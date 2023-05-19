JOE BONAMASSA Releases New Single 'I Want To Shout About It'

Having just earned a remarkable 26th No. 1 on the Billboard Blues chart for his sprawling and extensive live concert film and album "Tales Of Time", the blues rock icon Joe Bonamassa is back with a brand-new single from his highly anticipated new studio album, due out later this year on his J&R Adventures label.

Joe shows off his blues roots with a captivating rendition of "I Want To Shout About It" originally performed by RONNIE EARL AND THE BROADCASTERS. Bonamassa's joyful version features solos from Reese Wynans on organ and Paulie Cerra on sax, as well as some killer adlibs from vocalists Dannielle DeAndrea and Charles Jones as the track winds to a close. When Joe recently performed the song on his U.K. tour, U.K. music web site Sonic Abuse described it as "a glorious, fifties-style boogie."

Bonamassa called upon his close friend, bandmate and co-producer Josh Smith to produce this track. Smith recalls: "'Shout About It' is a song originally by the great RONNIE EARL AND THE BROADCASTERS with Darrel Nullisch on vocals. It's a tough/high song to sing and Joe really pushed himself and nailed it. It's a real rave up, a party song. Joe has been playing it live lately and the crowds are really digging it!"

Bonamassa has been performing "I Want To Shout About It" live on his current tour and is receiving an enthusiastic response from his audiences. His summer is packed with live shows in the U.S. and Europe beginning with the Capitol Theatre in Yakima, Washington on Friday, May 26 and ending May with Kenny Wayne Shepherd at the Backroads Blues Festival in Bend, Oregon and Seattle, Washington.

After three weeks of performing on Europe Festivals in July, Joe will be back in the states for a U.S. summer run and to make his debut appearance at the Hollywood Bowl on Wednesday, August 9, with an exclusive, one-night-only concert experience alongside an orchestra, which will be recorded for his next live concert film. Then the hardest-working bluesman in show business begins his U.S. fall tour on October 23 at The Cannon Center in Memphis, Tennessee, which will take him from coast to coast to end at the guitar shaped Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, Florida.

Cited by Guitar World as "arguably the world's biggest blues guitarist," Bonamassa is known for taking risks and venturing into uncharted territory throughout his wide-ranging career. His most recent full-length "Time Clocks" marked his most raw, rocking studio album yet, with American Songwriter sharing, "Bonamassa pushes into fresh territory while staying within a blues-based framework," and "there is more than enough proof in this sprawling set that Bonamassa doesn't intend to rest on his laurels or take his star status in the blues-rock genre for granted."

Hailed as "a near-spiritual experience" by Classic Rock magazine and featuring songs from "Time Clocks", Bonamassa's latest live concert release "Tales Of Time", captures a stratospheric performance by the blues-rock titan at Red Rocks Amphitheatre, which found his virtuoso guitar style and unique technique and flair elevating the evening to an almost heavenly high. The project was produced by longtime collaborator and producer Kevin Shirley (LED ZEPPELIN, IRON MAIDEN, JOURNEY).

"This live show represents our most progressive and largest production to date, focusing on my most ambitious studio album to date," commented Bonamassa. "My band was a force of nature on this show, and it truly was a special night."

Bonamassa is one of the most celebrated performing musicians of today. As a three-time Grammy-nominated artist and 13-time Blues Music Award nominee (four wins),he achieved his 26th No. 1 album on the Billboard Blues chart with "Tales Of Time", a sprawling and expansive live concert film and album, shot at the breathtaking Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado in August 2022. Only in his mid-40s, Bonamassa has become a living legend with an astounding multi-genre catalog. He has released more than 40 albums, including studio and live recordings, as well as collaborative albums with his adventurous side projects: BLACK COUNTRY COMMUNION and ROCK CANDY FUNK PARTY.

A prolific writer who is always on the hunt to expand his eclectic musical horizons, Bonamassa has a limitless work ethic whether it's in a studio, on the road, or working with other artists to spur new music. In recent years, he has produced an immense number of albums, including Joanne Shaw Taylor, Marc Broussard, Larry McCray, Jimmy Hall, and others for his independent label KTBA Records, and has also recently launched Journeyman LLC, a full-service artist management, record label, concert promotion, and marketing company that builds awareness for independent artists worldwide. Recent producing highlights include "Crown" by the blues legend Eric Gales, which was nominated for "Best Contemporary Blues Album" at the 2023 Grammy Awards.

Bonamassa has been featured in several publications from Esquire, WSJ and Parade to Rolling Stone and American Songwriter, as well as on the covers of Guitar World, Guitar Player, Vintage Guitar, Guitarist and Classic Rock magazine. His non-profit Keeping The Blues Alive provides funds and resources to schools and artists in need and has positively impacted more than 91,000 students to date while raising over two million in donations.