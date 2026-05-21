JEFF BECK's 'Definitive' Biography 'Blow By Blow: The Jeff Beck Story' Due In July

Da Capo has announced "Blow By Blow: The Jeff Beck Story" by Brad Tolinski and Chris Gill, the first biography to fully capture the life, music, and mystery of this singular artist. Drawing on more than 30 hours of original interviews with Beck, along with extensive conversations with friends and collaborators including Jimmy Page, Johnny Depp, Clive Davis and many others, the book offers the most complete portrait of Beck ever assembled.

To celebrate the July 14 release of "Blow By Blow", an all-star tribute concert, along with a live interview and book signing with the authors, is set for July 16 at the Cutting Room in New York City. Additionally, a book signing and question-and-answer session with author Brad Tolinski will take place on July 23 at Book Soup in Los Angeles.

A follow-up to the bestselling "Eruption: Conversations With Eddie Van Halen", the book goes beyond the myth, revealing the restless creative force behind Beck's constant reinvention — from his groundbreaking work with THE YARDBIRDS and Rod Stewart to his genre-defying solo career.

Beck's story is one of constant evolution, marked by bold risks, missed opportunities, and moments of staggering brilliance. He turned down superstardom with THE ROLLING STONES, briefly joined Elton John's band before walking away, and helped fuel one of rock's most enduring controversies around Stevie Wonder's "Superstition". His platinum-selling masterpiece "Blow By Blow" became his biggest commercial triumph.

At the same time, Beck remained deeply private. Through new reporting and firsthand accounts, Tolinski and Gill illuminate the man behind the music: fiercely independent, obsessively creative, and guided more by instinct than ambition. The book also explores Beck's unexpected late-life friendship with Johnny Depp and the personal circumstances surrounding his final days.

Timed to coincide with major milestones, including the 60th anniversary of THE YARDBIRDS' "Roger The Engineer" and the 50th anniversary of "Wired", "Blow By Blow" reexamines Beck's legacy not just as a guitar hero, but as a true musical innovator whose influence continues to reverberate across genres.

Tolinski was the editor-in-chief of Guitar World magazine for over twenty-five years. He is also the author of "Eruption: Conversations With Eddie Van Halen", "Light & Shade: Conversations With Jimmy Page" and "Play It Loud: An Epic History Of The Style, Sound, And Revolution Of The Electric Guitar". Tolinski has interviewed Jeff Beck multiple times, including historic joint conversations with Jimmy Page and Billy Gibbons.

Chris Gill is a regular contributor to Guitar World magazine. He is also the author of "Eruption: Conversations With Eddie Van Halen" and contributed extensive guitar background and historical text to Eric Clapton's "Six String Stories" and Jeff Beck's "Beck 01: Hot Rods And Rock & Roll". Gill has also interviewed Jeff on many occasions, including spending many hours with the guitarist at his home in England.

Beck was widely regarded as one of the most innovative and influential guitarists of all time. Over the course of his 50-plus-year groundbreaking career, he earned eight Grammy Awards, was named by Rolling Stone as one of the "100 Greatest Guitarists Of All Time", and was inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame twice — first as a member of THE YARDBIRDS and later as a solo artist. Known for his fearless musicianship and genre-defying style, Beck left an indelible mark on rock, blues, jazz, and instrumental music through his collaborations with some of the most celebrated artists in music.

Da Capo is an imprint dedicated to publishing definitive biographies, memoirs, and narrative non-fiction about music and musicians. Through music, we encounter the world and the counterculture traditions that have animated creative movements in the 20th and 21st centuries. From classic rock and punk to metal, jazz, and hip hop, Da Capo's books are made with the active listener in mind, whose music is a cornerstone of their identity.