JAY JAY FRENCH On MARK MENDOZA's Absence From TWISTED SISTER's 2026 Reunion: 'Bands Are Like Marriages, And Things Happen'

In a new interview with Canada's The Metal Voice, TWISTED SISTER guitarist Jay Jay French spoke about why singer Dee Snider changed his mind about returning to the road, nine years after the completion of TWISTED SISTER's "40 And Fuck It!" farewell tour, and after Dee repeatedly slammed KISS and MÖTLEY CRÜE farewell tours and subsequent reunions as mere cash grabs. Jay Jay said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I think we should run [all of Dee's comments about that] before we go on stage every night [in 2026]. I think we should play all of [Dee's statements]: 'We're never getting back together again.' 'We refuse to do this.' 'Anyone who does this is an idiot. 'You're a joke if you do that.' 'Why would you do that?' We'll just keep running them all. Of course Blabbermouth's gonna take this right now, 'Look what Jay Jay said about Dee.' I didn't say this about Dee. In fact, it was Dee who, I think, suggested, 'We should just run all my quotes.'"

Addressing the perception that Dee seemingly went back on his word by initiating the TWISTED SISTER reunion this time around, Jay Jay continued: "Well, why does a dog lick his balls? 'Cause he can. It's, like, you do it. So, okay. So he changed his mind… Look, I didn't have to say yes. He just called me and said, 'You wanna do it again? Would you be up for it?' And I thought about it and I said, 'Look, I'm 73.' And when we retired 10 years ago, it was amazing. We did like a 14-year reunion tour."

Reflecting on TWISTED SISTER's last reunion and the impact the band's performances had on the fans who attended the gigs, Jay Jay said: "When you're playing with all these other bands, whose names will go nameless — I don't want a Blabbermouth hit on me — but I cannot tell you how many bands we played with that, let's say, we're either the headliner or the co-headliner, or we don't close, someone else closes, and then our fans are singing our songs in between their songs when they go on stage. They've gotta feel like crap. It makes me feel great. I mean, we're a predatory band. We love blowing bands away. That's part of why we did what we did to begin with. I mean, we learned it in the bars. That's how we learned our performance technique, in the bars."

TWISTED SISTER's 2026 shows will feature the band's three core members: French, Snider and longtime lead guitarist Eddie Ojeda. Bassist Mark "The Animal" Mendoza won't be joining the celebration. Russell Pzütto, who has toured with Snider's solo projects, will replace Mendoza on bass. Joe Franco, who briefly played with the group in the mid-1980s, will sit behind the drum kit, stepping in for A.J. Pero, who passed away in 2015 at the age of 55.

Asked by The Metal Voice why Mendoza won't be part of TWISTED SISTER's 2026 lineup, Jay Jay said: "It happens with bands. Bands are like marriages, and things happen. Listen, I was clear when I said this: me, Dee and Eddie have played through 10 different drummers and bass players. Most people don't know this. We have never spoken about why someone is in and why someone is out. We never have. And don't forget, I go back three more years. I go back to 13 ex-members of the band — 13. I had never spoken about them. My attitude is a realignment takes place, however way you have to do it to keep your business moving, and you make your business move. And that's really all there is to it. And I don't wanna bring in any more than that. People know what they know, and I have no reason to throw dirt on anything whatsoever. You make the move to keep the business moving forward, and it's exactly what TWISTED SISTER has always done.

"Incidentally, if you look at [JUDAS] PRIEST and you look at MÖTLEY [CRÜE] and you look at AEROSMITH and you look at every one of these bands, how many people are left [that were there] originally?" he continued. "And the answer is one, two, three guys. We have four original members. We have 80 percent original. Joe Franco's back with us. He was one of our drummers. He played on our albums and toured with us. So we have a very high percentage of original bandmembers, and I'm very proud of that because some bands are touring with no original members. Okay? None. We will not mention them. And by the way, I have no problem with that. If you can buy tickets and you're selling a product, sell the product. But last I looked, KISS had two original guys in it. AC/DC, ask anyone, 'Who's in AC/DC?' What will they say? Angus [Young] and Brian [Johnson]. That's what they'll say. Ask anybody, 'Who's in GUNS N' ROSES.' They'll go, 'Axl [Rose] and Slash.' 'Who was in AEROSMITH?' 'Joe Perry and Steve Tyler. Everyone knows one or two guys and they don't know the rest. In our case, we've got four original members of the band. And I'm really proud of that. And I'm proud of me, Dee and Eddie, let me tell you. We've been together shoulder to shoulder on stage for thousands of shows — not hundreds. Thousands of shows. And we're gonna celebrate that one more time."

Asked if TWISTED SISTER's 50th-anniversary celebration will be a proper "tour" or if it will focus largely on festival appearances and one-off headlining gigs, Jay Jay said: "We were very careful in the wording of the press release [announcing the reunion]. We're getting together to celebrate performances to mark the 50th anniversary. In the 14 years the band reunited, we never said we toured. We played 15 to 20 shows a year for 14 years. Just how it goes. Now it turns out every promoter in the world is calling us. It's not like we didn't expect this to happen. So do I anticipate more to be added in? I do… We go where the offers take us. And we want to go out there and meet the fans one more time, 'cause it really is a hell of a feeling to go out and do that. And I'm honored to be part of a company that has lasted all this time."

On Friday, TWISTED SISTER announced its first reunion concert as part of the band's 50th-anniversary tour. The Snider-fronted act will perform at Barcelona Rock Fest, which will take place from July 3 to July 5 in Barcelona, Spain. Also confirmed so far for the Barcelona Rock Fest's tenth-anniversary edition are ACCEPT, HELLOWEEN and POWERWOLF.

In a recent interview with John "JP" Parise of Long Island, New York's 102.3 WBAB and Tampa, Florida's 102.5 The Bone radio stations, Snider stated about why he changed his mind about returning to the road: "First of all, I own [my previous] statements [about not wanting to stage a TWISTED SISTER reunion]. I said that and more. I singled out bands. I named names. I ranted and raved about this, and I expected to get excrements for this, but I'm getting hit hard.

"I'm not gonna lie, and I can only tell you so much, but this is the total truth," he continued. "I turned 70 this year and I had a health scare. And I'm okay… And it shook me up… I won't say [exactly what it was], and I'm okay. But it really made me re-evaluate a lot of things. [When I was] 40, 50, 60, I thought I was superhuman. TWISTED SISTER retired 10 years ago when I was ripped to shreds. And then [at] 70, something happened and it was a re-evaluation, quite honestly. And part of that re-evaluation was looking and saying… Am I ready to go? Well, you never know when you're gonna go quietly to the night. You never know when your time is up. And do I really wanna do that without rocking one more time. And I stopped doing solo stuff a few years back as well. I mean, I go out and I join [POISON frontman] Bret Michaels or Lita Ford on stage [during their shows] for a couple songs, but I don't go out and perform. And upon talking to my wife and re-evaluating, it was I, me, who called the [other] guys [in TWISTED SISTER]. I called them. They never called. I mean, we talk, but they never brought it up because I was, like, 'This is not happening, guys. It is done. It is over, just like I told everybody.' But, like I said, I had a life-changing experience and re-evaluation of a lot of things, and I reached out. I said, 'Guys, what do you think about doing it one more time?'"

According to Dee, Jay Jay and Eddie didn't immediately jump at the opportunity to return to playing live shows with TWISTED SISTER. "It was a conversation," Snider explained. "At this point, do we wanna take this, for lack of a better word, victory lap, so to speak? But it was a conversation. And then everybody goes, 'Well, how can you not, with Alice [Cooper] out there [at the age of 77]?' Alice told me... I said, 'Dude, when are you gonna retire?' He says, 'I'm looking forward to singing when I'm 80.' So he's got no plans. [Mick] Jagger's out there [playing shows at age 82]. Paul McCartney's doing three hours [at age 83]. Now I know he doesn't run around like I do, but the same time, you go, well, there's precedents. People are out there into — there are octogenarians out there [touring] now. So we decided to go for it and go out on a high note."

After JP criticized some of the media's coverage of TWISTED SISTER's return, particularly as it relates to reports of the band "touring" again, Dee said: "It doesn't say that in the press release. I checked. I'm seeing, 'Tour.' 'They're hitting the road again.' Wait a minute — who's hitting the road? We're flying first class on an air jet airplane. Private plane.

"I'm sorry, folks. People are saying, 'Come to this town, come to that town.' No, man," he clarified. "This is a handful of dates — I'm thinking it's about 20, 25 shows around the world, festivals almost exclusively. And it's not a full-blown tour or anything like that. It's a celebration for us, and I hope you're celebrating with us for the fact that 50 years ago, next year, we got together — me, Eddie and Jay Jay — and we, against all odds, we had success."

Asked which festivals fans can expect to see TWISTED SISTER at next year, Dee said: "All the usual suspects. They're not announcing the dates because the events want to announce on their schedule, when they present their new lineup, whatever. But a lot of those names I'm seeing on the list, a lot of the usual suspects, whether it's [U.K.'s] Download or Sweden Rock or [France's] Hellfest, [as far as] Europe [is concerned]. I'm not saying 100 percent, but I've seen all these names popping up — [as well as Maryland's] M3 and [Oklahoma's] Rocklahoma. So I don't know if all these deals are signed, sealed and delivered, but these are all the names that I'm seeing — like I said, the usual suspects for where you would see an '80s, a hundred-year-old '80s metal band going out and playing."

Asked by JP "how big the dump truck full of money" was "that showed up in [Dee's] driveway" that convinced the singer to reunite TWISTED SISTER for the band's 50th anniversary, Snider said: "I'm gonna be honest. The numbers are getting higher and higher and higher, but it wasn't really where I — I had this place in mind, and it wasn't there. But like I said, honestly, it wasn't about the money. Yeah, if there was no money, I'm not gonna do it. I'm not gonna lie about that. But it really was this sort of looking in the mirror going, 'Hey, man, that was scary. And I don't wanna go out like that.' I do not wanna go out quietly. Kicking and screaming, man — that's the way I wanna go."

Dee also talked about the challenges of preparing for TWISTED SISTER live performances, particularly as it relates to the physical demands of stepping on a stage for an hour and a half. He said: "I always had a mixed relationship with the concerts. I did so much prep and I got so into it, it was so intense, I made myself miserable. When I go out there, it's the greatest moment in my life for 90 minutes, and I get off the stage and I feel really good for about 15 minutes, half hour, and then I start [to think], 'Oh no. I've gotta do this again tomorrow.' And I start getting manic. And [my wife] Suzette would never come out the road with me. She said, 'You're miserable. You sit in the room, you obsess.' I sit there, and I'm not one of those people, but I sit there writing a list of the exact time I've gotta eat my protein and what time I've gotta do my neck stretches and a hot bath and vocalizing. I write it down on a sheet, and I check it off. I'm, like, manic. And so that's another reason why going back to it, there's a lot of discomfort in the whole — and being away from the family and being away from my wife, 'cause she doesn't wanna be anywhere near me, which I understand. So, this way of doing it, going out and doing a show on a weekend and going out, there'll still be that day of getting ready for the show because it's sort of my method. But at least after the show, Suzette will be out there and we'll go and we'll enjoy wherever we are for a few days and relax until the next one comes. So it'll be one day of intensity as opposed to just an endless day after day after day of obsessing and making myself crazy."

During a September 10 appearance on SiriusXM's "Trunk Nation With Eddie Trunk", Dee stated about Mark's absence from the TWISTED SISTER 2026 tour: "I can only simply say irreconcilable differences and leave it at that. I can't get into the weeds and I can't go down that path. And I won't. But irreconcilable differences. People change, and however it is, and I'm not saying he changed; maybe we changed whatever it is. So in deciding who to use on bass, my bass player on the last two Dee Snider albums, 'For The Love Of Metal' and 'Leave A Scar', was Russ Pzütto. And he was Mark Mendoza's bass tech, and a great bass player… So, he did an amazing job on those two albums. He was a great guy to tour with. The band all knew him from years of working with TWISTED, and again, he seemed like a likely choice. As a matter of fact, one time he was Mark's choice to fill in for him. And one gig, it was in Belgium at Graspop, and Mark couldn't make it, and Russ stepped in and played with TWISTED. So he actually has performed with TWISTED once before."

Asked if he thinks the door is open for Mark to play with TWISTED SISTER again at some point during the reunion tour, Dee said: "I can't imagine it right now. I can't imagine it right now. I mean — I plead the fifth. I can't go beyond that. But things have happened that I don't see being reconciled, hence the term 'irreconcilable differences.'"

French previously addressed Mendoza's departure in a statement to Rolling Stone, explaining: "Me, Dee and Eddie have performed as TWISTED SISTER for nearly 50 years with 10 different bass players and drummers. The band has never discussed internal realignment before and has no intention of doing it now. Suffice to say that almost all bands with a 50-year history have gone through realignment as a byproduct of time. We wish Mark well in his future endeavors."

Franco played on TWISTED SISTER's 1987 album "Love Is For Suckers". Mike Portnoy, who took over for Pero after he died near the end of TWISTED SISTER's 2016 run, is busy touring with DREAM THEATER and is unable to participate in the upcoming TWISTED SISTER live activities.

Two and a half years ago, TWISTED SISTER staged a one-off reunion at the Metal Hall Of Fame in Agoura Hills, California. On hand to be inducted into the Metal Hall Of Fame were Snider, French, Mendoza and Portnoy. Ojeda was absent from the event after contracting COVID-19; filling in for him was Keith Robert War. TWISTED SISTER played a highly charged three-song set consisting of the staples "You Can't Stop Rock 'N' Roll" and "Under The Blade", as well as the anthem "We're Not Gonna To Take It".

TWISTED SISTER's original run ended in the late '80s. After more than a decade, the band publicly reunited in November 2001 to top the bill of New York Steel, a hard-rock benefit concert to raise money for the New York Police And Fire Widows' And Children's Benefit Fund.