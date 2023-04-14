JOE PERRY Says STEVEN TYLER Is 'Doing A Hundred Percent Better' After Recent 'Physical' Issues

In a new interview with Meltdown of Detroit's WRIF radio station, AEROSMITH guitarist Joe Perry was asked how Steven Tyler is doing, four months after the band canceled the remaining two "Deuces Are Wild" Las Vegas residency shows due to the singer's illness. The band was forced to pull out of its December 2 and December 5, 2022 concerts at Dolby Live in Park MGM as Tyler was unwell.

"Steven's doing great," Joe told WRIF. "He's doing a hundred percent better. He had a lot of physical stuff going on that — finally — he really needed to take some more time off, unfortunately."

This past January, Tyler canceled his appearance at the "Power Of Love" gala in Las Vegas due to his health issues. The AEROSMITH frontman was set to appear and be honored at the event, which raises money for the Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health, but his manager told the Las Vegas Review-Journal that Steven's doctors had "instructed him to take care of himself."

Last June, AEROSMITH scrapped shows as Tyler had entered a treatment program after relapsing on pain medication following foot surgery.

"As many of you know, our beloved brother Steven has worked on his sobriety for many years," the band's joint statement read in May 2022.

"After foot surgery to prepare for the stage and the necessity of pain management during the process, he has recently relapsed and voluntarily entered a treatment program to concentrate on his health and recovery."

By July 2022, Tyler was released from his latest rehab stint and was reportedly doing "amazingly well."

Leading up to the latest run of shows, AEROSMITH played Boston's Fenway Park to celebrate its 50th anniversary.

Earlier this week, Perry told Long Island, New York's 102.3 WBAB radio station that AEROSMITH was planning to launch a new tour in September with dates that will take the band into 2024.

As for the possibility of the upcoming tour featuring the return of drummer Joey Kramer, who announced in March 2022 that he would sit out AEROSMITH's concerts last year so he could "focus his full attention on his family during these uncertain times," Perry said: "That's probably one of the hardest things. I've gotta say drumming is probably one of the most athletic parts of playing in a band. So it's really hard. It's been mostly because he just physically [has been] just beating himself up over the last 50 years. So I don't know. I mean, he's still officially a member of the band, but I don't think he's gonna be sitting behind the drums, at least for this next run. Other than that, I really can't say."

For the past year, AEROSMITH's longtime drum tech John Douglas has been filling in on drums for Kramer, whose wife, Linda Gail Kramer, died last June at the age of 55. No cause of death has been revealed.

AEROSMITH played its first concert in more than two and a half years on September 4, 2022 in Bangor, Maine.

Prior to the show at Maine Savings Amphitheater, the band's last live performance took place in February 2020 in Las Vegas as part of AEROSMITH's "Deuces Are Wild" residency.

Joey has had his own health difficulties in recent years. Kramer suffered a health scare back in 2014, which was initially reported to be "heart-related complications".