JEFF PILSON's Advice For Working Musicians: 'Be Passionate, Be Dedicated And Listen To Your Instincts'

In a new interview with Terrie Carr of the Morristown, New Jersey radio station 105.5 WDHA, former DOKKEN and current FOREIGNER bassist Jeff Pilson was asked what piece of advice he would give to a working musician in 2024. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Well, for one thing, you've gotta be really passionate about this because especially now, getting started, you've gotta do a lot of it yourself. So you've gotta be dedicated, you've gotta be passionate about it. It kind of has to be that you have to do it because I know I have to make music; otherwise I would wilt away. And so you have to be that passionate.

"I'm fortunate. I was in a band years ago where record companies would give you three records to give you a shot — not one," he explained. "They would support your tours. The infrastructure for building bands and building artists was so superior many years ago than to what it is now, because now it's a very formulaic corporate model. Very few people get the big push and budgets and all that kind of thing. It's a whole different world. So most people have to do it themselves.

"So my advice is you've gotta be really passionate, you've gotta be really dedicated," Pilson added. "And then listen to your instincts, because… It's always good to listen to other people, solicit opinions, keep your eyes open to what's going on — all those things are good — but don't let it swerve the amazing guide that we have internally, which is our gut feelings and our instincts, because those will not let you down if you really listen to them. Follow them passionately. So those would be my three elements of advice."

Jeff, who has joined FOREIGNER in 2004, was previously a member of DOKKEN, DIO and MSG. Additionally, Jeff played in the band WILD HORSES which also featured drummer James Kottak (SCORPIONS, KINGDOM COME),guitarist Rick Steier (KINGDOM COME, WARRANT) and singer John Levesque. Jeff also formed his own progressive metal group called WAR & PEACE in 1989, handling all of the vocals, along with his instrumental work. Jeff released four WAR & PEACE albums, 1993's "Time Capsule", 2001's "Light At The End Of The Tunnel", 2004's "The Walls Have Eyes", as well as the 2013 reissue of "The Flesh & Blood Sessions" featuring tracks that predated "Time Capsule" along with a new bonus track, "Heaven Knows".

Pilson is also an actor, having appeared in the movie "Rock Star". Pilson played bassist Jorgen of the fictional band STEEL DRAGON. He also played on the film’s soundtrack and served as musical director for the film.

Jeff worked with his ex-DOKKEN bandmate, guitarist George Lynch in several projects, including LYNCH/PILSON, T&N and THE END MACHINE. Pilson has another project group called BLACK SWAN that features Jeff on bass with Reb Beach on lead guitar, Matt Starr on drums and powerhouse vocalist Robin McAuley on the microphone.