rest of us, and can jump off the top of drum risers and stuff. But no — we'll stick with guys our own age."

Holt went on to praise Dukes's vocal performance on EXODUS's upcoming LP, saying: "Wait till you you hear the new album. It's insane. He does things vocally you've never heard him do or anybody in EXODUS. It's insane."

According to Gary, EXODUS recorded two albums' worth of material this time around. "We just decided we were gonna work ourselves as hard as we could and try to accomplish this," he explained. "And the second one's 80 percent recorded, 'cause we did 18 songs. And so when it's time for the next album, we go in and record two more [songs], not 10 more. And then I can go on vacation. I've never had a vacation in my life… We worked hard. We were in the studio for seven weeks, and one day after we stopped recording, we were on tour. So since March 2nd, I've been home for two and a half weeks."

Regarding a possible release date for the first new EXODUS album, Gary said: "Yeah, early next year. I think February. [As for when the second new album will arrive], we'll figure that out. But I have a lot less work to do when it's time. All of us, we can go on vacation. I've never had a vacation."

Holt said that fellow EXODUS guitarist Lee Altus, who has been in the band for two decades, "really stepped up" this time around "and contributed six [songs]. Lee — usually he contributes a couple of songs. He wrote six songs. Lee wrote the longest song. I'm the guy who writes the long songs, and most of mine are five minutes long."

Gary added: "But the album's spectacular. We couldn't be more proud. It's beautiful. It's crushing. It's catchy — hits, punishing hits. It's spectacular. There's some stuff that is so different for us, but it's 100 percent EXODUS. You'll go, 'Holy shit.'"

Holt previously talked about EXODUS's plans to release two new albums earlier this month in an interview with The Dan Chan Show. He said at the time: "[We are tracking] 19 songs. And they're all killer. I mean, in the past, you read about this band, 'Yeah, we went in the studio. We had 39 songs,' and I'm, like, 'How do you have 39 great songs?' To me, you usually have maybe 20 and some ideas. But I realized that it is possible — at least 19. 'Cause Lee was really active as a songwriter on this album, and he contributed, like, six songs — something like that. And we had 19 songs, and they're all awesome. The hard part is figuring out what to put on the record. And so we figured we can tour for the next album and then take a break in between releases and have it already in the can."

Asked if EXODUS is currently "in post-production" for the two new albums, Holt said: "We still have some vocals left to do. We ran out a little bit of time. Not a whole lot. A couple of songs. A couple of things we have left to do are on songs that we know we're gonna put on the next album, so we could sit on that. And I'm sure by the time we get to thinking about releasing the second one, I'll have something new I wanna record. And Lee will have something. We're, like, 'Damn, well, I got something way sicker.' But then we go in the studio for two weeks and not two months."

Regarding how he and his EXODUS bandmates will go about choosing which songs to put on the first album and which to save for the follow-up, Gary said: "We're still working on it. [Laughs] We're letting vocals dictate a lot of it, and there's a couple of songs that still don't have vocals on it. And sometimes, once you put the vocal melody on it, a song comes alive. So some of 'em we know we want on this record. Like I wrote two epics, longer ones, so we'll put one on this and one on the other. I fluctuate back and forth over which one all the time. But, yeah, everybody else wants to put this one. So I said, 'Cool. We'll save the other.' There's a big variety of music on it. Some of the shit's so lightning fast and some of it's almost doom — like, slow, slow, slow, [but] über fucking sinister."

Holt also talked about his creative process, explaining: "I'm always writing a riff when I have a guitar, but as far as songwriting, I keep telling myself I wanna do more of it all the time, not just when I have to. 'Cause you get 61 years old and you start thinking about stupid shit, like, if anything happens to me, I'd like to be like Prince and have a vault of material to release. His final works. So you literally start thinking about shit like that.

"I get in the writing mode," he continued. "When we record, we leave the drums set up the entire time. We don't go in and do drums and then they go away. We're prepared to record a new song at any day. And the fastest fucking one on the album — it's just ridiculous — I wrote it in the last two weeks of recording. I sent it to Tom [Hunting, EXODUS drummer], and he had a panic attack when he heard how fast it was. And then when we [recorded it], he realized it was fine. [Laughs]"

Souza joined EXODUS in 1986 after previously fronting the band LEGACY (which later became TESTAMENT). He remained in the band until their hiatus in 1993, but rejoined them for two years from 2002 to 2004. Dukes had joined EXODUS in 2005 (following Souza's departure) and remained until 2014, when Souza rejoined.

Dukes previously joined EXODUS in January 2005 and appeared on four of the band's studio albums — "Shovel Headed Kill Machine" (2005),"The Atrocity Exhibition... Exhibit A" (2007),"Let There Be Blood" (2008, a re-recording of EXODUS's classic 1985 LP, "Bonded By Blood") and "Exhibit B: The Human Condition" (2010).

EXODUS played its first concert with Dukes in nearly 11 years on April 5 at the Decibel Magazine Metal & Beer Fest: Philly at the Fillmore in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Although EXODUS rarely gets mentioned alongside the so-called "Big Four" of 1980s thrash metal — METALLICA, MEGADETH, SLAYER and ANTHRAX — the aforementioned "Bonded By Blood" LP inspired the likes of TESTAMENT, DEATH ANGEL, VIO-LENCE and many others to launch their careers and is considered one of the most influential thrash metal albums of all time.