JERRY CANTRELL Announces August/September 2025 U.S. Tour

JERRY CANTRELL Announces August/September 2025 U.S. TourMay 19, 2025
ALICE IN CHAINS guitarist/vocalist Jerry Cantrell, whose widely praised solo album "I Want Blood" arrived late last year, has announced a new round of U.S. tour dates, kicking off on August 16 in San Diego.
Tickets for the four-week outing, which finds Cantrell joined once again by FILTER, go on sale this Thursday at 10 a.m. local time. VIP and upgraded ticket bundles will also be available via jerrycantrell.com/tour.
"I Want Blood" showcases the legendary guitarist and vocalist at his most raw and resolute, blending brooding melodies with searing guitar work and introspective lyricism. The album has received widespread acclaim with the Los Angeles Times praising its "heavy, nuanced songs," while Kerrang! calling it a "thunderous solo album that you can file alongside his best work." Revolver, in their cover story on the iconic musician, saying the collection "delivers weighty, slippery riff and the kind of memorable rock hooks he's been creating since the earliest days of ALICE IN CHAINS."
The album is available on CD, digitally, and in multiple 2LP vinyl variants. A deluxe spoken-word edition featuring narration by Cantrell and contributions from producer Joe Barresi, engineer Maxwell Urasky, Greg Puciato, Roy Mayorga, Gil Sharone, Rani Sharone, George Adrian, Vincent Jones and Michael Rozon is also available both on vinyl and digital platforms. An accompanying animated video series by Boy Tillekens can be viewed on YouTube.
"I Want Blood" U.S. tour dates:
August 16 - San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park
August 17 - Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues
August 19 - Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theatre
August 20 - Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theatre
August 22 - Dallas, TX @ House of Blues
August 23 - Austin, TX @ Emo's
August 26 - St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live
August 27 - Orlando, FL @ House of Blues
August 29 - Columbia, SC @ The Senate
August 30 - Charleston, SC @ The Refinery
September 2 - Allentown, PA @ Archer Music Hall
September 3 - New Haven, CT @ Toad's Place
September 5 - Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues
September 6 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Roxian Theatre
September 7 - Cincinnati, OH @ Bogart's
September 9 - Detroit, MI @ Saint Andrew's Hall
September 10 - Davenport, IA @ Capitol Theatre
September 12 - Minneapolis, MN @ Uptown
September 13 - La Vista, NE @ The Astro (Indoor Theater)
September 14 - Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater
"I Want Blood" European tour dates:
May 31 Padua, IT @ Hall
June 1 Milan, IT @ Magazzini Generali
June 4 Gdańsk, PL @ Gdańsk Shipyard
June 6 Berlin, DE @ Columbia Theater
June 7 Willingshausen, DE @ Rock Im Park
June 8 Nürburg, DE @ Rock Am Ring
June 10 Zagreb, HR @ Tvornica Kulture
June 12 Nickelsdorf, AT @ Nova Rock
June 13 Hradec Kálové, CZ @ Rock For People
June 15 Derby, UK @ Download Festival
June 17 London, UK @ O2 Forum Kentish Town
June 19 Amsterdam, NL @ Melkweg
June 20 Dessel, BE @ Graspop Metal Meeting
June 22 Clisson, FR @ Hellfest
June 24 Paris, FR @ La Machine du Moulin Rouge
June 25 Nijmegen, NL @ Doornroosje
June 26 Hamburg, DE @ Gruenspan
June 28 Oslo, NO @ Tons Of Rock
Cantrell's first headlining tour supporting "I Want Blood" kicked off on January 31 in Niagara Falls, with FILTER opening on all dates.
Cantrell's previous solo album, "Brighten", came out in October 2021. The LP was Jerry's first project without ALICE IN CHAINS in 19 years.
Jerry's career outside of ALICE IN CHAINS has consisted of two other solo albums and contributions to major film soundtracks. Cantrell's first solo album, "Boggy Depot", was released in 1998, followed by his second album, "Degradation Trip". In addition to his solo artist work, Jerry has released music on soundtracks for several films, including "Spider-Man", "The Cable Guy", "John Wick 2", "Last Action Hero" and "The Punisher".
ALICE IN CHAINS regrouped in 2006 with singer William DuVall joining the band, and released its third LP with DuVall in the lineup, "Rainier Fog", in August 2018.
Photo credit: Nick Fancher