JOHN CORABI Is Continuing Work On New Solo Album: 'We're Just Trying To Finish Up The Writing Process'

In a new interview with Ruben Mosqueda of We Go To 11, former MÖTLEY CRÜE and current THE DEAD DAISIES frontman John Corabi, who released two standalone solo singles in the last four years — 2021's "Cosi Bella (So Beautiful)" and 2022's "Your Own Worst Enemy" — spoke about his plans to put out more solo music in the not-too-distant future. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Yeah, I'm working on that right now actually. I've been working with Marti [Frederiksen, songwriter-for-hire, who has previously collaborated with AEROSMITH, DEF LEPPARD, Jonny Lang and Sheryl Crow, among many others]. I'm right now just kind of writing songs. And I've got a bunch written already, some recorded. So we're just trying to finish up the writing process and then at that point just get into a studio, jam them and lay 'em down. So hopefully we'll have something done by July, August. And then I don't know when we're gonna put it out, because that's my thing — I don't wanna do anything that interferes with what THE DAISIES are doing. And I don't want them to interfere with what I'm doing. So we've just gotta find little gaps and do things at the appropriate times."

Corabi previously discussed his plans for new solo music this past May in an interview with Shawn Ratches of Laughingmonkeymusic. He said at the time: "I think, honestly, I wanna do something different. My outlet for heavier stuff, I can do with THE DAISIES. But I wanna experiment now. I've gotta be honest with you, lately I've been on a kick of CREEDENCE, John Fogerty. I thought that CREEDENCE CLEARWATER REVIVAL stuff was fucking brilliant. Another guy that I saw a bazillion times when I was younger, [and I] had no idea who he was until he became a household name, who I still to this day love, is Bob Seger. So Bob Seger had some rock shit, but he was just a great storyteller, great songwriter. So, I don't know, man. I've really been listening to a lot of that stuff, but I'm not worrying about it."

Corabi continued: "I told my manager — initially I was, like, 'I wanna do a Bob Seger-type record.' My manager's, like, 'Great. If anybody I know can do it, it's you.' But then the more I thought about it, I go, 'I just wanna write. Let me see what I come up with.' And then Marti and I [have been writing together], and I've got a couple of other buddies that I started some songs with here in Nashville… I'm just gonna write 10, 15, 20 songs and then I'll pick the best eight or 10, whatever, and put 'em on a record. I'm not gonna worry about it. I'm not gonna overthink it. I'm just gonna write. But I do wanna write something that's just organic and very… I miss the '70s. I miss that whole eclectic, all-over-the-place, no-boxes type of shit that we grew up listening to. So I just wanna go for it. The only thing I can tell you guys, it's gonna be eclectic."

With Corabi on vocals, MÖTLEY CRÜE released one critically acclaimed full-length CD, which ended up being a commercial failure in the wake of grunge despite a Top 10 placing on the album chart. When Neil returned to the fold in 1997, Corabi was left on his own and formed the band UNION with ex-KISS guitarist Bruce Kulick.

Corabi in 2016 said that he would avoid talking about MÖTLEY CRÜE in the future because he didn't want his comments about CRÜE bassist Nikki Sixx to descend into a feud.

In an interview with Sweden Rock Magazine, Nikki said that writing the "Mötley Crüe" LP with Corabi was a prolonged and difficult experience. He went to call it "a very unfocused record" that was "painful for me, because John Corabi can't write lyrics, and I had to do all that work."

In February 2018, Corabi released a live album of his performance of MÖTLEY CRÜE's entire 1994 self-titled album, recorded on October 27, 2015 in Nashville, Tennessee. "Live '94: One Night In Nashville" documents the album in its entirety along with the bonus track "10,000 Miles", which was originally released as a bonus track on the Japanese version of the "Quaternary" EP.

Corabi's autobiography, "Horseshoes And Hand Grenades", came out in June 2022 via Rare Bird Books. It was written with the help of MÖTLEY CRÜE historian/author Paul Miles. The book's description promised to detail the singer's "life from the mean streets of Philadelphia to the Sunset Strip." It featured stories from Corabi's tenures in MÖTLEY CRÜE, UNION, RATT and THE DEAD DAISIES, as well as personal tales including "his parents' difficult divorce, his family's dark history of abuse [and] his run-in with a serial killer."