JANE'S ADDICTION Releases New Single 'True Love'

JANE'S ADDICTION has released a new single, "True Love". The track, which was performed live for the first time last year and has been played at a few other shows since, is the second new single from the band's classic lineup of singer Perry Farrell, guitarist Dave Navarro, drummer Stephen Perkins and bassist Eric Avery, following "Imminent Redemption", which arrived in July.

"True Love" was written by Farrell, Navarro, Avery and Perkins, with assistance from touring guitarist Josh Klinghoffer.

In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, Navarro was asked about the possibility of a new full-length album from the reunited classic lineup of the band. He responded: "That's more than likely going to happen. I mean, we have recorded material. I don't know specifically the model, if it's going to be a song at a time, or if we're going to drop a song, and then a record, or I don't really know. I kind of stay out of that stuff. What matters to me most is that this stuff is on vinyl. I don't know anything about streaming or anything like that."

He continued: "I'm 57 years old. I've been in this band since I was 17 or 18, and it's the same band, and we have some of the same hurdles, and we have other obstacles that are no longer there. There's always hurdles in collaborative creative efforts, but overcoming those hurdles is where the solution happens, and the solution, should it reveal itself, can be pretty exciting.

"The songwriting process has really changed thanks to technology," Dave explained. "Everything was on reel-to-reel before, and so all four of us would have to be in the recording studio to get something down. There's something really magical and special about that, because all the tapes are live, and everybody's playing together, and tempos fluctuate, but it's human, and it feels good. But the state of technology now allows us to individually, to work on ideas, away from the room, and then when we come into the room, have a way more concrete concept of where we want to go rather than fishing."

"Imminent Redemption" was tracked at Sweetzwerland Studios in Hollywood, California.

Prior to "Imminent Redemption"'s arrival, Avery's last time in the studio with JANE'S ADDICTION was for the classic 1990 album "Ritual De Lo Habitual".

"Imminent Redemption" was first performed live when JANE'S ADDICTION's classic lineup played its first show in 14 years on May 23 at London, United Kingdom's Bush Hall.

Navarro sat out JANE'S ADDICTION's 2022 and 2023 shows due to his battle with long COVID. He was replaced at last year's gigs by Klinghoffer, a former member of RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS who also records with Eddie Vedder and performs with PEARL JAM. 2022 saw QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE's Troy Van Leeuwen step in for Navarro.

The fall 2022 "Spirit On Fire" tour marked the first JANE'S ADDICTION run of shows in more than a decade to feature returning Avery. Prior to that, Avery last played with the band for a short stint in the 2000s before departing again in 2010.

This past Monday (September 16),JANE'S ADDICTION announced the cancellation of its remaining tour dates following a recent onstage altercation between Farrell and Navarro. The band said it "made the difficult decision to take some time away as a group," therefore scrapping the rest of the dates of their tour. A short time later, Navarro, along with Perkins and Avery, posted a joint statement to their respective Instagram accounts in which they said the cancelation of the tour is a result of a "continuing pattern of behavior and the mental health difficulties of our singer Perry Farrell."

"Our concern for his personal health and safety as well as our own has left us no alternative. We hope that he will find the help he needs," the statement read.

Navarro, Perkins and Avery expressed "regret" for the cancelation but added that they "can see no solution that would either ensure a safe environment on stage or reliably allow us to deliver a great performance on a nightly basis."

"Our hearts are broken," the statement concluded.

Later that same day, Farrell wrote in a statement posted to his Instagram story that "this weekend has been incredibly difficult and after having the time and space to reflect, it is only right that I apologize to my bandmates, especially Dave Navarro, fans, family and friends for my actions during Friday's show."

His statement added: "Unfortunately, my breaking point resulted in inexcusable behavior, and I take full accountability for how I chose to handle the situation."