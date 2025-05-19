JERRY CANTRELL Announces August/September 2025 U.S. Tour

ALICE IN CHAINS guitarist/vocalist Jerry Cantrell, whose widely praised solo album "I Want Blood" arrived late last year, has announced a new round of U.S. tour dates, kicking off on August 16 in San Diego.

Tickets for the four-week outing, which finds Cantrell joined once again by FILTER, go on sale this Thursday at 10 a.m. local time. VIP and upgraded ticket bundles will also be available via jerrycantrell.com/tour.

"I Want Blood" showcases the legendary guitarist and vocalist at his most raw and resolute, blending brooding melodies with searing guitar work and introspective lyricism. The album has received widespread acclaim with the Los Angeles Times praising its "heavy, nuanced songs," while Kerrang! calling it a "thunderous solo album that you can file alongside his best work." Revolver, in their cover story on the iconic musician, saying the collection "delivers weighty, slippery riff and the kind of memorable rock hooks he's been creating since the earliest days of ALICE IN CHAINS."

The album is available on CD, digitally, and in multiple 2LP vinyl variants. A deluxe spoken-word edition featuring narration by Cantrell and contributions from producer Joe Barresi, engineer Maxwell Urasky, Greg Puciato, Roy Mayorga, Gil Sharone, Rani Sharone, George Adrian, Vincent Jones and Michael Rozon is also available both on vinyl and digital platforms. An accompanying animated video series by Boy Tillekens can be viewed on YouTube.

"I Want Blood" U.S. tour dates:

August 16 - San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park

August 17 - Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues

August 19 - Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theatre

August 20 - Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theatre

August 22 - Dallas, TX @ House of Blues

August 23 - Austin, TX @ Emo's

August 26 - St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live

August 27 - Orlando, FL @ House of Blues

August 29 - Columbia, SC @ The Senate

August 30 - Charleston, SC @ The Refinery

September 2 - Allentown, PA @ Archer Music Hall

September 3 - New Haven, CT @ Toad's Place

September 5 - Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues

September 6 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Roxian Theatre

September 7 - Cincinnati, OH @ Bogart's

September 9 - Detroit, MI @ Saint Andrew's Hall

September 10 - Davenport, IA @ Capitol Theatre

September 12 - Minneapolis, MN @ Uptown

September 13 - La Vista, NE @ The Astro (Indoor Theater)

September 14 - Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater

"I Want Blood" European tour dates:

May 31 Padua, IT @ Hall

June 1 Milan, IT @ Magazzini Generali

June 4 Gdańsk, PL @ Gdańsk Shipyard

June 6 Berlin, DE @ Columbia Theater

June 7 Willingshausen, DE @ Rock Im Park

June 8 Nürburg, DE @ Rock Am Ring

June 10 Zagreb, HR @ Tvornica Kulture

June 12 Nickelsdorf, AT @ Nova Rock

June 13 Hradec Kálové, CZ @ Rock For People

June 15 Derby, UK @ Download Festival

June 17 London, UK @ O2 Forum Kentish Town

June 19 Amsterdam, NL @ Melkweg

June 20 Dessel, BE @ Graspop Metal Meeting

June 22 Clisson, FR @ Hellfest

June 24 Paris, FR @ La Machine du Moulin Rouge

June 25 Nijmegen, NL @ Doornroosje

June 26 Hamburg, DE @ Gruenspan

June 28 Oslo, NO @ Tons Of Rock

Cantrell's first headlining tour supporting "I Want Blood" kicked off on January 31 in Niagara Falls, with FILTER opening on all dates.

Cantrell's previous solo album, "Brighten", came out in October 2021. The LP was Jerry's first project without ALICE IN CHAINS in 19 years.

Jerry's career outside of ALICE IN CHAINS has consisted of two other solo albums and contributions to major film soundtracks. Cantrell's first solo album, "Boggy Depot", was released in 1998, followed by his second album, "Degradation Trip". In addition to his solo artist work, Jerry has released music on soundtracks for several films, including "Spider-Man", "The Cable Guy", "John Wick 2", "Last Action Hero" and "The Punisher".

ALICE IN CHAINS regrouped in 2006 with singer William DuVall joining the band, and released its third LP with DuVall in the lineup, "Rainier Fog", in August 2018.

Photo credit: Nick Fancher