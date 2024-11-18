Japanese Supergroup THE LAST ROCKSTARS Shares New Song 'Mastery', Announces Departure Of Guitarist MIYAVI

On November 17, 2024, the music video of the new song "Mastery" by rock supergroup THE LAST ROCKSTARS, led by Yoshiki, was released on the Melodee label's official YouTube account. Coming just days after the premiere of the music video of the band's second single "Psycho Love", the song has been met with overwhelming excitement from fans all over the world.

"Mastery" was chosen as the official image song for "Tekken 8", the latest installment of the world's most popular 3D fighting game series Tekken, and the special collaboration video features several characters from the game.

The video was first previewed in Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia, which was the venue for the world's largest e-sports tournament, "Esports World Cup 2024", held in August this year with a total prize of $60 million.

Created as a game story trailer, the video is composed of vibrant CG images from "Tekken 8", and in addition to many Tekken characters, a character (Nina) — who looks like Yoshiki — appears at the beginning. When it was projected on a massive screen with loud volume at the venue, the powerful images caused a roar of applause.

"Mastery", produced by Yoshiki, Hyde and Sugizo, features fierce and aggressive guitar and vocals, as well as a beautiful piano melody that weaves the entire story together, creating the magnificent, sweeping energy of a feature film. The video matches the immense scope of the Tekken series' 30-year history and demands repeat viewing again and again.

On November 11, THE LAST ROCKSTARS released the full version music video for their second single "Psycho Love". It was also announced that guitarist Miyavi would be leaving the band. The music video is the full version that fans have been waiting for and is filled with the band's overwhelming energy and dynamic performance. It has received an enthusiastic response from viewers all over the world.

THE LAST ROCKSTARS is a super band formed in 2022 by four members Yoshiki, Hyde, Sugizo and Miyavi. After the release of their debut single "The Last Rockstars (Paris Mix)", they appeared on NHK's "Kouhaku Uta Gassen" and successfully completed their debut tour in Japan and the United States, attracting overwhelming attention both at home and abroad.

A project in which Yoshiki and Miyavi will collaborate is also currently underway.

THE LAST ROCKSTARS leader Yoshiki recently underwent his third cervical spine surgery and is currently concentrating on rehabilitation under the guidance of a team of doctors in Los Angeles. After his second surgery, he continued to perform on the drums, knowing that it would mean sacrificing his daily life, but this time he is prioritizing his recovery and is therefore prohibited from performing on the drums for the time being. It has also been suggested that, depending on future developments, he may not be able to play the drums at all.