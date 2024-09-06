JERRY CANTRELL Shares Music Video For New Single 'Afterglow'

ALICE IN CHAINS guitarist/vocalist Jerry Cantrell's new song "Afterglow" arrives with a video created by award-winning artist Matt Mahurin, whose work is noted for blending realism with abstract and surreal elements, which shines through in the five-minute piece.

"The incredible Matt Mahurin and I created a moving piece of film to accompany the song," Cantrell says, adding "Check it out. If you want blood, you got it."

Mahurin says: "Two of my all-time favorite videos I've directed are 'No Excuses' and 'Angry Chair' for ALICE IN CHAINS in the early 1990s. To be able to once again offer my visual work to Jerry's 'Afterglow' some thirty years later was a blast. From opera aria to pop tune, everybody sees a movie playing in their mind's eye when they listen to a song. Jerry inspired a welcome fever dream that I was grateful to lure out of my mind's eye."

Mahurin's work has been featured in The New York Times, Time, Rolling Stone, and his photographs are on permanent display at The Metropolitan Museum of Art.

"Afterglow" is the second song from Cantrell's upcoming album, "I Want Blood", with "Vilified" debuting last month. The track, which features guest performances from Duff McKagan (GUNS N' ROSES) and Gil Sharone (TEAM SLEEP, STOLEN BABIES),was praised by Revolver as "anxiety-stirring" and "eerie," while Metal Hammer simply called it "brilliant."

"I Want Blood", co-produced by Cantrell and Joe Barresi (TOOL, QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE, MELVINS),was recorded at Barresi's JHOC Studio in Pasadena, California. The album also features contributions from bass heavyweights McKagan (GUNS N' ROSES) and Robert Trujillo (METALLICA),drummers Sharone and Mike Bordin (FAITH NO MORE),and backing vocals from Lola Colette and Greg Puciato (BETTER LOVERS, ex-THE DILLINGER ESCAPE PLAN).

"This record is a serious piece of work. It's a motherfucker," Cantrell said of the collection. "It's hard, no doubt, and completely unlike 'Brighten'. And that's what you want, to end up in a different place. There's a confidence to this album. I think it's some of my best songwriting and playing, and certainly some of my best singing."

"I Want Blood" track listing:

01. Vilified

02. Off The Rails

03. Afterglow

04. I Want Blood

05. Echoes Of Laughter

06. Throw Me A Line

07. Let It Lie

08. Held Your Tongue

09. It Comes

A tour with BUSH concludes in mid-September with the North American outing wrapping up at the iconic Greek Theatre in Los Angeles on September 15.

Cantrell's latest solo album, "Brighten", came out in October 2021. The LP was Jerry's first project without ALICE IN CHAINS in 19 years.

Jerry's career outside of ALICE IN CHAINS has consisted of two other solo albums and contributions to major film soundtracks. Cantrell's first solo album, "Boggy Depot", was released in 1998, followed by his second album, "Degradation Trip". In addition to his solo artist work, Jerry has released music on soundtracks for several films, including "Spider-Man", "The Cable Guy", "John Wick 2", "Last Action Hero" and "The Punisher".

ALICE IN CHAINS regrouped in 2006 with William DuVall joining the band, and released its third LP with DuVall in the lineup, "Rainier Fog", in August 2018.

Photo credit: Darren Craig