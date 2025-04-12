VAN HALEN's 'Jump' Surpasses One Billion Streams On SPOTIFY

VAN HALEN's classic song "Jump" has surpassed one billion streams on Spotify.

VAN HALEN drummer Alex Van Halen took to his Instagram to write: "Thanks to all the fans for listening!"

Billions Club is a playlist first launched in 2020 which includes all of the songs on Spotify that have surpassed one billion streams on the platform. After the achievement, Spotify gifts artists the Billions Club plaque.

"Jump" joins other tracks — including METALLICA's "Nothing Else Matters", "Enter Sandman" and "Master Of Puppets", AEROSMITH's "Dream On", SURVIVOR's "Eye Of The Tiger", ABBA's "Dancing Queen", PAPA ROACH's "Last Resort", GUNS N' ROSES' "Paradise City", EVANESCENCE's "Bring Me To Life" and Whitney Houston's "I Wanna Dance With Somebody" — to reach the achievement. The milestone has reportedly been achieved by nearly a thousand songs so far.

The lead track from VAN HALEN's "1984" album, "Jump" is the band's biggest hit, having reached the top of the U.S. Billboard Hot 100, where it stayed for five weeks. The track was ranked No. 15 on VH1's "100 Greatest Songs Of The 1980s." The Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame And Museum also listed it as one of the "500 Songs That Shaped Rock And Roll" and its music video was nominated for three MTV VMAs at the time, along with winning "Best Stage Performance."

With Wolfgang Van Halen, son of legendary VAN HALEN guitarist Eddie Van Halen, on bass, VAN HALEN embarked on lengthy tours in 2007, 2012 and 2015. The band's final run of shows took place in the summer and fall of 2015. The North American trek included 41 concerts beginning on July 5, 2015 and ending on October 4, 2015.

Eddie passed away in October 2020 at the age of 65. He had been battling throat cancer and died surrounded by friends and family at a Santa Monica, California hospital.

VAN HALEN had been inactive since it completed its U.S. tour more than nine years ago.

In early 2019, rumors were rampant that the classic-era lineup of VAN HALEN would reunite for the first time since 1984. It has since been revealed that a health setback involving Eddie was responsible for the tour not materializing.