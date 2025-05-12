JERRY CANTRELL Explains How He Ended Up Contributing To Soundtrack Of Vampire Horror Movie 'Sinners'

During an appearance on the "Mark And Me" podcast, Jerry Cantrell spoke about his involvement with the soundtrack to the movie "Sinners", which was released on April 18. The ALICE IN CHAINS guitarist/vocalist contributed a song called "In Moonlight" in collaboration with the film's Oscar-winning composer Ludwig Göransson ("Oppenheimer", "Black Panther"). Cantrell was put in contact with Göransson by METALLICA drummer Lars Ulrich who is credited as a performer on the song "Bury That Guitar" from the film's score.

Jerry said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "It just fell in my lap three weeks ago. My buddy Lars called me up, and he was working with Ludwig Göransson on a score for a movie called 'Sinners'. And he said he and [Academy Award-nominated] director Ryan Coogler were [listening to a lot of] ALICE and stuff while they were kind of working on this movie. And Ludwig had this piece of music which was kind of like the theme of the whole movie — it kind of recurrs throughout the movie — and he wanted me to try to write a song to it. So he pit me in touch with them. That was, like, two and a half, three weeks ago, and I delivered it last week, and it turned out really great. It's a song called 'In Moonlight', and it's gonna be on the soundtrack for 'Sinners' that comes out on the 18th, I think."

Speaking about where he gets the inspiration to continue making new music, Jerry said: "The drive is still there. And I think that should be apparent from the last couple of years of what I've kind of been doing personally with the creative groups that I've been involved with, including ALICE. Shit's always happening. Opportunities present themselves where they do. I think in this business, for me, you've gotta have patience not to force shit. It's okay to step away once in a while, recharge your batteries, keep creative during that whole period and have a long view. It's not about short sprints; it's about the marathon. You wanna last and try to keep that creative fire alive so that when opportunities present themselves or you create the opportunities for yourself just by being in motion with other talented people, that's enough for me."

He continued: "I did a tour last summer with my friend Gavin Rossdale [of BUSH] on the 'I Want Blood' tour. I went out with them. It was kind like a pre-tour before my [latest solo] album dropped. And we did an interview together. And he said something that really stuck with me. Inevitably, somebody was, like, 'What's your favorite gig? What was your favorite gig ever?' And I'm horrible at shit — [naming] favorites. And he's, like, 'The next one.' And I was, like, 'Fuck, that's fucking perfect, man.' The next one — that's my best gig. The fucking next one. That's a good attitude and a good view, and I relate to that."

The "Sinners" soundtrack also featured ALABAMA SHAKES' Brittany Howard, blues icon Buddy Guy, rapper Rod Wave and R&B artist Raphael Saadiq.

Earlier this month, "Sinners" became the highest domestic-grossing original movie since 2017's "Coco", passing the $200 million mark in the U.S. and Canada.

Written and directed by Coogler, "Sinners" stars Michael B. Jordan in a dual role as twins Smoke and Stack, joined by Oscar nominee Hailee Steinfeld, Jack O'Connell, Wunmi Mosaku, Jayme Lawson, Omar Miller, Miles Caton and Delroy Lindo.

The film is produced by Zinzi Coogler, Sev Ohanian and Ryan Coogler. The executive producers are Ludwig Göransson, Will Greenfield and Rebecca Cho.

Coogler told The Breakfast Club that the grunge genre, pioneered by ALICE IN CHAINS and other Seattle rock bands, was a major influence on "Sinners".

"I started listening to it, bro, and I was, like, 'This shit is like what my uncle used to play': the blues," he said. "I'm listening to it, I'm listening to the guitar riffs and what they're talking about and the passion they're singing with, and I'm, like, 'That's odd.' I dug into the research, man, and that's exactly what it is: it's just blues music sung by white people."

Jerry's latest solo album, the aforementioned "I Want Blood", was recently reimagined as a spoken-word series, featuring video animations by Boy Tillekens. Additional collaborators on the project include Barresi, Greg Puciato (BETTER LOVERS, THE BLACK QUEEN),Roy Mayorga (MINISTRY),Gil Sharone (STOLEN BABIES, TEAM SLEEP),Rani Sharone (STOLEN BABIES),George Adrian (THE MAYBIRDS),composer Vincent Jones, and producer Michael Rozon.

Cantrell's first headlining tour supporting "I Want Blood" kicked off on January 31 in Niagara Falls, with FILTER opening on all dates.

Cantrell's previous solo album, "Brighten", came out in October 2021. The LP was Jerry's first project without ALICE IN CHAINS in 19 years.

Jerry's career outside of ALICE IN CHAINS has consisted of two other solo albums and contributions to major film soundtracks. Cantrell's first solo album, "Boggy Depot", was released in 1998, followed by his second album, "Degradation Trip". In addition to his solo artist work, Jerry has released music on soundtracks for several films, including "Spider-Man", "The Cable Guy", "John Wick 2", "Last Action Hero" and "The Punisher".

ALICE IN CHAINS regrouped in 2006 with singer William DuVall joining the band, and released its third LP with DuVall in the lineup, "Rainier Fog", in August 2018.

Photo credit: Darren Craig