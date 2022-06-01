JOE LYNN TURNER Defends JOHNNY DEPP Against AMBER HEARD Allegations: '#MENTOO!'

Legendary hard rock vocalist Joe Lynn Turner (RAINBOW, DEEP PURPLE, Yngwie Malmsteen) has weighed in on actor Johnny Depp's highly publicized defamation trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard.

Earlier today (Wednesday, June 1),a jury in Fairfax, Virginia awarded Depp $15 million in damages against Heard over the 2018 op-ed she wrote for The Washington Post that claimed she was a victim of domestic abuse. The five-man, two-woman civil jury later added $2 million in damages to Heard in her counterclaim. Depp has denied any physical or sexual abuse and says Heard concocted the claims to destroy his reputation.

A short time after the verdict was made public, Turner took to his social media to write: "Having followed the Depp vs Heard trial with great attention and detail and coupled with my own personal experience, I believe I can make an educated judgment in favor of Mr. Depp.

"The World must understand that IPV (Intimate Personal Violence) is not selective to a particular gender, it can affect anyone, anywhere at anytime. A victim has no gender specifics...Period. #MENTOO!"

Another musician who weighed in on the verdict is AEROSMITH's Joe Perry, a bandmate of Depp's in the HOLLYWOOD VAMPIRES. He wrote on Instagram: "Proud and happy for Johnnys huge win today. We never doubted anything, we always knew the truth, and that the truth would prevail… Congratulations on getting your life back today !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!"

Depp, 58, sued Heard, 36, for $50 million, alleging she defamed him in The Washington Post column in which she described herself as "a public figure representing domestic abuse." His lawyers said he was defamed by the article even though it never mentioned his name.

Heard filed a $100 million counterclaim against Depp for statements made by his former lawyer Adam Waldman, who accused Heard of staging an "abuse hoax" in the Daily Mail. The jury found Heard proved defamation on one of the counts her legal team brought in its counterclaim.