JOB FOR A COWBOY Returns With 'The Agony Seeping Storm' Single

Arizona death metallers JOB FOR A COWBOY return after a near-decade-long hiatus with their brand new single and accompanying video for "The Agony Seeping Storm". The track will appear on the band's upcoming album, set for release in 2024 via Metal Blade Records.

JOB FOR A COWBOY released their "Sun Eater" full-length in 2014. The record received an overwhelmingly positive response, with Decibel magazine confessing, "Fuck it, I can admit when I'm wrong… while I was busy pointedly not paying attention to them, these deathcore progenitors actually became a pretty damn good band." In a 4.5/5 review, Alternative Press championed, "a full-on progressive death metal band… the songs have progressive sweep and epic power, at times recalling OPETH's heavier work," adding, "'Sun Eater' is one of 2014's best metal albums, period," while Metal Injection hailed an album, "that will be a solid brick in the foundation of the death metal genre with no gimmicks or trends to back it up."

Ten years later, the band returns with their most volatile work to date. The as-yet-untitled full-length is at once musically multifaceted, unabashedly brutal, and compellingly conceptual. First single "The Agony Seeping Storm" is a mathematically mind-blowing hybrid of bludgeoning death metal specializing in unconventional riffing that echoes the resemblance of legendary experimentalists like CYNIC, ATHEIST and GORGUTS. A newly refreshed and reinspired lineup — vocalist Jonny Davy, guitarists Tony Sannicandro and Al Glassman, bassist Nick Schendzielos, and drummer (since 2020) Navene Koperweis — seamlessly pick up the mantle where "Sun Eater" left off.

Davy says: "'The Agony Seeping Storm' gives a slice of our upcoming concept record. Regarding the video, the band collaborated extensively with director K. Hunter Lumar (Digital Mile),while our bassist, Nick Schendzielos, co-directed. The concept was inspired by a close friend who embarked on a relentless quest for profound enlightenment through the incessant abuse of hallucinogenic drugs. However, as they delved deeper into their religious-like experimentation they began exhibiting symptoms of bipolar disorder and schizophrenia. They came to believe that they could access an alternate, esoteric reality through hallucinogenic intoxication, where they encountered gnostic and biblical figures and imagery.These songs reflect their thoughts, ideas, and experiences."

JOB FOR A COWBOY's official comeback show will take place at this year's edition of Blue Ridge Rock Fest, with additional live dates to be announced soon.

JOB FOR A COWBOY hails from Glendale, Arizona. Formed in 2003, the band's debut album, "Genesis", was released in 2007, peaking at No. 54 on the U.S. Billboard 200 and selling 13,000 copies in its first week of release. The second album, 2009's "Ruination", sold 10,600 copies in the United States in its first week to debut at position No. 42 on the Billboard 200 chart. The band has been described by The New York Times as "an Arizona band with a guttural, brute-force sound descended (indirectly) from hardcore punk," and a, "straightforwardly brutal act," by Rolling Stone magazine. The band has appeared on numerous music festivals both stateside and abroad, including Sounds Of The Underground, Download, Mayhem, Summer Slaughter, Graspop Metal Meeting and Wacken Open Air.

JOB FOR A COWBOY 2023 is:

Jonny Davy - vocals

Al Glassman - guitar

Nick Schendzielos - bass

Tony Sannicandro - guitar

Photo by Tom Couture