BUCKCHERRY's JOSH TODD Recalls Meeting His Boxing Hero FLOYD MAYWEATHER

Josh Todd from BUCKCHERRY appeared on Side Jams With Bryan Reesman to talk about becoming a phlebotomist during the pandemic, taking up tennis and boxing, his love for true crime, and taking online college courses to pursue his degree in self, society and the humanities. The singer recalled the time he met one of his heroes, boxing icon Floyd Mayweather, after Floyd defeated Shane Mosley in Vegas in 2010.

"I go there with my wife, her sister and mother, and they don't want to go to a boxing event," Josh said. "I went with my friend. Anyways, we had an early flight [the next day], so at 6 a.m. I go downstairs to check us out. At 6 a.m. in a Vegas casino it's like a ghost town. I'm walking to the lobby, and I see these two dudes coming at me. I'm saying to myself, 'That looks like fucking Floyd Mayweather.' All of a sudden, he starts getting closer, and it's fucking Floyd Mayweather and some friend of his. They're rolling up, just walking towards me, and this is after his big night. I've read stories that he's the night owl. He stays up all through really crazy, weird hours, and I'm sure he was just up all night from the adrenaline. And I go, 'Unbelievable, man! I love you, man. That performance last night was unreal. I cannot believe you're standing right here.' He goes, 'Thanks, man.' And he walked up to me and gave me a hug and then walked off. That was it. I was so frozen that it was Floyd Mayweather. I didn't even think about getting a picture or anything, but I met Floyd Mayweather that day."

When asked what he likes about boxing events, Josh said: "There's a lot of working class people at boxing events, and they go there because they're passionate about the sport. Everybody's nice, everybody's super cool. You can just talk to everybody, and even the celebrities that show up to boxing events, if you're in the first five rows around the ring, everybody's just cool. There's no egos. It's all love, that's why I really like it."

Josh also spoke about his love for tennis and playing against various strangers while he's out on the road. "It makes me forget about music," he said. "Tennis is really challenging, you know, there's so many aspects to the game. You can only think about that when you're on court, and that's why I love it. I like to get away from the rat race. In tennis, you're playing all walks of life. It's amazing. I play dentists and lawyers, teachers, and a lot of dudes that are not in my line of work. They're all lovely, and we all have the same passion. I've been around a lot of musicians in my life, so it's nice to have a little break from that."

As previously reported, BUCKCHERRY will embark on a fall 2025 headlining tour with support from legendary HANOI ROCKS vocalist Michael Monroe. The tour begins September 20 with a BUCKCHERRY-only warm-up date at the Coach House in San Juan Capistrano, California. Monroe joins the tour on September 21 at the West Hollywood rock landmark Whisky A Go Go. The package continues until October 25 in Ringle, Wisconsin and is then followed by nine BUCKCHERRY-only headline shows. DREW CAGLE AND THE REPUTATION, whom Rolling Stone magazine has named "One Of The 10 Bands To Watch In 2025," will open all shows. VIP meet-and-greets will be available for all shows.

BUCKCHERRY's eleventh full-length album, "Roar Like Thunder", came out on June 13.

As with 2023's "Vol. 10" and 2021's "Hellbound", "Roar Like Thunder" was recorded in Nashville at Sienna Studios and helmed by producer Marti Frederiksen, who has previously collaborated with AEROSMITH, DEF LEPPARD, Jonny Lang and Sheryl Crow, among many others. All 10 tracks were written by Todd, BUCKCHERRY guitarist Stevie Dacanay (a.k.a. Stevie D.) and Frederiksen.

"Roar Like Thunder" was released in North America by Round Hill Records, in Japan by Sony Japan and in the remainder of the world by Earache Records.

"Vol. 10" came out in June 2023. The 11-song LP featured 10 new BUCKCHERRY originals and, as a bonus track, a cover of the Bryan Adams classic "Summer Of 69".

In November 2023, BUCKCHERRY released a new holiday song called "Tell 'Em It's Christmas".

BUCKCHERRY previously released another holiday song, "Christmas Is Here", back in 2010.

In the summer of 2020, BUCKCHERRY recruited JETBOY's Billy Rowe as its new guitarist. He joined the group as the replacement for Kevin Roentgen, who left BUCKCHERRY in July of that year.

In 2019, BUCKCHERRY enlisted Francis Ruiz as its new drummer. He joined the group as the replacement for Sean Winchester, who exited BUCKCHERRY after laying down the drum tracks on "Warpaint".

The 20th-anniversary deluxe edition of the double-platinum BUCKCHERRY album "15" on physical and digital formats arrived on January 17 via Endurance Music Group. Originally released in 2005, the album featured the four-times-platinum single "Crazy Bitch" and the two-times-platinum single "Sorry". The deluxe edition was issued in North America on a two-vinyl-LP format featuring the album's 11 original songs as well as four bonus tracks recorded in 2005 and three newly recorded acoustic tracks by Todd and Dacanay.