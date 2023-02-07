  • facebook
  • twitter
  • rss

JOHN 5 Releases New Single 'Strung Out'

February 7, 2023

John 5 and his band THE CREATURES have a new single out called "Strung Out". The single, which was engineered, recorded and mixed by Barry Pointer, is available on streaming platforms now. You can watch the playthrough video — directed by Mike Savage — below.

John 5 explains: "This song is called 'Strung Out' because I am so obsessed with playing guitar that when I don't play and create new music for a while, I start to go a little insane."

He adds: "There'll be more CREATURES shows sometime in the near future and I really look forward to playing this song live."

"Strung Out" credits:

John 5 - Guitar and Bass
Alex Mercado - Drums

In October 2022, it was revealed that John 5 would be joining MÖTLEY CRÜE as their guitarist following the announcement that Mick Mars would be retiring. John 5 will be seen in 2023 with MÖTLEY CRÜE on "The World Tour" with DEF LEPPARD which will kick off with Latin American dates in February before moving on to Europe in the summer.

John 5 said of the news: "I'm honored to carry on Mick's legacy and am looking forward to playing these songs."

In 2015, following a series of web shows to celebrate the release of his solo album "Careful With That Axe", John 5 decided to take his solo set on tour, and formed THE CREATURES band to support his live shows. Initially joined by long-term friend Rodger Carter on drums, the band continues touring to this day, and now work as a unit on John 5's solo albums, including "Season Of The Witch", the live album "It's Alive", "Invasion" and 2021's "Sinner". The current lineup includes John 5, Ian Ross on bass and drummer Alejandro (Alex) Mercado.

John 5 has also contributed to the work of iconic artists such as LYNYRD SKYNRD, Meatloaf, Ricky Martin and Rod Stewart, among many others.

He says: "I'm busy, constantly busy with work, but I look at who I am in the studio with or sending music to and I think I don't ever want it to stop."

Find more on John 5
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • reddit
  • email

Comments Disclaimer And Information

BLABBERMOUTH.NET uses the Facebook Comments plugin to let people comment on content on the site using their Facebook account. The comments reside on Facebook servers and are not stored on BLABBERMOUTH.NET. To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).