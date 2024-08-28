JOHN 5 Says He Feels Better Today Than He Did When He Was 18 Due To His Dietary Choices

In a new interview with 93.9 WABY and That Fuzzing Rock Show, former ROB ZOMBIE and current MÖTLEY CRÜE guitarist John 5 talked about how maintaining good health is essential for touring musicians, particularly as it relates to food choices. The 54-year-old musician said in part (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Back in day, I would eat all [kinds of less healthy] stuff. And I just was, like, 'Oh God.' And I was getting busier and busier and busier. And I was talking to [Rob] Zombie. And he was, like, 'Oh, you should maybe not eat this.' And I was, like, 'Oh, that'll make me feel better?' And he's, like, 'Yeah.' And I tried it… So eventually I got to this plant-based diet and I felt like I was 18. Actually, let me just strike that, 'cause at 18 I didn't feel as good as I do now. So it was when I was really, really young, but I feel incredible. Then I was, like, 'Okay, well, now I'm not gonna eat sugar.' 'Cause I do all this research as well — I do all this research on stuff — and I found out that sugar causes a lot of bad stuff… So, yeah, so that's what I do. I try to eat as healthy as possible, because I'm playing and traveling every day."

He continued: "You know when you go on like a trip — anyone listening to this can can understand — when you go on a trip and you come home and you're, like, 'Oh, my God. Oh, I'm so tired,' or things like that. It's, like, you just feel really worn out.' And I have to do that every single day and sometimes all over the world, with jet lag and all that stuff."

John 5 went on to say that he likes to impart his knowledge about nutrition and dietary habits to other people so that it can improve their lives as well.

"It's so funny, and I don't really like to talk about this, 'cause people roll their eyes and stuff, but I've had so many people come to me and say, 'Oh, this and that,' and I'll tell 'em what to do, and they still, to this day, thank me for changing how they are and how they feel and how they look and all that stuff — still to this day," he said.

"I've always liked giving people just advice. I'm not a doctor, but I'm just using the things that worked for me, and it's worked for other people. And it's incredible. Why not? We're here for a short time. Why not feel as good as possible?"

This past June, John 5 released a new solo song called "A Hollywood Story". The track, and accompanying video, details John 5's incredible journey, from picking up his first guitar at the age of 7 to recording acclaimed solo material and touring the world with the likes of Marilyn Manson, Rob Zombie, JUDAS PRIEST's Rob Halford and — currently — MÖTLEY CRÜE.

The new track came after the release of the instrumental masterpiece "The Ghost" last October as well as a series of sold-out tour dates in 2023.

John 5 will hit the road again this fall on the "Strung Out" tour, with special guest TURNING JANE, beginning September 1 in Boston, Massachusetts and ending October 24 in Novato, California, with a number of Canadian dates. These new solo appearances will be in addition to John 5's confirmed dates with MÖTLEY CRÜE, including Louder Than Life and Aftershock festivals.

For over 30 years, John 5 has been one of the most in-demand guitar players on the planet. As well as being a songwriter/guitarist for hire, John 5 has shared the stage as axe-man for Rob Zombie, Marilyn Manson and Rob Halford. He has also worked with an impressive array of names, from all walks of music, including KD Lang, Rod Stewart, David Lee Roth, Alice Cooper, Tina Guo, LYNYRD SKYNYRD, Meat Loaf, Dolly Parton and Ricky Martin. In October 2022, it was revealed that John 5 would be joining MÖTLEY CRÜE as their guitarist following the announcement that Mick Mars would be retiring. John 5 continues to tour with MÖTLEY CRÜE on their 2024 world tour.