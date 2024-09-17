JOEY BELLADONNA Resumes Recording Vocals For ANTHRAX's Long-Awaited New Album: I 'Can't Wait For You All To Hear' It

Joey Belladonna has returned to Los Angeles to resume recording his vocal tracks for ANTHRAX's long-awaited new studio album. Overseeing the follow-up to 2016's "For All Kings" once again is producer Jay Ruston, who previously worked with ANTHRAX on "For All Kings" and 2011's "Worship Music".

Earlier today, the ANTHRAX singer took to his Instagram to share a video message in which he said: "Yeah, I just got into L.A. today. Tomorrow I'm gonna start singing, start slamming away at the record again, and hopefully finish. And looking forward to it. And I hope you guys are getting ready for that. Thank you. Peace, baby."

Belladonna, who spent much of the last few months playing shows with his JOURNEY and Ronnie James Dio tribute bands, captioned his post: "Hey everyone! Currently out in LA recording tracks for the new album. The video quality isn't the best, but I just wanted to check in and say a quick hello before diving into the studio. Can't wait for you all to hear what we're working on! #Anthrax #HeavyMetal #Metal #ThrashMetal #MetalHead #RocknRoll #NewMusic #StudioVibes #LARecording #AlbumInTheWorks".

In a recent interview with Jon Wiederhorn of Guitar World magazine, ANTHRAX guitarist Scott Ian said that he and his bandmates hope to finally release the long-awaited follow-up to "For All Kings" in early 2025.

"We're taking our time and not rushing anything because we want it to be exactly how we want it," Ian said.

"We're not in a place in our lives anymore where we could have dropped everything and said, 'All right, we've got two months of studio time. Let's finish writing and then get in there and record it all and do the vocals. Mix, master and we're done — like in the old days.' We have families and commitments now, so it can't work that way anymore and hasn't in a long time."

Regarding the musical direction of the new ANTHRAX material, Ian said: "There are crushing riffs and great, hooky choruses. Even some of the thrashiest songs have great choruses. We're always looking for the hook, and I think we've accomplished that."

He added: "With the songs we've written, we'd be able to put together a nine- or 10-song record that would be thrashier than anything we've done in a long time. But there would also be a way to make it a very different kind of album depending on which songs we choose. And I can tell you, I know which way I'm leaning. And I think we're all on the same page. We want this record to punch people in the face. And then we can use the bonus tracks for other things, but in the context of the record, I really want it to hit hard."

As for his expectations for the new ANTHRAX album, Scott said: "I'd like to think this record will be a slew of songs that people are going to be very excited about hearing live for the next few years. I generally feel the riffs, the grooves and the breakdowns – we used to call them mosh parts in the old days — I think they're gonna connect with our fans. And a lot of these songs are tailor-made for our live show, so I hope we'll be playing them for a long time."

Last month, ANTHRAX drummer Charlie Benante told Metal Hammer magazine about the band's upcoming LP: "There's a song which has the same kind of epic feel as 'In The End' [from 2011's 'Worship Music'] and 'Blood Eagle Wings' [from 'For All Kings']. It revolves around the journey we've been on in the band. And there are three songs that don't sound like anything we've done before. One called 'The Edge Of Perfection' I had way before COVID, and it has just stayed with me — the melody and the chords, but also the aggression."

ANTHRAX celebrated its 40th anniversary in 2021 with a number of special activities and events. Formed by Ian and bassist Dan Lilker in Queens, New York on July 18, 1981, ANTHRAX was one of the first thrash metal bands to emerge from the East Coast and quickly became regarded as a leader in the genre alongside METALLICA, SLAYER and MEGADETH.

Active over the past five decades, ANTHRAX has released 11 studio albums, been awarded multiple gold and platinum certifications, received six Grammy nominations, toured the world since 1984 playing thousands of shows, including headlining Madison Square Garden and playing Yankee Stadium with the "Big Four".

"For All Kings" was called by some critics ANTHRAX's strongest album to date. Its arrival followed a five-year period during which the group experienced a rebirth of sorts, beginning with ANTHRAX's inclusion on the "Big Four" tour, and continuing with the release of comeback LP "Worship Music".