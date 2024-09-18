SKUNK ANANSIE Signs With FRONTIERS LABEL GROUP's New Imprint FLG

Frontiers Label Group has announced a significant expansion with the launch of a new imprint, FLG, highlighted by the major signing of iconic British rock band SKUNK ANANSIE.

With a focus on rock and alternative acts, FLG represents a bold move for Frontiers Label Group, emphasizing the label's commitment to innovation and evolution in the music industry.

"We are incredibly excited to launch FLG and to welcome SKUNK ANANSIE to the family", said label CEO Serafino Perugino. "The signing of SKUNK ANANSIE is a meaningful moment in the history of Frontiers, an important landmark in our trajectory towards becoming the leading international rock and metal label".

The band commented: "SKUNK ANANSIE are delighted to sign with FLG. For us, this is also the beginning of a new phase of our career and we are deeply excited to be working with them. We are thankful that FLG has decided to join us in creating a fresh vision and new musical direction as well as celebrating our many musical achievements. We look forward to a bright future and some most exciting music".

Leo Nicholas, head of A&R for FLG, said: "The signing of SKUNK ANANSIE is not just a milestone as the first artist to join our new FLG imprint; it's a bold declaration of the label's vision. We are committed to collaborating with top-tier artists, fostering the creation of powerful art, and establishing ourselves as a trusted partner capable of elevating artists on a global stage".

SKUNK ANANSIE, formed in 1994 in London, is a seminal band, one of the first multi-racial British rock bands, who are known for their powerful sound and thought-provoking lyrics. Fronted by the charismatic and dynamic vocalist Skin, the band blends alternative rock with elements of punk and metal. They remain one of the most important and influential bands of their era.

Their debut album "Paranoid & Sunburnt" (1995) and its follow-up "Stoosh" (1996) both hit the Top 10 album chart in the U.K. and with hits like "Weak" and "Hedonism", they established themselves on the international stage, helped by their stunning live performances. In 1999, SKUNK ANANSIE closed the decade off in style by releasing their third studio album, "Post Orgasmic Chill", and headlining Glastonbury Festival, before surprisingly going on a lengthy hiatus in 2001.

The band reconvened in 2008 to embark on the second chapter of their career, releasing three acclaimed albums — 2010's "Wonderlustre", 2012's "Black Traffic" and 2015's "Anarchytecture". In 2019, the band marked their 25th anniversary with "25LIVE@25", a live album that brings together the greatest songs from their six studio albums, another milestone in the band's unrivaled career.

Throughout their career, SKUNK ANANSIE has sold over five million records around the world. The band's international prominence continues to thrive today, selling out live arenas and headlining festivals across the continent.

Skin was appointed Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) in the 2021 Birthday Honours for services to music and was awarded the "Inspirational Artist" award at the 2018 Music Week Women In Music Awards. She also rose to fame in Italy after being a judge on the ninth series of "X Factor" in 2015, and has since then collaborated with several Italian artists, appearing at the latest Sanremo Festival as well.

SKUNK ANANSIE is celebrated for addressing political and social issues through its music, and breaking racial and gender barriers in rock. Their influence extends beyond music, contributing to discussions on identity, equality, and activism.

Photo credit: India Fleming