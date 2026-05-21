RUDY SARZO Is Working On New Solo Music: 'I Really Wanted To Go Back To My Roots Of Music That I Grew Up Playing And Loving'

In a new interview with Judy Rosenfeld of the "Electric Crush" weekly Internet radio show, legendary hard rock bassist Rudy Sarzo confirmed that he is "working on new music" which he is planning on releasing independently in the not-too-distant future. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I wanted to write music that I could play cool bass parts on and mix it myself, and tell a story, document my experiences in life lyrically and just put it out there. I'm in a band, and we're doing really well — we're really busy touring; QUIET RIOT — and it's not like I'm doing this because I need to make some money, thank God. It's just that I need to create."

Regarding what his new solo music will sound like, Rudy said: "If I do my typical, what I'm known for, then it will be more of the same. And what I really wanted to do is to go back to my roots of music that I grew up playing and loving back in the '70s that people don't really record new music like that anymore in the masses. And I was there, so I'm very educated in how that music works and what it sounds like and the songwriting structure of it. And so I'm just having a blast doing it… I'll put it this way: I'm making music that I enjoy listening to. And if I am the only person in the world that will enjoy listening to that music, that's fine with me."

As a member of Ozzy Osbourne's band, from March 1981 to September 1982, Rudy toured the world in support of the "Blizzard Of Ozz" and "Diary Of A Madman" records. His bass playing can be heard on Ozzy's multimillion-selling CD "Tribute" and "Speak Of The Devil" CD and DVD.

As a member of QUIET RIOT, from September 1982 to January 1985, Rudy recorded the multi-platinum albums "Metal Health", the first heavy metal debut to reach No. 1 on the Billboard chart and "Condition Critical". During this period, he headlined worldwide tours, appeared on numerous MTV videos and was voted No. 1 bassist in Circus magazine for 1983.

As a member of WHITESNAKE, from April 1987 to September 1994, Rudy recorded the multi-platinum album "Slip Of The Tongue". During this period he also performed worldwide on headline tours in support of the multiplatinum "1987" and "Slip Of The Tongue" albums and appeared in six MTV videos.

In April 2004, Rudy became member of DIO and remained the band's bassist until Ronnie James Dio's passing in 2010. During that time Rudy toured the world with DIO and recorded the "Holy Diver 25th Anniversary Live" DVD and CD and DIO's last studio track "Elektra". In addition, when Rudy was not busy with DIO, he toured the world with BLUE ÖYSTER CULT until 2012. From 2013 through 2014 Rudy was a recording and touring member of Geoff Tate's QUEENSRŸCHE. In 2021, Rudy rejoined QUIET RIOT after an 18-year absence.

Image credit: Robert G